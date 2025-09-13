West Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Alleghany 36, Greenbrier East 26
Berkeley Springs 34, Clear Spring 28
Bluefield 35, James Monroe 27
Brooke 24, Cambridge 14
Cameron 40, St. Marys 2
Clay-Battelle 48, Valley 6
Elkins 48, Lewis County 18
Frankfort 47, Allegany 21
Gilmer County 51, Richwood 18
Hampshire 33, Moorefield 14
Huntington 38, Spring Valley 7
Independence 35, Warren 0
Indian Creek 46, Weir 22
John Marshall 34, Bellaire 26
Liberty 27, Greenbrier West 14
Liberty 20, Washington 0
Martinsburg 70, Woodson 6
Meadow Bridge 32, Wyoming East 16
Morgantown 52, Hedgesville 7
Musselman 21, Wheeling Park 14
North Marion 20, Philip Barbour 13
Oak Glen 43, Belpre 0
Parkersburg 45, Hurricane 16
Petersburg 26, Pendleton County 21
Princeton 56, Oak Hill 20
River 42, Magnolia 0
River View 42, Hurley 16
Riverside 51, St. Albans 0
Scott 34, Sissonville 20
Sherando 14, Jefferson 0
Sherman 45, Pocahontas County 0
South Harrison 60, Ritchie County 34
Spring Mills 52, Connellsville 0
St. Clairsville 24, Linsly 14
Tolsia 50, Mt. View 0
University 62, Buckhannon-Upshur 12
Wahama 43, South Gallia 13
Webster County 16, Tygarts Valley 14
Wheeling Central Catholic 47, Williamstown 13
Winfield 42, South Charleston 6
Wirt County 42, Calhoun 12
Woodrow Wilson 31, Parkersburg South 7