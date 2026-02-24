Vote: Who is Wisconsin High School Girls Basketball's Top Guard of 2025-26?
With the action-packed Wisconsin high school girls basketball regular season winding down and March Madness approaching, it's time to take a look at some of the outstanding players and cast your vote for the best.
We began by looking at the prolific individual scoring threats, high-caliber 3-point shooters,top rebounders, and poised free-throw shooters so now its time to take a closer look at the top guards from throughout the state.
There are hundreds of high-caliber girls basketball players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until March 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all nominees are leaders from the 2025-26 season as compiled by Bound.com and WIAA; the poll is below the list of athletes)
Tessa Bryan, Waunakee, junior
Bryan is averaging 22 points per game with 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 3.1 steals for No. 7-ranked Waunakee (21-3 overall record).
Peyton Cochenet, Mukwonago, sophomore
Cochenet is averaging 16.8 points per game with 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals for Mukwonago (16-7 overall record).
EllaMay Cooper, Regis, junior
Cooper is averaging 24.1 points per game with 6.0 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.1 steals for No. 22-ranked Regis (21-3 overall record).
Rowan Counsell, Whitefish Bay, junior
Counsell is averaging 21.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 steals, and 3.2 assists for No. 15-ranked Whitefish Bay (20-4 overall record).
Madi Davel, Neillsville, junior
Davel is averaging 18 points per game with 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 steals, and 2.3 assists for Neillsville (23-1 overall record).
Avery Glenz, Eleva-Strum, junior
Glenz is averaging 16.7 points per game with 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.3 steals for No. 21-ranked Eleva-Strum (24-0 overall record).
Ashiya Hopkins, Wisconsin Dells, senior
Hopkins is averaging 16.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 steals for No. 12-ranked Wisconsin Dells (24-0 overall record).
Giselle Janowski, Pewaukee, senior
Janowski is averaging 15.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 steals for No. 14-ranked Pewaukee (20-4 overall record).
Kinsley Ketterhagen, Oostburg, sophomore
Ketterhagen is averaging 16.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 steals, and 3.3 assists for No. 2-ranked Oostburg (24-0 overall record).
Rowan Klesmit, Neenah, senior
Klesmit is averaging 21.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 steals for Neenah (17-7 overall record).
Maya Kovacic, Brookfield East, senior
Kovacic is averaging 19.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.0 steals for No. 18-ranked Brookfield East (18-6 overall record).
Rita Kuepper, Hartford, junior
Kuepper is averaging 20.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals for No. 17-ranked Hartford (18-6 overall record).
Natalie Kussow, Arrowhead, senior
Kussow is averaging 26.4 points per game with 7.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.0 steals for No. 4-ranked Arrowhead (22-2 overall record).
Mikaia Litza, Wauwatosa East, senior
Litza is averaging 18.3 points per game with 6.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 steals for No. 1-ranked Wauwatosa East (24-0 overall record).
Quinn Lodes, Kettle Moraine, sophomore
Lodes is averaging 18 points per game with 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals for Kettle Moraine (11-12 overall record).
Brooklyn Luehring, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, sophomore
Luehring is averaging 13.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 steals for No. 3-ranked Kettle Moraine Lutheran (21-3 overall record).
Rory Salvesen, Wittenberg-Birnamwood, senior
Salvesen is averaging 24.1 points per game with 6.0 steals, 5.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds for Wittenberg-Birnamwood (24-0 overall record).
Jada Seubert, Stevens Point, junior
Seubert is averaging 24.7 points per game with 6.6 rebounds, 4.4 steals, and 4.0 assists for No. 11-ranked Stevens Point (20-4 overall record).
Ella Sweeney, Appleton East, junior
Sweeney is averaging 13.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals for No. 13-ranked Appleton East (21-3 overall record).
Riley Ward, Whitnall, senior
Ward is averaging 21.1 points per game with 5.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.6 steals for Whitnall (19-5 overall record).
