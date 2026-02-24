High School

Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Guard of 2025-26?

Here are 20 worthy candidates for your voting consideration.

Jeff Hagenau

Oostburg High School's Kinsley Ketterhagen (23) shoots the ball against Xavier's Ali Tylinski (21) during the WIAA Division 3 girls basketball state championship game on March 15, 2025.
Oostburg High School's Kinsley Ketterhagen (23) shoots the ball against Xavier's Ali Tylinski (21) during the WIAA Division 3 girls basketball state championship game on March 15, 2025. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the action-packed Wisconsin high school girls basketball regular season winding down and March Madness approaching, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best.

We began by looking at the prolific individual scoring threats, high-caliber 3-point shooters,top rebounders, and poised free-throw shooters so now its time to take a closer look at the top guards from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of high-caliber girls basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until March 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)

Tessa Bryan, Waunakee, junior

Bryan is averaging 22 points per game with 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.1 steals for No. 7-ranked Waunakee (21-3 overall record).

Peyton Cochenet, Mukwonago, sophomore

Cochenet is averaging 16.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals for Mukwonago (16-7 overall record).

EllaMay Cooper, Regis, junior

Cooper is averaging 24.1 points per game with 6.0 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.1 steals for No. 22-ranked Regis (21-3 overall record).

Rowan Counsell, Whitefish Bay, junior

Counsell is averaging 21.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals, and 3.2 assists for No. 15-ranked Whitefish Bay (20-4 overall record).

Madi Davel, Neillsville, junior

Davel is averaging 18 points per game with 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 steals, and 2.3 assists for Neillsville (23-1 overall record).

Avery Glenz, Eleva-Strum, junior

Glenz is averaging 16.7 points per game with 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.3 steals for No. 21-ranked Eleva-Strum (24-0 overall record).

Ashiya Hopkins, Wisconsin Dells, senior

Hopkins is averaging 16.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 steals for No. 12-ranked Wisconsin Dells (24-0 overall record).

Giselle Janowski, Pewaukee, senior

Janowski is averaging 15.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 steals for No. 14-ranked Pewaukee (20-4 overall record).

Kinsley Ketterhagen, Oostburg, sophomore

Ketterhagen is averaging 16.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 3.3 assists for No. 2-ranked Oostburg (24-0 overall record).

Rowan Klesmit, Neenah, senior

Klesmit is averaging 21.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 steals for Neenah (17-7 overall record).

Maya Kovacic, Brookfield East, senior

Kovacic is averaging 19.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.0 steals for No. 18-ranked Brookfield East (18-6 overall record).

Rita Kuepper, Hartford, junior

Kuepper is averaging 20.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals for No. 17-ranked Hartford (18-6 overall record).

Natalie Kussow, Arrowhead, senior

Kussow is averaging 26.4 points per game with 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.0 steals for No. 4-ranked Arrowhead (22-2 overall record).

Mikaia Litza, Wauwatosa East, senior

Litza is averaging 18.3 points per game with 6.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 steals for No. 1-ranked Wauwatosa East (24-0 overall record).

Quinn Lodes, Kettle Moraine, sophomore

Lodes is averaging 18 points per game with 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals for Kettle Moraine (11-12 overall record).

Brooklyn Luehring, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, sophomore

Luehring is averaging 13.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 steals for No. 3-ranked Kettle Moraine Lutheran (21-3 overall record).

Rory Salvesen, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, senior

Salvesen is averaging 24.1 points per game with 6.0 steals, 5.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds for Wittenberg-Birnamwood (24-0 overall record).

Jada Seubert, Stevens Point, junior

Seubert is averaging 24.7 points per game with 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 steals, and 4.0 assists for No. 11-ranked Stevens Point (20-4 overall record).

Ella Sweeney, Appleton East, junior

Sweeney is averaging 13.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals for No. 13-ranked Appleton East (21-3 overall record).

Riley Ward, Whitnall, senior

Ward is averaging 21.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.6 steals for Whitnall (19-5 overall record).

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com

Jeff Hagenau
JEFF HAGENAU

Jeff Hagenau has been a sports writer in southeast Wisconsin for the past 28 years, covering at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. He graduated from Carroll University with a degree in journalism and has showcased his versatility by reporting on a wide array of sports over the course of his memorable career.

