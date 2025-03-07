Washington high school (WIAA) 4A/3A boys basketball tournament: Semifinal recaps, highlights, top performers
TACOMA, Wash. - The bright lights of the Tacoma Dome are on - and let's get ready for Day 3 of the WIAA Class 4A and 3A boys basketball championships.
High School On SI Washington will provide game recaps, video highlight and top performers throughout Friday in semifinal round games.
---
CLASS 4A (Bracket)
Gonzaga Prep, Glacier Peak: Recap after game.
West Valley of Yakima, Puyallup: Recap after game.
Friday semifinal schedule
3-seed Glacier Peak (23-3) vs. 1-seed Gonzaga Prep (24-2), 3:45 p.m.
6-seed West Valley of Yakima (18-5) vs. 8-seed Puyallup (22-7), 5:30 p.m
Weekend schedule
Fourth/Sixth at 8 a.m. Third/Fifth at 11:15 a.m. Championship Saturday is at 9 p.m.
TOP PERFORMERS
Lance Horntvedt, Richland
29 points, 12-17 FGs, 11 rebounds
Landen Northrop, Richland
27 points, 10-17 FGs, 8 rebounds
Ethan Harris, Camas
23 points, 9-18 FGs, 6 rebounds
---
CLASS 3A (Bracket)
Mount Spokane, Edmonds-Woodway: Recap after game.
Rainier Beach, Garfield: Recap after game.
---
Friday semifinal schedule
5-seed Edmonds-Woodway (25-2) vs. 2-seed Mount Spokane (19-8), 7:15 p.m.
3-seed Garfield (20-7) vs. 1-seed Rainier Beach (26-3), 9 p.m.
Weekend schedule
Fourth/Sixth at 9:30 a.m. Third/Fifth at 1 p.m. Championship Saturday is at 5 p.m.
TOP PERFORMERS
Ben Heisel, Bellarmine Prep
19 points, 10 rebounds
---