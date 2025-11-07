West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — November 7, 2025
There are 53 high school football games scheduled across West Virginia on Friday, November 7, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on the West Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be when North Marion takes the road to play Oak Hill. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
West Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7, 2025
WVSSAC Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
Class 4A has 14 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Huntington vs Linsly.
WVSSAC Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
Class 3A has 19 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Princeton vs South Charleston.
WVSSAC Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
Class 2A has 22 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Logan vs WestSide.
WVSSAC Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
Class 1A has 18 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Hampshire vs Tucker County.
