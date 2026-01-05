Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 5, 2026
The first High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings of the new year saw plenty of action for boys basketball teams throughout the state. Richland rose to No. 1 after gaining two wins in league play. Emerald Ridge and Bremerton saw big wins, while the latter team beat a 4A team.
1. Richland (6-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Bombers beat Pasco 103-40 at home and Chiawana 91-75 on the road to improve to 6-0 in league play.
2. Rainier Beach (6-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Vikings will face their first big test in league play when they face 6-0 Eastside Catholic.
3. Auburn (12-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Trojans will play league opponents Tahoma and Auburn Riverside on the road this week.
4. Glacier Peak (9-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Grizzlies defeated Jackson 65-39 to improve to 2-0 in league play.
5. Eastside Catholic (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Crusaders beat 2A Bremerton 78-61 last week.
6. Edmonds-Woodway (11-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Warriors defeated Mountlake Terrace to improve to 3-0 in league play.
7. O’Dea (6-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Fighting Irish beat West Seattle 96-57 to improve to 3-1 in league play.
8. Emerald Ridge (9-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Jaguars beat North Creek 86-65 over the weekend.
9. Bremerton (9-1)
Previous rank: 9
The 2A Knights beat 4A Kennedy Catholic 67-55 on the road but lost to 3A Eastside Catholic 78-61
10. West Valley (Yakima) [7-2]
Previous rank: 10
The Rams beat their last two opponents by 26 and 18 points.
11. Bellarmine Prep (6-2)
Previous rank: 16
The 3A Lions beat 4A Olympia 54-46 last week.
12. R.A. Long (9-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Lumberjacks beat their last two opponents by a combined 89 points.
13. Mount Spokane (6-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Wildcats made up for their loss to Glacier Peak by defeating North Central 68-57 over the weekend.
14. Gonzaga Prep (6-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Bullpups lost back-to-back games on the road by four and seven points.
15. Mount Si (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Wildcats will face Bothell on the road this week.
16. Kentridge (6-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Chargers' last two victories were by three points against Tahoma and a one-point win over Jackson.
17. Liberty (Issaquah) [12-1]
Previous rank: 18
The Patriots will face Woodinville and Skyline at home this week.
18. Chiawana (8-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Riverhawks dropped their first loss to Richland 91-75, falling to 5-1 in league play.
19. Lynden Christian (10-1)
Previous rank: 25
The 1A Lyncs beat 4A Sumner 59-53 and 2A Burlington-Edison 79-52 to improve to 5-0 in league play.
20. Lincoln (Tacoma) [5-1]
Previous rank: 17
The Abes beat Mount Tahoma 62-53 last week to improve to 5-1 in league play.
21. Zillah (10-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Leopards gave Royal its first loss to allow Zillah to improve to 6-0 in league play.
22. Lake Washington (5-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Kangaroos will face league opponents Bothell and Woodinville at home this week.
23. Colfax (10-0)
Previous rank: 23
The 2B Bulldogs beat 2A Pullman and 2A West Valley (Spokane)
24. Seattle Prep (7-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Panthers will host West Seattle on Tuesday and then Garfield on the road later in the week.
25. Selah (9-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Vikings lost to 4A West Valley 84-66 but made up for it with a 89-70 win over Othello to improve to 6-0 in league play.
Under consideration
Bellevue
Bonney Lake
Burlington-Edison
Central Valley
Franklin
Kentwood
Mercer Island
Monroe
Prairie
Pullman
Skyview