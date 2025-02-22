Washington (WIAA) high school boys basketball scores, live updates (2/22/2025)
The Washington high school boys basketball season is at the end of the 14th week, and High School On SI has scores for every team and classification.
Here are some of the key games to keep track of Saturday:
* CLASS 4A: Can defending WIAA champion Mount Si close the District 1/2 championship deal against Glacier Peak without guard Lattimore Ford (knee)? Game is at Snohomish.
* CLASS 3A: It's a Sea-King District finals where Rainier Beach's high-powered offense meets Bellevue's shutdown defense at Bellevue College.
* CLASS 2A: If you like up-tempo basketball with good guards, tune into the District 3/4 championship game between Franklin Pierce and Bremerton at Mount Tahoma.
* CLASS 1A: Fort Vancouver just clinched its first state berth in 35 years. Now the Trappers get to tango with Trico powerhouse Seton Catholic for the District 4 championship at Centralia.
Keep track of Washington high school boys basketball scores below.
Washington high school boys basketball scores
WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL STATEWIDE SCORES
2024-25 WASHINGTON BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
