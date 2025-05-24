High School

WIAA 3A softball tournament: Semifinal updates, highlights and top performers from Lacey

It is Garfield vs. Sedro-Woolley and Liberty of Issaquah vs. Snohomish in the final four at 10 a.m. Saturday

Todd Milles

Jordana King and Garfield are back in the WIAA Class 3A semifinals in Lacey.
Jordana King and Garfield are back in the WIAA Class 3A semifinals in Lacey. / Photo by Todd Milles

LACEY, Wash. - The final four is set at the WIAA Class 3A softball championships at the Regional Athletic Complex.

And it is bringing quite the party.

Reigning Class 2A champion Sedro-Woolley, led by ace pitcher Kasandra Gonzalez, is the highest seed still in the championship bracket (No. 4).

Snohomish has been in the past two WIAA championship games - and one win away from three in a row.

Garfield, the 2019 state champion, is in the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons - led byh Stanford signee Jordana King.

And Liberty of Issaquah has one of the best two-way players in junior Avery Huh, a Saint Mary's commit.

Semifinal games begin at 10 a.m.

CLASS 3A in Lacey (Bracket)

* Quarterfinal roundup: Liberty's Avery Huh wins on both ends against Enumclaw.

* Round of 16 roundup: Inglemoor takes down undefeated No. 2 seed Mount Spokane.

---

feed

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington