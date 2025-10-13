Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 13, 2025
Washington high school football wrapped up Week 6 with only a few games remaining on the season.
Last week, the Lake Stevens Vikings defeated Jackson 42-0 for its second shutout win of the season and remained perfect at 6-0 overall.
The Kennewick Lions shutout Walla Walla 28-0. The undefeated Lions are hoping to roll that momentum over to next week when they face No. 3 Chiawana Riverhawks. Both teams are 6-0 overall.
Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:
1. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Bethel 20-10
Next up: vs. Olympia, Oct. 17
2. Lake Stevens Vikings (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Jackson 42-0
Next up: at Ferndale, Oct. 17
3. Chiawana Riverhawks (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Pasco 59-6
Next up: at No. 5 Kennewick, Oct. 17
4. Royal Knights (6-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Prosser 50-3
Next up: vs. Wahluke, Oct. 17
5. Kennewick Lions (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Walla Walla 28-0
Next up: vs. No. 3 Chiawana, Oct. 17
6. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (6-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Shadle Park 63-0
Next up: vs. Central Valley, Oct. 17
7. Moses Lake Chiefs (6-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Post Falls 42-7
Next up: at Eastmont, Oct. 17
8. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (6-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Bellarmine 35-13
Next up: at Gig Harbor, Oct. 17
9. O'Dea Fighting Irish (5-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Garfield 44-0
Next up: at Ballard, Oct. 16
10. Puyallup Vikings (6-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. South Kitsap 60-0
Next up: vs. Rogers, Oct. 17
11. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (4-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Roosevelt 42-0
Next up: at Seattle Prep., Oct. 17
12. Bellevue Wolverines (4-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Skyline 21-20
Next up: vs. Eastlake, Oct. 18
13. Tumwater Thunderbirds (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Black Hills 63-13
Next up: vs. Aberdeen, Oct. 17
14. Lynden Lions (5-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Squalicum 27-17
Next up: at Archbishop Murphy, Oct. 17
15. Mount Spokane Wildcats (5-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Lewis and Clark 21-18
Next up: vs. Ferris, Oct. 16
16. Kamiakin Braves (5-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Southridge 28-7
Next up: at Pasco, Oct. 16
17. West Seattle Wildcats (5-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Lakeside 24-7
Next up: at Ingraham, Oct. 17
18. Curtis Vikings (5-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Emerald Ridge 43-13
Next up: at Sumner, Oct. 17
19. Richland Bombers (5-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Sageview 63-6
Next up: vs. Walla Walla, Oct. 17
20. Anacortes Seahawks (4-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: lost 43-7 to Archbishop Murphy
Next up: vs. Lakewood, Oct. 18
21. Mead Panthers (5-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Ridgeline 45-6
Next up: vs. Cheney, Oct. 17
22. Mountlake Terrace Hawks (6-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Shorewood 35-14
Next up: vs. Everett, Oct. 17
23. Stadium Tigers (5-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Kentridge 53-11
Next up: vs. Kennedy Catholic, Oct. 17
24. Sumner Spartans (3-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Rogers 50-0
Next up: vs. Curtis, Oct. 17
25. Skyline Spartans (4-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Lost 21-20 to Bellevue
Next up: at Woodinville, Oct. 17
Dropped out
No. 25 Bethel Bison
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith