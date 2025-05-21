Top 10 West Virginia high school softball rankings (5/21/2025)
Break out the bats and gloves as high school softball season is upon us across the country, especially in the Mountain State. One of the tops when it comes to high level softball, West Virginia features several teams that are among the Appalachian region's best around.
Remaining in the top spot in our latest set of rankings is Cabell Midland after they upended the previous No. 1 Hurricane in a 1-0 battle of the state's top two teams recently. Who else is in the conversation, though?
Besides them, who else is among the elites when it comes to high school softball in West Virginia? Take a look at our Power 10 rankings as we give you our list ahead of this week's set of regular season games.
1. Cabell Midland (26-3)
Jumping ahead of Hurricane is Cabell Midland, whose only loss of the season to a team out of West Virginia was against the Redskins back on April 8th. The Knights have won 10 straight games and are led by junior pitcher Audrea Watts, who is currently 19-1 with a 0.71 earned run average and 240 strikeouts this fall.
2. Frankfort (27-0)
The Falcons are in an exclusive group of teams that's still undefeated this season. What has separated this squad from others is their power at the plate, with Frankfort scoring 268 runs and belting 28 home runs collectively this season so far.
3. Hurricane (22-6)
Hurricane fell out of the top spot recently after a loss to Cabell Midland a week and a half ago, 1-0. For the first three weeks of the season, the Redskins held the No. 1 spot. The Redskins have lost two out of their last three games, with both coming against Cabell Midland.
4. Hoover (22-6)
The Huskies have won eight out of their last 10 games, with the losses coming against Lincoln County and Riverside. Senior Hannah Shamblin has been impressive, with her 15-2 record, 1.18 ERA and 117 strikeouts.
5. Jefferson (22-4)
The Cougars recently defeated Washington, 11-2, before nearly a week later fell to the same opponent, 4-1. Jefferson has won five straight games, including a back-to-back victories over Washington and Spring Mills, respectively.
6. Washington (18-6)
The Patriots got one game against Jefferson, but weren't able to pull off the same magic that notched them that very win. Washington dropped back-to-back games to Jefferson last week.
7. University (23-5-1)
The Hawks have been impressive this season behind the play of Maddie Campbell, who has been the team's best player at the plate this spring. Campbell is batting an impressive .455 at the plate with five home runs, four doubles, three triples and 33 RBIs. University moves up a couple spots after winning two straight against Morgantown (see below).
8. Morgantown (20-11)
The Mohigans were riding a 6-game winning streak before being upended by University in consecutive games. Morgantown was right there with the Hawks, losing by margins of 4-3 and 2-0.
9. Parkersburg South (18-9)
After having having the Patriots higher up in our weekly rankings for the first few weeks, we dropped them down initially due to a 3-0 loss Morgantown. Parkersburg South played top-ranked Cabell Midland tough in back-to-back contests, only losing by scores of 1-0 and 3-0. This Patriots squad could in all honestly be a spot or two higher.
10. Logan (20-6)
Logan proved they belong recently when they lost to Cabell Midland, a 6-5 decision in a 10-inning affair. Myleigh Adkins has proven she has been one of the state's best hitters, batting .486, belting eleven homers, eleven doubles and driving in 34 runs. Adkins is also the team's ace with a 17-2 record and 247 strikeouts.
