Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Nov. 19, 2025
Each week, there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best defensive standout from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Harlan Kuehn of Lourdes Academy.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until November 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order, and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players.)
Maximus Behnke, Lourdes Academy, junior
Behnke registered 12 tackles as Lourdes Academy (12-1 overall) lost to No. 21-ranked Cochrane-Fountain City 17-14 in a double-overtime WIAA Division 7 state semifinal game.
Ari Crabbe, Homestead, senior
Crabbe registered 10 tackles as No. 6-ranked Homestead (12-1 overall) lost to No. 3 West De Pere 35-34 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game.
Ethan Duel, Winneconne, junior
Duel registered 14 tackles as No. 13-ranked Winneconne (13-0 overall) defeated No. 14 Baldwin-Woodville 28-8 in a WIAA Division 4 state semifinal game.
Ben Geisler, Muskego, senior
Geisler registered 15 tackles, including four for loss, as No. 1-ranked Muskego (11-2 overall) lost to No. 4 Bay Port 38-35 in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.
Max Glab, Grafton, senior
Glab registered 17 tackles, including 10 for loss, and four sacks as No. 10-ranked Grafton (13-0 overall) defeated No. 9 Catholic Memorial 34-31 in a WIAA Division 3 state-semifinal overtime thriller.
Nolan Hoepfl, River Falls, junior
Hoepfl registered 14 tackles as No. 8-ranked River Falls (11-2 overall) lost to No. 7 Notre Dame Academy 42-6 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game.
Christopher Kenesie, Kenosha St. Joseph, junior
Kenesie contributed 12 tackles as Kenosha St. Joseph (13-0 overall) defeated No. 23-ranked Potosi-Cassville 28-0 in a WIAA Division 7 state semifinal game.
Treton Lauterbach, Reedsburg, sophomore
Lauterbach registered nine tackles as No. 24-ranked Reedsburg (10-3 overall) defeated No. 25 Whitefish Bay 43-20 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game.
Gage Nollet, Northwestern, senior
Nollet contributed 11 tackles, including three for loss, as No. 16-ranked Northwestern (13-0 overall) defeated No. 18 Stratford 22-13 in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game.
Jaegar Ormond, Stratford, senior
Ormond contributed 10 tackles as No. 18-ranked Stratford (10-3 overall) lost to No. 16 Northwestern 22-13 in a WIAA Division 5 state semifinal game.
Griffin Rud, Mondovi, sophomore
Rud contributed eight tackles as Mondovi (11-2 overall) lost to No. 12-ranked Edgar 21-14 in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal game.
McCoy Smith, Waunakee, senior
Smith registered 17 tackles, including three for loss, as No. 2-ranked Waunakee (12-1 overall) lost to No. 5 Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game.
Braylon Stegall, West De Pere, junior
Stegall registered 19 tackles as No. 3-ranked West De Pere (13-0 overall) defeated No. 6 Homestead 35-34 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game.
Tucker Streit, Edgar, senior
Streit contributed 12 tackles as No. 12-ranked Edgar (13-0 overall) defeated Mondovi 21-14 in a WIAA Division 6 state semifinal game.
Jackson Whitehouse, Notre Dame Academy, junior
Whitehouse registered seven tackles as No. 7-ranked Notre Dame Academy (13-0 overall) defeated No. 8 River Falls 42-6 in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal.
