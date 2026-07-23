Aspen Boulware Reflects on Historic Gray Collegiate Career After Latest Player of the Year Honor

Few players have left a bigger mark on South Carolina high school softball than Aspen Boulware.

The Gray Collegiate Academy standout graduated early after helping lead the Lady War Eagles to four state championships, finishing one of the most decorated careers in state history. Even as she prepares to begin her college career at the University of South Carolina, the honors continue to arrive.

As the future University of South Carolina infielder prepares for the next level, her high school exploits continue to be celebrated. Boulware has gone on an “Award Tour” in collecting more Player of the Year honors from in-state and national organizations.

A huge honor. Aspen Boulware

Aspen Boulware with a catch in Game One of the Class 4A final against A.C. Flora | George Matsui

Another Honor Added to the Collection

The latest award came from the latter in the form of fan vote by High School On SI. Boulware was the top vote-getter for the South Carolina Softball Player of the Year.

“It’s honestly a huge honor,” Boulware said. “To be recognized by organizations like MaxPreps, Gatorade, and CAWS means a lot, but having the High School On SI award voted on by the fans makes it even more special because it shows the support from people who followed my journey. I’m really grateful because none of it would have been possible without my teammates, coaches, family, but most importantly, God’s favor.”

Well before Boulware’s senior season, she was crowned by Lady War Eagles’ head coach Doug Frye the best player he’s ever coached. An integral part of Gray Collegiate’s four state titles won in two classifications (Class 2A, 3A and 4A), Boulware finished her career with 64 home runs, 168 RBI, 223 hits, 262 runs scored and a .518 career batting average.

Aspen Boulware hits a home run in her final at-bat for Gray Collegiate Academy. | George Matsui

Grateful for Gray Collegiate Academy

Despite leaving early, Boulware remains grateful for every moment in West Columbia.

“Gray prepared me in so many ways,” she said. “Our coaches held us to a high standard every single day, and we were expected to compete, stay disciplined, and put in the work. Playing in big games and competing for state championships taught me how to handle pressure and stay focused. More than anything, Gray helped me develop the mindset and work ethic I’ll need to be successful at the college level.”

As Boulware prepares for life as a Gamecock, she wants to remain a shining example to future Lady War Eagles who follow her.

“I hope I’m remembered as someone who worked hard every day, treated people the right way, and was a great teammate,” Boulware said. “Winning championships was amazing, but I want my legacy to be about setting a standard of excellence and showing younger athletes what’s possible through dedication and consistency. If I inspired even one younger player to chase their dreams and believe in themselves, that means just as much to me as any trophy.”