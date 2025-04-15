West Virginia high school football: Independence announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Mountain State and High School On SI West Virginia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Independence Patriots announced the following slate of games for 2025, which includes three games against teams from Ohio. The Patriots will play 10 games, including contests against Herbert Hoover, Martins Ferry (Ohio) and Warren Local (Ohio).
Among other teams on the schedule are Barnesville (Ohio), Bluefield, Nicholas County, Summers County, Scott and Westfield.
Below is the Patriots' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 INDEPENDENCE PATRIOTS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: vs. Herbert Hoover
Sep. 5: vs. Martins Ferry (Ohio)
Sep. 12: at Warren Local (Ohio)
Sep. 19: at Scott
Sep. 26: vs. Bluefield
Oct. 10: vs. Westside
Oct. 17: vs. Barnesville (Ohio)
Oct. 24: at Princeton
Oct. 31: vs. Nicholas County
Nov. 7: at Summers County
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi