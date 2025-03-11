Who made the cut for Team Washington boys basketball for upcoming 2025 Northwest Shootout?
Team Washington has one primary goal for the 31st "Northwest Shootout" in April - win back interstate boys basketball bragging rights.
And longtime Team Washington general manager/sometimes coach Bill Bakamus thinks he has the squad to get it done.
Led by co-3A Metro league most valuable players Jaylen Petty and Kaden Powers, of Rainier Beach, the 10 all-stars seniors from Washington were announced Tuesday.
"This group is talented, and those selected have shown great productivity throughout their high school careers," Bakamus said. "The roster is versatile and should represent the state of Washington well."
---
TEAM WASHINGTON (BOYS)
G Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima (Idaho State)
F/C JuJu Ervin, Garfiield (unsigned)
G Cameron Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway (Dartmouth)
G Drew Jones, Puyallup (unsigned)
G Josiah Lee, Glacier Peak (Vermont)
F/C Garrett Marrs, Ellensburg (CWU)
G Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach (New Mexico)
G Kaden Powers, Rainier Beach (Rutgers)
G Quincy Scott, Columbia of Burbank (unsigned)
F/G Breylon Webb, O'Dea (unsigned)
---