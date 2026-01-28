High School

Vote: Who is The Top Division 2 Wisconsin Boys High School Wrestler This Season?

Here are 14 candidates for your voting consideration as the top boys grabbler in Division 2.

Jeff Hagenau

Wilmot's William Du Chemin (right) competes in the WIAA Division 1 106-pound championship match during the state individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.
Wilmot's William Du Chemin (right) competes in the WIAA Division 1 106-pound championship match during the state individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the widely popular Wisconsin high school wrestling season kicked into overdrive, its time to take a look at some of the best athletes in the state and let you determine who is the best of the best.

This is the second in a series of fan-voted polls taking a closer look at the talented top wrestlers in each of the state's three respective divisions.

We continue with a view of the strong WIAA Division 2 field, including the currently No. 1-ranked wrestlers in each of the 14 weight classes.

With there being hundreds of wrestlers throughout Wisconsin, these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until February 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Wrestlers are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Wisconsin Grappler.com and WIwrestle; the poll is below the list of athletes)

Kolten Bollig, Evansville, sophomore

The Evansville sophomore has a 37-3 overall record at 120 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 2 state individual championship at 113 in 2025.

William Christopher, New London, senior

The New London senior has a 42-0 overall record at 138 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament sixth-place finish at 132 in 2025.

Brady Collins, East Troy, senior

The East Troy senior has a 35-2 overall record at 132 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 132 in 2025.

William Du Chemin, Wilmot, junior

The Wilmot junior has a 35-2 overall record at 126 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 1 state individual tournament appearances, including state titles at 106 (2024) and 113 (2025).

Collin Frey, Evansville, junior

The Evansville junior has a 42-1 overall record at 113 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including a state championship at 106 in 2025.

Ethan Immel, Kewaskum, senior

The Kewaskum senior has a 32-1 overall record at 144 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual state tournament appearances, including a title at 138 in 2025.

Garrett Kawczynski, Port Washington, senior

The Port Washington senior has a 19-0 overall record at 215 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a Division 1 state title at 215 in 2025.

Dreyton Kren, Regis-Altoona, sophomore

The Regis-Altoona sophomore has a 34-1 overall record at 106 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 2 sectional individual appearance in 2025.

Cael Leisgang, Seymour, senior

The Seymour senior has a 25-0 overall record at 285 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 215 in 2025.

Eli Leonard, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, senior

The Mount Horeb-Barneveld senior has a 39-0 overall record at 190 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish in D1 at 175 in 2025.

Spencer Madsen, Sturgeon Bay, senior

The Sturgeon Bay senior has a 39-0 overall record at 175 pounds and is coming off a WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament third-place finish at 157 in 2025.

Haakon Peterson, Dodgeville, senior

The Dodgeville senior has a 38-0 overall record at 165 pounds and is coming off three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including titles at 106 (2023), 113 (2024), and 144 (2025).

Bryston Scoles, Kewaskum, junior

The Kewaskum junior has a 26-0 overall record at 157 pounds and is coming off two consecutive WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament appearances, including a second-place finish at 150 in 2025.

Hunter Stevens, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, senior

The Mount Horeb-Barneveld senior has a 27-2 overall record at 150 pounds and has advanced to the WIAA Division 2 state individual tournament twice, including a third place finish at 132 in 2024.

About Our Athlete Poll Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Download the SBLive App

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

Home/Wisconsin