Washington High School Football Schedules and Scores (WIAA) - October 10, 2025
There are 137 games scheduled on Friday, October 10, including 17 games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight includes No. 14 Bellevue at No. 20 Skyline.
Washington High School Football Games to Watch - Friday, October 10, 2025
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Washington high school football season continues.
All Washington High School Football Games
4A Football Schedule - October 10, 2025
There are 31 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Friday, October 10.
View All 4A High School Football Games
3A Football Schedule - October 10, 2025
There are 34 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Friday, October 10.
View All 3A High School Football Games
2A Football Schedule - October 10, 2025
There are 30 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Friday, October 10.
View All 2A High School Football Games
1A Football Schedule - October 10, 2025
There are 25 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Friday, October 10.
View All 1A High School Football Games
2B Football Schedule - October 10, 2025
There are 24 games scheduled in the 2B Class on Friday, October 10.
View All 2B High School Football Games
1B Football Schedule - October 10, 2025
There are 20 games scheduled in the 1B Class on Friday, October 10.
View All 1B High School Football Games
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here