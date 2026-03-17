Skip to main content
High School

2026 Wisconsin (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 19-21

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs
Spencer Swaim|
Kaukauna High School's Andrew Jensen (5) against Neenah High School during their Division 1 sectional semifinal boys basketball game on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Wis. Kaukauna defeated Neenah 64-44. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Kaukauna High School's Andrew Jensen (5) against Neenah High School during their Division 1 sectional semifinal boys basketball game on Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Kimberly High School in Kimberly, Wis. Kaukauna defeated Neenah 64-44. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs continue on March 19th through March 21st with the WIAA Semifinal and Championship Rounds.

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 1 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 20, 2026

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 20, 2026

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 3 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 19, 2026

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 4 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 20, 2026

2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 5 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 20, 2026

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Basketball Coverage from High School On SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Wisconsin