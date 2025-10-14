Vote: Who is the Wisconsin High School Football Offensive Player of the Week - Oct. 14, 2025
Each week there are many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, the time has arrived to take a look at some of the best high school football players from Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think was the best of the best from the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Tino Massa at River Falls.
There are hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!
Voting remains open until October 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from the 2025 season as compiled by Bound.com; the poll is below the list of players)
Kingston Allen, Notre Dame Academy, junior
Allen rushed 14 times for 258 yards and six touchdowns as first-place co-leader No. 9-ranked Notre Dame defeated Green Bay West 49-7 in a Fox River Classic Conference (South Division) game.
Eric Cumber, Ripon, senior
Cumber rushed 44 times for 440 yards and five touchdowns as third-place Ripon (4-2 in league, 5-3 overall) defeated Wautoma 41-14 in a South Central Conference game.
Patrick Greisen, West De Pere, senior
Greisen completed 30 of 44 passes for 478 yards and seven touchdowns as first-place No. 3-ranked West De Pere (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated No. 11 Bay Port 48-45 in a Fox River Classic Conference (North Division) game.
Quintyn Martinez, Union Grove, senior
Martinez rushed 20 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns as first-place co-leader Union Grove (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Beloit Memorial 41-12 in a Southern Lakes Conference game.
Eli Michalkiewicz, Fond du Lac, sophomore
Michalkiewicz completed 16 of 26 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown as fifth-place Fond du Lac (2-4 in league, 4-4 overall) lost to first-place No. 8 Neenah 31-29 in a Fox Valley Association game.
Deven Miller, Plymouth, senior
Miller rushed 15 times for 205 yards and four touchdowns as first-place Plymouth (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated Kewaskum 42-10 in an East Central Conference game.
George Molitor, Mukwonago, junior
Molitor completed 17 of 22 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns as second-place No. 13 Mukwonago (5-1 in league, 6-2 overall) defeated Waukesha West 35-14 in a Classic 8 Conference road game.
Connor Pangallo, Homestead, senior
Pangallo rushed 25 times for 254 yards and two touchdowns as first-place No. 6 Homestead (6-0 in league, 8-0 overall) defeated No. 22 Slinger 28-14 in a North Shore Conference game.
Peyton Powers, Columbus, senior
Powers rushed eight times for 170 yards and four touchdowns as first-place Columbus (5-0 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Cedar Grove-Belgium 42-0 in a Capitol Conference game.
Nolberto Rosales, Kenosha Bradford, sophomore
Rosales completed 16 of 37 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns as second-place Kenosha Bradford (5-1 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Oak Creek 14-10 in a hard-fought Southeast Conference game.
Zeke Sawall, Brookfield East, senior
Sawall completed 9 of 18 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns as first-place co-leader Brookfield East (4-2 in league, 6-2 overall) defeated Marquette 29-28 in a Greater Metro Conference game.
Dalton Steinke, Catholic Memorial, sophomore
Steinke completed 12 of 16 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns as first-place No. 20 Catholic Memorial (6-0 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Wauwatosa East 35-0 in a Parkland Conference game.
Brooks Vanderhoof, Stratford, senior
Vanderhoof rushed 35 times for 259 yards and three touchdowns as first-place Stratford (6-0 in league, 6-2 overall) defeated Amherst 34-21 in a Central Wisconsin Conference (Large Division) game.
Eddie Vinson, Racine St. Catherine's, senior
Vinson completed 12 of 18 passes for 207 yards and five touchdowns as first-place co-leader Racine St. Catherine's (5-1 in league, 7-1 overall) defeated Saint Thomas More 53-0 in a Metro Classic Conference game.
Tyler Wollin, Lake Mills, junior
Wollin completed 13 of 18 passes for 288 yards and seven touchdowns as third-place Lake Mills (3-2 in league, 6-2 overall) defeated Big Foot 56-10 in a Capitol Conference game.
About Our Player of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com