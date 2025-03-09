Washington high school (WIAA) 2B/1B championship basketball roundup, all-tournament teams from Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Quincy Scott scored 12 points, and No. 1 Columbia of Burbank brought home the Class 2B boys basketball championship - finally.
The Coyotes held off Freeman, 47-45, to close out the WIAA state championships Saturday night in the Spokane Arena.
“I’ve been working for this my whole entire life," Scott said. "This team, every single day, this was our prize.”
The Coyotes' defense forcing 18 turnovers was the biggest reason the team built a lead as large as eight points.
Freeman had one final possessions with 3.4 seconds remaining to tie - or win the game. Finn LaPointe lost the ball out of bounds, and Columbia took over with more than a second to go.
The Coyotes threw a long pass downcourt to run out the clock.
After finishing as the runner-up to Colfax a year ago, the Coyotes nabbed their first WIAA championship. It was Freeman's best showing since losing to Lynden Christian in the Class 1A title game in 2018.
---
SBLive 2B boys all-tournament team
Quincy Scott, Columbia of Burbank, sr. (MVP)
Colton Wells, Freeman, sr.
Adrik Jenkin, Colfax, jr.
Jakari Singleton, Reardan, sr.
Avi West, Northwest Christian, sr.
---
CLASS 2B GIRLS
Northwest Christian of Colbert 73, Adna 66 (OT): Kaitlyn Waters' bucket in the final seconds of regulation forced overtime, and the Crusaders went on to win their first WIAA champions after a frantic rally.
Northwest Christian trailed 57-50 with 1:30 remaining before scoring eight unanswered points.
Karsyn Freeman, who fouled out in overtime, gave Adna a 60-58 lead with 14 seconds remaining in regulation, but Waters got in the lane on the other end and converted a short shot.
The Crusaders made seven free throws in overtime to complete the rally.
Please read full coverage from The (Centralia) Chronicle.
---
SBLive 2B girls all-tournament team
Macey Shamblin, Northwest Christian, jr. (MVP)
Karsyn Freeman, Adna, sr.
Tenice Waters, Reardan, soph.
Hayden Kaut, Napavine, jr.
Pepper Boesel, Brewster, soph.
---
CLASS 1B BOYS
Lummi 53, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 50: Trailing late, Jerome Toby Jr. took over on defense with three steals that led to points.
The final ACH turnover led to DeAndre James' inside bucket with 28 seconds remaining to give the Blackhawks a 51-50 lead.
Another Toby steal on the Warriors' next trip led to his two free throws with five seconds remaining, and ACH's final tying 3-pointer was off target.
"The boys stepped up in the fourth quarter," Lummi boys coach Jerome Toby Sr. said
Toby finished with a game-high 23 points and five steals. The Warriors saw their 24-game winning streak end at the worst time.
Please read full coverage from WhatcomPreps.com.
---
SBLive 1B boys all-tournament team
Jerome Toby, Lummi Nation, jr. (MVP)
Max Grindy, Almiara-Coulee-Hartline, soph.
Davien Parks, Tulalip Heritage, jr.
Spencer Green, DeSales, jr.
Tyler Swan, Neah Bay, jr.
---
CLASS 1B GIRLS
Neah Bay 46, Garfield-Palouse 36: Qwaapeys Greene scored a game-high 16 points, and the Lady Reds continued their dynasty run in the state's smallest classification.
The last time a program won three consecutive 1B titles was 2011 when Colton went on to win eight WIAA championships in a row.
Wiinuk Martin added a double-double for the Lady Reds - 11 points and 11 rebounds.
---
SBLive 1B girls all-tournament team
Qwaapeys Greene, Neah Bay, jr. (MVP)
Elena Flansburg, Garfield-Palouse, jr.
Bradyn Henley, Oakesdale, jr.
Delaney Nelson, Waterville-Mansfield, soph.
Danea Norman, Wellpinit, sr.
---