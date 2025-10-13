High School

Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025

Lake Stevens, Kennewick, Gonzaga Prep and O'Dea each have multiple shutouts this season

Edith Noriega

The Kennewick football team defeated Walla Walla 28-0 for its second shutout victory this season. Kennewick has a 6-0 record. / Photo by Todd Milles

Washington high school football wrapped up Week 6 with only a few games remaining on the season.

Last week, the Lake Stevens Vikings defeated Jackson 42-0 for its second shutout win of the season and remained perfect at 6-0 overall.

The Kennewick Lions shutout Walla Walla 28-0. The undefeated Lions are hoping to roll that momentum over to next week when they face No. 3 Chiawana Riverhawks. Both teams are 6-0 overall.

Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:

1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Bethel 20-10

Next up: vs. Olympia, Oct. 17

2. Lake Stevens Vikings (6-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Jackson 42-0

Next up: at Ferndale, Oct. 17

3. Chiawana Riverhawks (6-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Pasco 59-6

Next up: at No. 5 Kennewick, Oct. 17

4. Royal Knights (6-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Prosser 50-3

Next up: vs. Wahluke, Oct. 17

5. Kennewick Lions (6-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Walla Walla 28-0

Next up: vs. No. 3 Chiawana, Oct. 17

6. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (6-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Shadle Park 63-0

Next up: vs. Central Valley, Oct. 17

7. Moses Lake Chiefs (6-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Post Falls 42-7

Next up: at Eastmont, Oct. 17

8. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (6-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Bellarmine 35-13

Next up: at Gig Harbor, Oct. 17

9. O'Dea Fighting Irish (5-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Garfield 44-0

Next up: at Ballard, Oct. 16

10. Puyallup Vikings (6-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. South Kitsap 60-0

Next up: vs. Rogers, Oct. 17

11. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (4-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Roosevelt 42-0

Next up: at Seattle Prep., Oct. 17

12. Bellevue Wolverines (4-2)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Skyline 21-20

Next up: vs. Eastlake, Oct. 18

13. Tumwater Thunderbirds (5-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Black Hills 63-13

Next up: vs. Aberdeen, Oct. 17

14. Lynden Lions (5-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Squalicum 27-17

Next up: at Archbishop Murphy, Oct. 17

15. Mount Spokane Wildcats (5-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Lewis and Clark 21-18

Next up: vs. Ferris, Oct. 16

16. Kamiakin Braves (5-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Southridge 28-7

Next up: at Pasco, Oct. 16

17. West Seattle Wildcats (5-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Lakeside 24-7

Next up: at Ingraham, Oct. 17

18. Curtis Vikings (5-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Emerald Ridge 43-13

Next up: at Sumner, Oct. 17

19. Richland Bombers (5-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Sageview 63-6

Next up: vs. Walla Walla, Oct. 17

20. Anacortes Seahawks (4-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: lost 43-7 to Archbishop Murphy

Next up: vs. Lakewood, Oct. 18

21. Mead Panthers (5-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Ridgeline 45-6

Next up: vs. Cheney, Oct. 17

22. Mountlake Terrace Hawks (6-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Shorewood 35-14

Next up: vs. Everett, Oct. 17

23. Stadium Tigers (5-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Kentridge 53-11

Next up: vs. Kennedy Catholic, Oct. 17

24. Sumner Spartans (3-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Rogers 50-0

Next up: vs. Curtis, Oct. 17

25. Skyline Spartans (4-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Lost 21-20 to Bellevue

Next up: at Woodinville, Oct. 17

Dropped out

No. 25 Bethel Bison

