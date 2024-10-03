Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings (10/3/24)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of West Virginia Sep. 26-28 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Mountain State continues to be powerhouse Martinsburg then followed by Spring Mills followed by Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior.
Here’s the complete breakdown of West Virginia's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 6 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Top 25 West Virginia high school football rankings
1. Martinsburg (5-0)
Hard to argue with this one. The Bulldogs have shut out three of the five opponents they've faced this season, only yielding 27 points so far. Not much of an argument to be had here when it comes to Martinsburg at No. 1.
2. Spring Mills (5-0)
The other team in the City of Martinsburg is playing pretty well, as Spring Mills cruised to a 64-0 shellacking of North Hagerstown last week. Spring Mills is a lock as the state's No. 2 club.
3. Bridgeport (5-0)
First team out of AAA in our rankings this week is Bridgeport, with the Indians cruising to a 58-0 rout of Robert C. Byrd.
4. Fairmont Senior (5-0)
The Polar Bears are averaging a ridiculous 52.6 points per game through the first five. More offense, please? Winless Buckhannon-Upshur is next up on the slate.
5. Huntington (3-1)
Only loss this season came at the hands of No. 1 Martinsburg. Other than that, pure domination by Huntington this fall.
6. Princeton (5-0)
Chance Barker has looked great under center for Princeton, completing 55-of-78 passes for 1,076 yards and 14 touchdowns.
7. Hurricane (3-2)
The Redskins looked a lot more like their dominant selves when they rolled to a 48-7 rout of Cabell Midland.
8. Morgantown (4-1)
Morgantown has won three in a row after a 49-6 victory over Buckhannon-Upshur last week.
9. Parkersburg South (4-1)
Eli Bartley has been strong from the outset and has rushed for 613 yards and 11 touchdowns.
10. Spring Valley (3-2)
The Timberwolves have bounced back from two straight losses with resounding victories over Cabell Midland and John Marshall.
11. Wheeling Park (3-2)
Wheeling Park drops down three spots from last week's poll after a 48-17 loss to Steubenville (Ohio) last week.
12. Jefferson (1-3)
We look at the losses that Jefferson has had this season and don't want t drop these guys too far down the ranks. Latest one is a 42-12 decision to Martinsburg.
13. George Washington (4-1)
The Patriots have been riding the legs of running back Saiyvon Brown, who has rushed for over 600 yards and five touchdowns this fall.
14. Parkersburg (2-3)
Wondering how in the heck a three-loss team is ranked so high? Look no further than the teams they've lost to: Hurricane, Morgantown and Parkersburg South.
15. Hoover (4-0)
Hoover continued its undefeated ways by routing Sissonvile 63-19 last week.
16. Wahama (5-0)
Connor Lambert has been a scoring machine for the White Falcons, scoring 16 touchdowns and rushing for 830 yards.
17. Williamstown (5-0)
The Yellow Jackets have bee producing on offense, averaging well over 45 points per game this season.
18. Nitro (4-1)
We really like the Wildcats and the play of their quarterback Josh Moody, who has thrown for 1,545 yards and 15 touchdowns.
19. North Marion (4-1)
Coming off a 55-12 loss to Fairmont Senior, we feel like this is a good place for North Marion. They bounced back from the lone loss with a 40-7 win over Lincoln last week.
20. Frankfort (4-0)
Over the last three games, the Falcons are averaging a staggering 50.6 points per game. Impressive numbers so far this season for this group.
21. Woodrow Wilson (4-1)
The Flying Eagles make their debut into the rankings this week after they cruised to a 43-7 victory over Bluefield last week. Up next this week is a home date versus Preston.
22. Roane County (5-0)
Among one of the top teams in Class AA, Roane County makes a move up from No. 25 after a 43-8 thrashing of Braxton County.
23. Independence (3-1)
The Patriots are another newbie in these rankings after they impressed a couple weeks ago in a 30-24 win over Scott.
24. Tucker County (5-0)
The Mountain Lions have leaned on the stellar play of running back Jared Reall, who has rushed for 797 yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
25. Doddridge County (4-1)
Brysen Dixon has been sensational this season, throwing for 789 yards, 13 touchdowns and just one interception.
