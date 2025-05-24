WIAA 3A softball tournament: Semifinal updates, highlights and top performers from Lacey
LACEY, Wash. - The final four is set at the WIAA Class 3A softball championships at the Regional Athletic Complex.
And it is bringing quite the party.
Reigning Class 2A champion Sedro-Woolley, led by ace pitcher Kasandra Gonzalez, is the highest seed still in the championship bracket (No. 4).
Snohomish has been in the past two WIAA championship games - and one win away from three in a row.
Garfield, the 2019 state champion, is in the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons - led byh Stanford signee Jordana King.
And Liberty of Issaquah has one of the best two-way players in junior Avery Huh, a Saint Mary's commit.
Semifinal games begin at 10 a.m.
CLASS 3A in Lacey (Bracket)
