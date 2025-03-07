High School

Washington high school (WIAA) 4A/3A boys basketball tournament: Semifinal recaps, highlights, top performers

Four final-four games on the east court going on all day at the Tacoma Dome. High School On SI Washington will keep you updated

Todd Milles

Cameron Hiatt and Edmonds-Woodway meet Mount Spokane in the Class 3A boys semifinals Friday.
Cameron Hiatt and Edmonds-Woodway meet Mount Spokane in the Class 3A boys semifinals Friday. / Photo by Todd Milles

TACOMA, Wash. - The bright lights of the Tacoma Dome are on - and let's get ready for Day 3 of the WIAA Class 4A and 3A boys basketball championships.

High School On SI Washington will provide game recaps, video highlight and top performers throughout Friday in semifinal round games.

---

CLASS 4A (Bracket)

Gonzaga Prep, Glacier Peak: Recap after game.

West Valley of Yakima, Puyallup: Recap after game.

Friday semifinal schedule

3-seed Glacier Peak (23-3) vs. 1-seed Gonzaga Prep (24-2), 3:45 p.m.

6-seed West Valley of Yakima (18-5) vs. 8-seed Puyallup (22-7), 5:30 p.m

Weekend schedule

Fourth/Sixth at 8 a.m. Third/Fifth at 11:15 a.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

Lance Horntvedt, Richland

29 points, 12-17 FGs, 11 rebounds

Landen Northrop, Richland

27 points, 10-17 FGs, 8 rebounds

Ethan Harris, Camas

23 points, 9-18 FGs, 6 rebounds

---

CLASS 3A (Bracket)

Mount Spokane, Edmonds-Woodway: Recap after game.

Rainier Beach, Garfield: Recap after game.

---

Friday semifinal schedule

5-seed Edmonds-Woodway (25-2) vs. 2-seed Mount Spokane (19-8), 7:15 p.m.

3-seed Garfield (20-7) vs. 1-seed Rainier Beach (26-3), 9 p.m.

Weekend schedule

Fourth/Sixth at 9:30 a.m. Third/Fifth at 1 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ben Heisel, Bellarmine Prep

19 points, 10 rebounds

---

