West Virginia high school football: Jefferson announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Cougars' schedule are George Washington, John Champe (Virginia), 11-time WVSSAC state champion Martinsburg, Morgantown and Spring Mills

Andy Villamarzo

Generic Football Quarterback.jpg / Taylor Balkom

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Mountain State and High School On SI West Virginia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Jefferson Cougars announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Cougars will play 10 games, including five notable contests against George Washington, John Champe (Virginia), 11-time WVSSAC state champion Martinsburg, Morgantown and Spring Mills.

Among other teams on the Cougars' schedule are Hedegsville, Loudoun Valley, Musselman, Sherando and on the road against Washington to end the season.

Below is the Cougars' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times all set for 7 p.m. Eastern Time with the exception of the contest versus George Washington.

2025 JEFFERSON COUGARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: vs. Spring Mills, 7 p.m.

Sep. 5: vs. Morgantown, 7 p.m.

Sep. 12: at Sherando, 7 p.m.

Sep. 26: at Martinsburg, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Hedgesville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17: vs. Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. Musselman, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31: vs. John Champe, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7: at Washington, 7 p.m.

Recently, the Huntington Highlanders announced the following 10-game slate for 2025 season. The Highlanders will play 10 games, including three notable contests against George Washington, Hurricane and the 11-time WVSSAC state champion Martinsburg.

Among other teams on the Highlanders' regular season schedule are Cabell Midland, Capital, Linsly, Parkersburg, Oakland GRC, Sevier County and Spring Valley.

Below is the Highlanders' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 HUNTINGTON HIGHLANDERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at Oakland GRC

Sep. 5: vs. Martinsburg

Sep. 12: vs. Spring Valley

Sep. 19: vs. Hurricane

Oct. 3: at Capital

Oct. 10: vs. Parkersburg

Oct. 17: at George Washington

Oct. 24: at Sevier County

Oct. 31: vs. Cabell Midland

Nov. 7: at Linsly

Andy Villamarzo
