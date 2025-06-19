Arrowhead’s Peter Kussow Only Wisconsin High Schooler Invited To MLB Draft Combine
Arrowhead’s National Profile Built on Dominance
This isn’t the first time the Arrowhead Warhawks drew the attention of Sports Illustrated affiliated media outfit.
Thanks to Peter Kussow it’s certainly not the last.
Ten years ago the high school nestled away in Hartland, Wisconsin was named by SI as the best athletic high school in the state following a decade-long run resulting in 13 state titles. It’s been more of the same ever since with Arrowhead earning a remarkable 25 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association championships over the past 32 years.
The O’Driscoll Legacy Continues
No wonder why the school went all in in 2015 by unveiling their $662,000 renovation to the boys and girls basketball locker rooms. You can also point to the varsity baseball program as a testament to the schools’ winning ways. As the winningest baseball coach in Wisconsin high school history Coach Tim O’Driscoll has seen them all come and go. Before retiring in 2010 and later re-joining Coach Nick Brengosz staff as a pitching coach in 2017, Coach O’Driscoll compiled a 742-328 record and his teams never experienced a losing season during a span of 35 years. Oddly enough that’s how many years Coach O’D has been working games as the official scorer of the Milwaukee Brewers, having reportedly scored more than 2,500 baseball games.
Kussow’s No-Hitter Turns Heads
That’s no joke. He really has seen them all and had a hand in guiding one of the bright young arms for the Warhawks in Senior, Peter Kussow. You can ask any of the batters from Kettle Moraine Lutheran about him. There’s a reason his name has a big “K” in it.
They all stood in the box. They all went down with the 18-year old throwing a complete game no-hitter and dishing out 16 strikeouts. Here’s the kicker: the 6-foot-5 righty only threw 93 pitches.
The Only High School Pitcher at the MLB Draft Combine
It’s no wonder why Kussow drew the attention of Major League Baseball scouts as Wisconsin’s top prospect. With 322 Major League Baseball draft hopefuls in Phoenix this week to workout for teams at the MLB draft combine, there’s only one high school pitcher invited to participate and that’s Arrowheads’s own Peter Kussow.
Call it some High School On SI love for Arrowhead High School.
Call it a pithy prospect profile on a pitcher who is committed to the University of Louisville.
But don’t call the kid a long shot to one-day work his way up through the minors and into the show. Scouts came to see Kussow’s 97 mile per hour fastball during his Senior campaign, yet it’s that nasty slider that’s making the decision makers take notice with some MLB mock draft boards projecting him as a potential top-five-round selection.
From Stiks GRB to the Reds Scout Team
They are getting an eye full of Kussow this week at the draft combine. Between developing on the mound with travel team Stiks GRB Black, the Cincinnati Reds Scout Team, and growing at Arrowhead High School this season on the mound, Kussow’s future impact in the game can be described much like his pitching style.
Powerful.