Dynasties on the Mat: Kellen Wolbert & Haakon Peterson Claim Fourth Straight Wisconsin State Wrestling Crowns

Following dominant championship-winning performances on arguably the biggest stage of the season, Kellen Wolbert of Oconomowoc and Haakon Peterson of Dodgeville each fittingly assumed their rightful place in Wisconsin high school wrestling state history.

Michigan Recruits Come Through in Wisconsin Finales

The senior tandem of highly-touted fellow University of Michigan recruits each claimed their fourth consecutive state title in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd of spectators during the WIAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center on Feb. 28.

Wolbert captured the Division 1 title at 150 pounds, defeating Slinger junior Samuel Gehring by technical fall (19-3) in the finals to conclude the season with a 53-0 overall record. The senior star finished his decorated career 206-3 overall, becoming the 32nd wrestler in state annals to win four championships.

"It feels really good to achieve it," said Wolbert, in an interview with WISN 12. "And it's been a goal of mine since coming into high school. The three losses sting a little bit but it's cool that they are all out-of-state kids."

Oconomowoc senior Kellen Wolbert won his fourth consecutive WIAA Division 1 state wrestling title to finish his standout high school career with a 206-3 overall record. | Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association

Peterson claimed the Division 2 state title at 165 pounds, defeating Mount Horeb-Barneveld freshman Easton Kammerud in the finals by major decision (15-4) to finish the season with a 50-0 overall record. The senior standout completed his memorable high school career 173-0, becoming the 33rd wrestler in state history to win four titles.

The meaningful accomplishment took on added historical significance as he was just the fourth individual in WIAA history to win four championships and finish with an undefeated record.

"I'm just trying to soak in the moment and enjoy it," said Peterson, in an interview with WKOW 27. "From the moment I started wrestling, I knew this is what I wanted to do. I'm just really blessed to have so many people in my life to help get me to this point."

Dodgeville senior Haakon Peterson won his fourth consecutive WIAA Division 2 state wrestling title to finish his standout high school career with a 173-0 overall record. | Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association

Kaukauna senior Liam Crook captured the D1 championship at 175 and Wilmot junior William DuChemin won the D2 title at 126, joining an elite fraternity of three-time champions.

Wisconsin State Individual Tournament Champions

Division 1

106 pounds: Brodey Lewis, Milton, fr. (43-4)

113: Camden Rugg, Union Grove, jr. (53-0)

120: Zahn Beal, Arrowhead, soph. (43-5)

126: Maximus Hay, Brown Deer-Messmer-Shorewood, sr. (32-0)

132: Alois Schlumpf, Bay Port, sr. (47-2)

138: Aidan Aure, Menomonie, jr. (37-4)

144: Carson Neubert, Luxemburg-Casco, jr. (54-1)

150: Kellen Wolbert, Oconomowoc, sr. (53-0)

157: Declan Koch, Neenah, sr. (51-0)

165: Gage Gross, Milton, soph. (51-3)

175: Liam Crook, Kaukauna, sr. (53-1)

190: Reed Falk, Middleton, jr. (51-0)

215: McCoy Smith, Waunakee, sr. (50-2)

285: Ayden Grulke, Hartford, sr. (53-2)

Division 2

106 pounds: Drey Kren, Regis-Altoona, soph. (54-2)

113: Trennon Holzer, Saint Croix Central, sr. (43-2)

120: Kolten Bollig, Evansville, soph. (53-3)

126: William DuChemin, Wilmot, jr. (53-2)

132: Brady Collins, East Troy, sr. (54-2)

138: William Christopher, New London, sr. (57-0)

144: Ethan Immel, Kewaskum, sr. (51-1)

150: Hunter Stevens, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, sr. (55-2)

157: Bryston Scoles, Kewaskum, jr. (44-0)

165: Haakon Peterson, Dodgeville, sr. (50-0)

175: Thomas Heiser, Evansville, soph. (50-1)

190: Eli Leonard, Mount Horeb-Barneveld, sr. (57-0)

215: Garrett Kawczynski, Port Washington, sr. (39-0)

285: Cael Leisgang, Seymour, sr. (41-0)

Division 3

106 pounds: Griffin Wineski, Iowa Grant-Highland, soph. (39-10)

113: Waylon Fry, Glenwood City, fr. (48-5)

120: Blake Underwood, Marathon, sr. (56-0)

126: Martez Sheard, Aquinas, soph. (34-2)

132: McCallister Ramage, Lake Country Lutheran, sr. (45-2)

138: Braden Johnson, Cumberland, jr. (52-0)

144: Karrsen Bussan, Pardeeville, soph. (54-0)

150: Colton Klug, Brillion, jr. (49-3)

157: Collin Hamm, Weyauwega-Fremont, soph. (56-2)

165: Liam Richards, Oostburg, jr. (52-1)

175: Brock Hinderman, Iowa Grant-Highland, jr. (47-4)

190: Owen Schacht, Mishicot, jr. (55-1)

215: Toay Ragatz, Lancaster, soph. (41-5)

285: Tyson Martin, Aquinas, sr. (45-1)

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com