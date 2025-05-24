WIAA 3A softball tournament: Quarterfinal updates, highlights and top performers from Lacey
LACEY, Wash.- Still don't believe this week's Class 3A softball championships are a wide-open tournament?
Well, the tournament's top seeds - Stanwood, Mount Spokane and Enumclaw - will be watching somebody else playing for the WIAA championship Saturday.
The marquee showdown in the state quarterfinals Friday was sixth-seeded Liberty of Issaquah blanking No. 3 Enumclaw, 6-0, at the Regional Athletic Complex.
Junior Avery Huh, a Saint Mary's commit, was a one-person wrecking crew for the Patriots - a complete-game two-hitters, striking out 17 batters. She also blasted a two-out, two-run home run to left field in the third inning to give Liberty a 3-0 lead.
Which was more than enough run support for the team's workhorse, who thew an insane amount of pitches - nearly 400 - last weekend in leading the Patriots to the District 2 championship.
"She obviously works out ... and the other thing is her mechanics have gotten better," said Patriots' first-year coach Joon Huh, who is also Avery's father. "She has risen to the occasion."
Liberty grabbed a 1-0 lead against Enumclaw ace Alyssa Harris in the first inning on Isabella Rockey's RBI bunt single.
Two innings later, Avery Huh came up for second at-bat with Rockey on second base.
After fouling a couple pitches off, it was obvious Huh was finding a better groove against Harris. And on the next pitch, she clobbered a long home run over the left-field fence for a 3-0 Liberty lead.
"The more pitches I can see, the better, right?" Huh said. "I was constantly getting my timing, (trying to hit) a line drive, which is what I was hoping for.
"If it goes over, it goes over."
Now, the Patriots are the second-highest remaining seed behind No. 4 Sedro-Woolley. They play 10th-seeded Snohomish in the state semifinals Saturday morning.
"We felt we've been playing on house money all week," Joon Huh said. "We loved our (seeding) spot."
---