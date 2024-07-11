Top returning West Virginia high school quarterbacks heading into 2024 football season
West Virginia high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Mountain State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the Mid-Atlantic United States.
A position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at quarterback, with many top end signal callers now heading to the collegiate level from West Virginia. With the passing game becoming a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Mountain State.
The following is a list of top returning West Virginia quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season.
Brody Whitehair, Fairmont: The 6-foot-1, 190-pound junior signal caller led the Polar Bears to a lot of wins and points in 2023. Whitehair, who also plays safety on defense, led Fairmont to an 11-2 record and 534 points offensively last fall.
Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover: One thing college coaches would love about Hatfield right off the bat is his height at the position. Hatfield stands 6-foot-4 and leads a potent Huskies’ offense under center.
Noah Collins, Clay County: Collins was not too far behind the state’s leaders when it came to having stellar numbers. The junior completed 212-of-315 passes for 3,130 yards and 43 touchdowns.
Gavin Derby, Valley: Whether it was making plays through the air or the ground, Derby did it all. The dual-threat quarterback completed 69-of-128 passes for 1,336 yards and 15 touchdowns. Also rushed for 1,628 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Josh Moody, Nitro: One of the top players of the entire state was the signal caller, Moody had numbers that could rival anyone. The junior threw for 3,711 yards and 49 touchdowns.
Chance Barker, Princeton: The Tigers signal caller completed 183-of-264 passes for 3,552 yards, 49 touchdowns and just a mere four interceptions this past season. Incredible sophomore numbers.
Kadien Vance, Westside: Vance is another dual-threat playmaker in the AA/A classification that can do it all. The junior last season threw for 1,709 yards and 23 touchdowns and rushed for 457, seven scores.
Brysen Dixon, Doddridge County: Dixon completed 90-of-159 passes for 1,387 yards and 14 touchdowns for Bulldogs in 2023.
Devon Sanders, Man: One of the most unique nicknames in all of West Virginia, the Hillbillies, features one of the top quarterbacks coming back in this class. Sanders in 2023 threw for 455 yards and nine touchdowns to just two interceptions.
Coleton Hellems, Nicholas County: Hellems led a Grizzlies’ offense that averaged 31.2 points per game in 2023. The sophomore quarterback completed 89-of-140 passes for 1,220 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Brody Hamric, Greenbrier East: Though the Spartans went 2-8 last season, Hamric was a bright spot for the offense in 2023. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound signal caller will be a quarterback to watch heading into 2024.
Ryan Kent, St. Marys: The Blue Devils had no trouble scoring points with Kent navigating the offense. Kent led the offense to over 40 a game, throwing for 1,008 yards, 15 touchdowns and rushed for 352 on the ground.
Isaac Snyder, Webster County: Accounting for 14 total touchdowns last season, Snyder is aiming to have a big year in 2024. Snyder threw for 708 yards, 11 touchdowns and added 106, two scores rushing.
Tyson Pritt, Ripley: Another team that was on tough times last season was the Vikings, but Pritt brings hope for the club heading into 2024. Pritt in 2023 threw for 693 yards and three touchdowns.
Cam Foley, Grafton: Foley put up some impressive numbers for Grafton in 2023. The junior passer completed 122-of-239 passes for 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Brayden Gregory, East Hardy: Gregory didn’t see much time last season under center, but has a high ceiling heading into 2024. In 2023, Gregory completed 5-of-7 passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.
