High School

Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 6, 2026

Roosevelt defeated two 4A schools to move to No. 1; Union and Chiawana rose in the rankings after big home wins

Edith Noriega

Brooklynn Haywood and Union won a big game at home, defeating Tahoma 84-66 over the weekend.
Brooklynn Haywood and Union won a big game at home, defeating Tahoma 84-66 over the weekend. / Photo by Todd Milles

The first High School on SI Washington Top 25 rankings of the new year saw plenty of action for girls basketball teams throughout the state. Roosevelt, a 3A program, rose to No. 1 after defeating two 4A opponents. Union and Chiawana saw big wins at home to jump within the top 10 in the rankings.

 1. Roosevelt (8-1)

Previous rank: 5

The 3A Rough Riders beat 4A Eastlake and 4A Redmond by five points last week.

2. Davis (7-2)

Previous rank: 1

The Pirates will face Eastmont at home on Saturday. 

3. Sumner (7-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Pirates beat Emerald Ridge 63-36 on the road to improve to 6-0 in league play.

4.  Lynden (10-0)

Previous rank: 3

The 2A Lions continued their undefeated season by defeating 3A White River 67-28, 2B Napavine 50-20 and 3A Mount Vernon 70-22 last week.

5. Union (10-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Titans won a big game at home, beating Tahoma 84-66 over the weekend.

6. Gonzaga Prep (9-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Bullpens will open up league plat at home against Ferris this week.

7. Chiawana (9-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Riverhawks beat Southridge 59-46 and Richland 73-57 at home to improve to 6-0 in league play.

 8. Bellevue (9-3)

Previous rank: 4

The Wolverines will face Juanita at home this week.

9. Stanwood (7-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Spartans beat Marysville-Getchell at home to improve to 2-0 in league play.

10. Lake Washington (7-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Kangaroos lost to 4A Union 72-60 but made up for it by defeating Meadowdale 69-40 last week.

11. Ridgeline (8-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Falcons beat 4A Moses Lake 65-23 and Post Falls (ID.) 66-41 last week.

12. Woodinville (7-2)

Previous rank: 8

The Falcons will face Skyline and Liberty (Renton) on the road this week.

13. Eastlake (10-1)

Previous rank: 21

The Wolves beat Glacier Peak by four points at home but lost a one-point game to Sammamish on the road.

14. Bothell (7-1)

Previous rank: Under consideration

The Cougars will face Lake Washington on the road this week 

15. Prosser (8-2)

Previous rank: 13

The 2A Mustangs will face their toughest league opponent at home against 6-0 Selah this week.

16. Tahoma (6-2)

Previous rank: 12

The Bears lost to Union 84-66 over the weekend.

17. Deer Park (8-1)

Previous rank: 11

The 2A Stags lost to 1A Zillah 67-65 in overtime but made up for it with a 71–28 win over West Valley (Spokane) to improve to 1-0 in league play.

18. Lynden Christian (10-1)

Previous rank: 18

The Lyncs beat their last two straight opponents by 42 and 25 points to improve to 4-0 in league play.

19. Ellensburg (8-3)

Previous rank: 22

The Bulldogs beat their last two opponents by more than 50 points to improve to 4-2 in league play.

20. Edmonds-Woodway (10-1)

Previous rank: 25

The Warriors defeated Mountlake Terrace by four points to improve to 2-1 in league play.

21. Mead (5-0)

Previous rank: 19

The 1A Lyncs beat their last two straight opponents by 42 and 25 points to improve to 4-0 in league play.

22. Southridge (7-2)

Previous rank: 20

The Suns lost to Chiawana by 13 points but made up for it by defeating Hanford 77-28 to improve to 4-2 in league play.

23. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (9-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Crusaders defeated Lind-Ritzville-Sprague 66-47 at home last week.

24. Selah (9-1)

Previous rank: 24

The Vikings beat their last two opponents on the road, which included a 67-29 win over Othello to improve to 6-0 in league play.

25. White River (4-3)

Previous rank: 16

The Hornets lost back-to-back games to Lynden and Snohomish by 39 and 14 points but made up with a 74-14 win over Federal Way.

Under Consideration

Bonney Lake

Glacier Peak

Hermiston

Kamiakin

Seattle Academy

Fell off rankings

Eastside Catholic

Published
Edith Noriega
EDITH NORIEGA

Edith Noriega is an award-winning sports journalist who came to the Seattle area after three years in Oregon with the Eugene Register-Guard and its sister newspaper, Salem Statesman Journal, where her focus was high schools and local colleges. Noriega previously covered high schools with the Southern California News Group. She also worked as a Tokyo Olympic Games researcher for NBC Sports, focusing on baseball and softball. She is a proud two-time graduate of Arizona State University’s Cronkite School and Riverside City College. She’s also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists. When not writing, she enjoys playing tennis, yoga, concerts and is currently reading “The Last of His Kind: Clayton Kershaw.” She began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Washington