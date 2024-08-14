2024 West Virginia high school football schedules released: Martinsburg vs. Huntington showdown on September 6
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 West Virginia high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming WVSSAC season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 30, and the football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 WVSSAC state championships taking place December 6-7 in Charleston.
2024 West Virginia high school football schedules for all teams in every WVSSAC classification are available on SBLive West Virginia, where you can also find live West Virginia high school football scores and much more.
2024 West Virginia WVSSAC high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 WVSSAC high school football season schedule:
- August 5: First day of practice
- August 7: First day for pads
- August 10: Live contact may begin
- August 16: First day for scrimmages
- August 29: First contests
- August 30: First Friday night
- November 9: Regular season ends
- December 6-7: 2024 WVSSAC State Championships*
*All 2024 WVSSAC state title games will be played at the University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out their road to a potential repeat.
Here are the 2023 West Virginia high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 WVSSAC high school football state champions
- Class AAA: Martinsburg Bulldogs
- Class AA: Fairmont Senior Polar Bears
- Class A: Williamstown Yellowjackets
You can find 2024 high school football schedules for teams in all states on SBLive.
