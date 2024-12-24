Vote: Who Was The Top Freshman Football Player In West Virginia Of 2024?
The 2024 high school football season is complete and we are going around the East Coast, reflecting on the last few months.
One of the big questions is what newcomers on the scene made the biggest impact to a football program or state even? That’s where freshmen that saw extensive playing time come into the mix.
That’s why we ask the question: Who was the top freshman football player of 2024?
We will go state-by-state along the East Coast and once that voting is done, do a final poll including all the freshmen that won going head-to-head.
We’ve selected 11 worthy candidates and ask you the fan to vote for who you think topped them all.
Voting closes on January 19th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Maddox Bowen, QB, Madonna
The Madonna signal caller really played well throughout the season, completing 83-of-160 passes for 1,465 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Colt Roberson, QB, Pendleton County
Another freshman signal caller that played really well this past season is Roberson for Pendleton County and he put up some strong stats. Roberson finished completing 112-of-194 passes for 2,033 yards and 27 touchdowns to just four picks. Pretty impressive numbers.
Dakota Dalton, QB, Chapmanville Regional
Dalton came on strong towards the latter portion of the season for Chapmanville Regional, throwing for 1,269 yards and four touchdowns.
Malakhi Hope, RB, Riverside
Hope played solid out of the backfield for Riverside, rushing for 934 yards on 121 carries and scoring eight touchdowns.
Lyric Blake, RB, Doddridge County
The Doddridge County running back carried the rock 125 carries for 769 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. Is also averaging 6.1 yards per carry.
Joel Elloitt, WR, Clay County
Elloitt was one of the state's top freshman receivers this season, hauling in 41 passes for 911 yards and scored 15 times.
Chace Kinsey, ATH, Grafton
Playing the role of play-anywhere for Grafton, Kinsey as a freshman was sensational catching the ball in 2024. Kinsey hauled in 51 passes for 569 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense Kinsey made 50 tackles playing out of the secondary.
Talen Brown, LB, Cameron
The middle linebacker was strong in the heart of the Cameron, making 92 total tackles, 17 have gone for a loss and 11 sacks.
Jacob Maynard, LB, Mingo Central
Maynard was a strong tackler for Mingo Central, making 86 tackles, 11 going for a loss and six sacks so far this season.
Logan Payne, LB, Braxton County
The Braxton County linebacker had a solid season in the front seven, totaling 60 tackles this past fall.
Jacob Britton, DL, Doddridge County
Britton was one of the top freshman defensive lineman without a doubt after he totaled 86 tackles, 10 going for a loss and three sacks in 2024.
