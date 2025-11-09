Feast Mode: High School Lineman’s 58-Yard ‘Thicc Six’ Touchdown Goes Viral
Legendary NFL running back Marshawn Lynch defined the meaning of Beast Mode with bruising runs that left scores of defenders laid out on the turf in his wake.
Friday night, one West Virginia high school football defensive lineman bullied an entire unit on his way to a “thicc six” that would have made the Pro Bowler proud.
If you felt the ground shake around Wheeling, it wasn’t an earthquake. That was just Wheeling Park junior Akeem Davis rumbling his way to one of the most impressive touchdown runs you will ever see.
Wheeling Park’s Akeem Davis Scores Viral Touchdown Against John Marshall
Wheeling Park’s 63-40 win against Glen Dale John Marshall in an Ohio Valley AAAAA matchup featured 103 total points, as both teams moved to 6-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Yet the only thing people were focused on Saturday was the biggest play of Davis’ young career.
With the Patriots leading 14-0 and John Marshall driving at the Patriots’ 40 with 9:56 left in the first quarter, the 6-foot-1, 320-pound defensive tackle sniffed out a screen pass, leapt in the air and picked it off at his own 42. He then dragged seemingly every Monarchs offensive player for the next 24 seconds and 58 yards before plunging into the end zone with 9:34 remaining to make it 21-0.
A 58-Yard Run That Looked Straight Out of ‘Beast Mode’
He earned each one of those 58 yards and the splashdown in the sweet nectar of the end zone he tasted at the end. Immediately upon catching the interception, he had a Monarchs player draped on his back. He dragged that player eight yards before shedding him near midfield while surviving a big hit from a second defender.
Four yards later, three Monarchs were hanging on him, with a fourth and fifth joining at the 45. With a couple of teammates flanking him, Davis kept his legs churning and made it to the 40 before a sixth and seventh Monarch joined the pile.
He dragged the mass to the 30 when an eighth defender jumped in. Just as Nos. 9 and 10 neared the scrum, Davis broke free at the 27 and began racing toward the end zone. He shed another would-be tackler at the 12, then got hit by a pair of Monarchs at the 8, dragged them to the 3 and toppled across the goal line.
A Run That Shook the Nation
The big man’s touchdown, often referred to in modern slang as a “thicc six,” was so popular that he became a big topic on Saturday morning’s ESPN College GameDay.
Davis entered Friday’s game with 24 tackles through nine games, including 15 solo stops.
The win helped the Patriots wash away the bad taste of a 38-7 loss to Steubenville on Oct. 24. John Marshall was coming off a 53-21 win against Point Pleasant.