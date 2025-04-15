High School

West Virginia high school football: Independence announces 2025 schedule

The Patriots have 10 games scheduled including against Herbert Hoover and Warren Local (Ohio)

Andy Villamarzo

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Mountain State and High School On SI West Virginia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Independence Patriots announced the following slate of games for 2025, which includes three games against teams from Ohio. The Patriots will play 10 games, including contests against Herbert Hoover, Martins Ferry (Ohio) and Warren Local (Ohio).

Among other teams on the schedule are Barnesville (Ohio), Bluefield, Nicholas County, Summers County, Scott and Westfield.

Below is the Patriots' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 INDEPENDENCE PATRIOTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: vs. Herbert Hoover

Sep. 5: vs. Martins Ferry (Ohio)

Sep. 12: at Warren Local (Ohio)

Sep. 19: at Scott

Sep. 26: vs. Bluefield

Oct. 10: vs. Westside

Oct. 17: vs. Barnesville (Ohio)

Oct. 24: at Princeton

Oct. 31: vs. Nicholas County

Nov. 7: at Summers County

