Two Iowa High Schools Come To Partnership Agreement For All Sports

Two Iowa high schools have come to a partnership agreement for all sports starting this fall for grades 7-12.

Storm Lake High School and Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School have previously shared athletic teams at the high school level. Now, they will do so for all sports except dance beginning this fall.

“An era of 1A sports and long legacy of Panther athletics comes to a close, and we look back fondly with smiles and stories of the ‘good ol days’ competing for the Black and White,” a post on the St. Mary’s Athletic Boosters Facebook page read. “Those memories will never go away - but we look forward to a future where athletes have the opportunity to compete in 3A with larger teams (more teammates), more resources, opportunities for more friendships and unity with the greater Storm Lake Community.

“The time has come, and we are grateful for the administrations on both sides prioritizing the needs of our students above all else, no matter the difficulty. We know there has been extensive deliberation!”

Storm Lake, Storm Lake St. Mary’s Have Been Sharing In Several Sports, Including Football

High school football between the Tornadoes and Panthers has been using a sharing agreement. Now, the move to bring the two programs together will start in the fall with volleyball.

“This comes with mixed emotions for us, grief or helplessness for some, followed by hope, relief, anticipation and excitement at what’s to come and the possibilities this will open for our students,” the social media post read. “From the bottom of our hearts - Thank you Panther Nation.

“We look forward to your support as future Tornadoes.”

Two other schools in Iowa, Exira-EHK and Audubon , are looking to consolidate more sports moving forward.

Storm Lake Will Continue To Serve As Host School For Athletics

The Storm Lake Community School District noted that Storm Lake will serve as the host school for the programs.

“By working together, we can expand opportunities for students and continue providing a positive athletic experience for all participants,” the Storm Lake Community School District Facebook page read. “Outside of these shared athletic programs, both the district and St. Mary’s School will continue to operate independently and maintain their own identities, traditions, academic programs and mascots.”

This past fall, Storm Lake went 2-7 on the football field after winning seven combined games the two seasons prior. They are set to return standout wide receiver David William, who committed to Wayne State during the offseason, along with the likes of Drew Hogrefe, Jay William, Ta Eh Soe, Kale Miller, Xavier Rosas-Mendez and Jorge Reyes.