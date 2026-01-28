Vote: Who is The Top Division 2 Wisconsin Boys High School Wrestler This Season?
With the widely popular Wisconsin high school wrestling season kicked into overdrive, its time to take a look at some of the best athletes in the state and let you determine who is the best of the best.
This is the second in a series of fan-voted polls taking a closer look at the talented top wrestlers in each of the state's three respective divisions.
We continue with a view of the strong WIAA Division 2 field, including the currently No. 1-ranked wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes.
With there being hundreds of wrestlers throughout Wisconsin, these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until February 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Wrestlers are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Wisconsin Grappler.com and WIwrestle; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Kolten Bollig, Evansville, sophomore
The Evansville sophomore has a 37-3 overall record at 120 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 2 state individual championship at 113 in 2025.
William Christopher, New London, senior
The New London senior has a 42-0 overall record at 138 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament sixth-place finish at 132 in 2025.
Brady Collins, East Troy, senior
The East Troy senior has a 35-2 overall record at 132 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 132 in 2025.
William Du Chemin, Wilmot, junior
The Wilmot junior has a 35-2 overall record at 126 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including state titles at 106 (2024) and 113 (2025).
Collin Frey, Evansville, junior
The Evansville junior has a 42-1 overall record at 113 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including a state championship at 106 in 2025.
Ethan Immel, Kewaskum, senior
The Kewaskum senior has a 32-1 overall record at 144 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual state tournament appearances, including a title at 138 in 2025.
Garrett Kawczynski, Port Washington, senior
The Port Washington senior has a 19-0 overall record at 215 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a Division 1 state title at 215 in 2025.
Dreyton Kren, Regis-Altoona, sophomore
The Regis-Altoona sophomore has a 34-1 overall record at 106 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 2 sectional individual appearance in 2025.
Cael Leisgang, Seymour, senior
The Seymour senior has a 25-0 overall record at 285 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 215 in 2025.
Eli Leonard, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, senior
The Mount Horeb-Barneveld senior has a 39-0 overall record at 190 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish in D1 at 175 in 2025.
Spencer Madsen, Sturgeon Bay, senior
The Sturgeon Bay senior has a 39-0 overall record at 175 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament third-place finish at 157 in 2025.
Haakon Peterson, Dodgeville, senior
The Dodgeville senior has a 38-0 overall record at 165 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including titles at 106 (2023), 113 (2024), and 144 (2025).
Bryston Scoles, Kewaskum, junior
The Kewaskum junior has a 26-0 overall record at 157 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 150 in 2025.
Hunter Stevens, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, senior
The Mount Horeb-Barneveld senior has a 27-2 overall record at 150 pounds and has advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament twice, including a third place finish at 132 in 2024.
