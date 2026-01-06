Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 6, 2026
The first High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings of the new year saw plenty of action for girls basketball teams throughout the state. Roosevelt, a 3A program, rose to No. 1 after defeating two 4A opponents. Union and Chiawana saw big wins at home to jump within the top 10 in the rankings.
1. Roosevelt (8-1)
Previous rank: 5
The 3A Rough Riders beat 4A Eastlake and 4A Redmond by five points last week.
2. Davis (7-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Pirates will face Eastmont at home on Saturday.
3. Sumner (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Pirates beat Emerald Ridge 63-36 on the road to improve to 6-0 in league play.
4. Lynden (10-0)
Previous rank: 3
The 2A Lions continued their undefeated season by defeating 3A White River 67-28, 2B Napavine 50-20 and 3A Mount Vernon 70-22 last week.
5. Union (10-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Titans won a big game at home, beating Tahoma 84-66 over the weekend.
6. Gonzaga Prep (9-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Bullpens will open up league plat at home against Ferris this week.
7. Chiawana (9-0)
Previous rank: 17
The Riverhawks beat Southridge 59-46 and Richland 73-57 at home to improve to 6-0 in league play.
8. Bellevue (9-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Wolverines will face Juanita at home this week.
9. Stanwood (7-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Spartans beat Marysville-Getchell at home to improve to 2-0 in league play.
10. Lake Washington (7-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Kangaroos lost to 4A Union 72-60 but made up for it by defeating Meadowdale 69-40 last week.
11. Ridgeline (8-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Falcons beat 4A Moses Lake 65-23 and Post Falls (ID.) 66-41 last week.
12. Woodinville (7-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Falcons will face Skyline and Liberty (Renton) on the road this week.
13. Eastlake (10-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Wolves beat Glacier Peak by four points at home but lost a one-point game to Sammamish on the road.
14. Bothell (7-1)
Previous rank: Under consideration
The Cougars will face Lake Washington on the road this week
15. Prosser (8-2)
Previous rank: 13
The 2A Mustangs will face their toughest league opponent at home against 6-0 Selah this week.
16. Tahoma (6-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Bears lost to Union 84-66 over the weekend.
17. Deer Park (8-1)
Previous rank: 11
The 2A Stags lost to 1A Zillah 67-65 in overtime but made up for it with a 71–28 win over West Valley (Spokane) to improve to 1-0 in league play.
18. Lynden Christian (10-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Lyncs beat their last two straight opponents by 42 and 25 points to improve to 4-0 in league play.
19. Ellensburg (8-3)
Previous rank: 22
The Bulldogs beat their last two opponents by more than 50 points to improve to 4-2 in league play.
20. Edmonds-Woodway (10-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Warriors defeated Mountlake Terrace by four points to improve to 2-1 in league play.
21. Mead (5-0)
Previous rank: 19
The 1A Lyncs beat their last two straight opponents by 42 and 25 points to improve to 4-0 in league play.
22. Southridge (7-2)
Previous rank: 20
The Suns lost to Chiawana by 13 points but made up for it by defeating Hanford 77-28 to improve to 4-2 in league play.
23. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (9-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Crusaders defeated Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 66-47 at home last week.
24. Selah (9-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Vikings beat their last two opponents on the road, which included a 67-29 win over Othello to improve to 6-0 in league play.
25. White River (4-3)
Previous rank: 16
The Hornets lost back-to-back games to Lynden and Snohomish by 39 and 14 points but made up with a 74-14 win over Federal Way.
Under Consideration
Bonney Lake
Glacier Peak
Hermiston
Kamiakin
Seattle Academy
Fell off rankings
Eastside Catholic