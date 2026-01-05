High School

Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 5, 2026

Richland, Emerald Ridge and Bremerton rose in this weeks rankings

Edith Noriega

Jalen Davis and 2A Bremerton beat 4A Kennedy Catholic 67-55 but lost to 3A Eastside Catholic 78-61 on the road last week.
Jalen Davis and 2A Bremerton beat 4A Kennedy Catholic 67-55 but lost to 3A Eastside Catholic 78-61 on the road last week. / Photo by Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun

The first High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings of the new year saw plenty of action for boys basketball teams throughout the state. Richland rose to No. 1 after gaining two wins in league play. Emerald Ridge and Bremerton saw big wins, while the latter team beat a 4A team.

1. Richland (6-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bombers beat Pasco 103-40 at home and Chiawana 91-75 on the road to improve to 6-0 in league play.

2. Rainier Beach (6-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Vikings will face their first big test in league play when they face 6-0 Eastside Catholic.

3. Auburn (12-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Trojans will play league opponents Tahoma and Auburn Riverside on the road this week.

4. Glacier Peak (9-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Grizzlies defeated Jackson 65-39 to improve to 2-0 in league play.

5. Eastside Catholic (6-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Crusaders beat 2A Bremerton 78-61 last week.

6. Edmonds-Woodway (11-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Warriors defeated Mountlake Terrace to improve to 3-0 in league play. 

7. O’Dea (6-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Fighting Irish beat West Seattle 96-57 to improve to 3-1 in league play.

8. Emerald Ridge (9-2)

Previous rank: 12

The Jaguars beat North Creek 86-65 over the weekend.

9. Bremerton (9-1)

Previous rank: 9

The 2A Knights beat 4A Kennedy Catholic 67-55 on the road but lost to 3A Eastside Catholic 78-61 

10. West Valley (Yakima) [7-2]

Previous rank: 10

The Rams beat their last two opponents by 26 and 18 points.

11. Bellarmine Prep (6-2)

Previous rank: 16

The 3A Lions beat 4A Olympia 54-46 last week.

12. R.A. Long (9-0)

Previous rank: 11

The Lumberjacks beat their last two opponents by a combined 89 points.

13. Mount Spokane (6-4)

Previous rank: 13

The Wildcats made up for their loss to Glacier Peak by defeating North Central 68-57 over the weekend.

14. Gonzaga Prep (6-4)

Previous rank: 7

The Bullpups lost back-to-back games on the road by four and seven points.

15. Mount Si (5-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Wildcats will face Bothell on the road this week.

16. Kentridge (6-1)

Previous rank: 24

The Chargers' last two victories were by three points against Tahoma and a one-point win over Jackson.

17. Liberty (Issaquah) [12-1]

Previous rank: 18

The Patriots will face Woodinville and Skyline at home this week.

18. Chiawana (8-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Riverhawks dropped their first loss to Richland 91-75, falling to 5-1 in league play.

19. Lynden Christian (10-1)

Previous rank: 25

The 1A Lyncs beat 4A Sumner 59-53 and 2A Burlington-Edison 79-52 to improve to 5-0 in league play.

20. Lincoln (Tacoma) [5-1]

Previous rank: 17

The Abes beat Mount Tahoma 62-53 last week to improve to 5-1 in league play.

21. Zillah (10-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Leopards gave Royal its first loss to allow Zillah to improve to 6-0 in league play.

22. Lake Washington (5-1)

Previous rank: 20

The Kangaroos will face league opponents Bothell and Woodinville at home this week.

23. Colfax (10-0)

Previous rank: 23

The 2B Bulldogs beat 2A Pullman and 2A West Valley (Spokane)

24. Seattle Prep (7-3)

Previous rank: 19

The Panthers will host West Seattle on Tuesday and then Garfield on the road later in the week.

25. Selah (9-1)

Previous rank: 21

The Vikings lost to 4A West Valley 84-66 but made up for it with a 89-70 win over Othello to improve to 6-0 in league play.

Under consideration 

Bellevue

Bonney Lake

Burlington-Edison

Central Valley

Franklin

Kentwood

Mercer Island

Monroe

Prairie

Pullman

Skyview

Published
Edith Noriega
EDITH NORIEGA

Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Washington