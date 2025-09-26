West Virginia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WVSSAC) — September 26, 2025
There are 51 high school football games are scheduled across West Virginia on Friday, September 26, continuing the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on West Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be Spring Mills taking the road to play the Morgantown. This contest will be one of the highlights of the week.
West Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26, 2025
WVSSAC Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
Class 4A has 12 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Fairmont Senior vs University.
WVSSAC Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
Class 3A has 22 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Spring Valley vs St. Albans.
WVSSAC Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
Class 2A has 20 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Roane County vs Braxton County.
WVSSAC Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
Class 1A has 14 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by Wahama vs Wirt County.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.