West Virginia high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

Ben Dagg

Photo by Jimmy Jones

The 2025 West Virginia high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Alleghany 36, Greenbrier East 26

Berkeley Springs 34, Clear Spring 28

Bluefield 35, James Monroe 27

Brooke 24, Cambridge 14

Cameron 40, St. Marys 2

Clay-Battelle 48, Valley 6

Elkins 48, Lewis County 18

Frankfort 47, Allegany 21

Gilmer County 51, Richwood 18

Hampshire 33, Moorefield 14

Huntington 38, Spring Valley 7

Independence 35, Warren 0

Indian Creek 46, Weir 22

John Marshall 34, Bellaire 26

Liberty 27, Greenbrier West 14

Liberty 20, Washington 0

Martinsburg 70, Woodson 6

Meadow Bridge 32, Wyoming East 16

Morgantown 52, Hedgesville 7

Musselman 21, Wheeling Park 14

North Marion 20, Philip Barbour 13

Oak Glen 43, Belpre 0

Parkersburg 45, Hurricane 16

Petersburg 26, Pendleton County 21

Princeton 56, Oak Hill 20

River 42, Magnolia 0

River View 42, Hurley 16

Riverside 51, St. Albans 0

Scott 34, Sissonville 20

Sherando 14, Jefferson 0

Sherman 45, Pocahontas County 0

South Harrison 60, Ritchie County 34

Spring Mills 52, Connellsville 0

St. Clairsville 24, Linsly 14

Tolsia 50, Mt. View 0

University 62, Buckhannon-Upshur 12

Wahama 43, South Gallia 13

Webster County 16, Tygarts Valley 14

Wheeling Central Catholic 47, Williamstown 13

Winfield 42, South Charleston 6

Wirt County 42, Calhoun 12

Woodrow Wilson 31, Parkersburg South 7

