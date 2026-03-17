2026 Wisconsin (WIAA) High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Mar. 19-21
Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs
The 2026 Wisconsin high school boys basketball playoffs continue on March 19th through March 21st with the WIAA Semifinal and Championship Rounds.
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 1 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 20, 2026
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 2 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 20, 2026
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 3 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 19, 2026
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 4 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 20, 2026
2026 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Division 5 Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (WIAA) - March 20, 2026
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SPENCER SWAIM
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.