Washington High School Lacrosse Player Dies After Suffering Injury At Recruiting Showcase

Washington High School high school lacrosse player Eliot Abramson has died.

Accident Occurs During Recruiting Showcase

Abramson, a sophomore at Mercer Island High School, was participating in the Northwest’s Best recruiting showcase on June 1 at Islander Stadium.

According to the Mercer Island Reporter, Abramson lost consciousness after he was struck by a lacrosse ball in the back of the neck below his helmet.

Jessica Abramson Lott, Eliot’s mother, noted in a June 5 Instagram post that a “hero firefighter” tried to keep Eliot’s heart beating and surgeons at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle kept him alive.

“While Eliot’s heart continues to beat, his injuries are too severe for him to survive much longer,” the post noted.

Mercer Island Community Mourns Loss

Mercer Island High School administrators confirmed in a letter that Abramson passed away on Sunday, June 7.

The letter mentioned that Abramson was a “loving friend, an exceptional student and an avid lacrosse player with a smile that could light up the room.”

“It is with heartbreaking sadness we share devastating news about sophomore Eliot Abramson,” the letter noted. “As shared by his family, Eliot’s injuries were too severe to survive and he passed away Sunday morning surrounded by his family. Please keep Eliot’s family, friends and all those whose lives he touched in your thoughts during this profoundly difficult time. As we grieve this loss together, may we continue to support one another with kindness, compassion and care.”

Family Honors Eliot’s Decision To Be An Organ Donor

Eliot’s mother Jessica mentioned in her Instagram post that when Eliot got his driver’s license a few months ago, he made the “courageous” decision to be an organ donor, which the family will honor.

“We are proud of this decision and the fact that he will be saving many lives,” the post continued.

Lacrosse Program Pays Tribute

Abramson was listed as a 6-foot-2 midfielder on the Islanders’ roster this year. The Mercer Island boys lacrosse team posted a tribute to the sophomore on its Instagram page:

The Mercer Island Lacrosse Club is heartbroken by the passing of Eliot Abramson.

Eliot was an extraordinary teammate, friend, youth coach and beloved member of the Mercer Island lacrosse family since elementary school. He brought joy and laughter to those around him and represented the very best of our community. There are no words for this loss.

Eliot’s family has shared that he recently made the selfless decision to be an organ donor. Even in the midst of profound grief, we are touched that Eliot’s final act brings life to others. A beautiful and powerful legacy.

Our focus right now is on supporting Eliot’s family and the young people in our community who are grieving. We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy and continue surrounding them with love, thoughts and prayers as we grieve with them and honor Eliot’s remarkable life.

May Eliot’s memory be a blessing.

A Community Rallies Around The Abramson Family

Jessica’s Instagram post stated that in his final days at the hospital, Eliot was surrounded by family and the “immense love” from friends and “wonderful” community.

“We have read to him every note that was sent or posted, and we have heard and told a lot of ‘Eliot stories,’” the post noted. “We have laughed and cried more than we could have imagined, and we have been held up by all your prayers, love and support.”