Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Returning Pitcher in 2026?

With the spring season now in full swing, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.

We will start with the hard-throwing pitchers, including a strong, talented variety of players from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.

Voting remains open until Saturday, May 2 at 11:59 PM PT.

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all accolades are from 2025 as noted by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA); the poll is below the list of players)

Madison Babcock, Fox Valley Lutheran, junior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Fox Valley Lutheran to the North Eastern Conference (NEC) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 26-1 overall record.

Tenleigh Bockhop, Mineral Point, sophomore

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Mineral Point to a share of the Southern Wisconsin Association of Lakes (SWAL) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals, and a 24-6 overall record.

Addison Braun, Waupun, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Waupun to a share of the East Central Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and an 18-10 overall record.

Josie Brudos, West Salem, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead West Salem to the Coulee Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals, and a 20-5 overall record.

Cali Craig, Watertown, senior

The WFSCA Division 1 second-team all-state selection helped lead Watertown to the Badger Conference (Large Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 21-5 overall record.

Kyree Fischer, Richland Center, sophomore

The WFSCA Division all-state honorable mention helped lead Richland Center to third place in the Southwest Wisconsin Conference (SWC), a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 16-9 overall record.

Maggie Frank, Denmark, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Denmark to a tie for second place in the North Eastern Conference (NEC), the WIAA Division 2 state championship, and a 25-7 overall record.

Allison Geise, Sun Prairie East, junior

The WFSCA Division 1 all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Sun Prairie East to a share of the Big Eight Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals, and a 22-8 overall record.

Rylee Hraby, Medford, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Medford to third place in the Great Northern Conference, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals, and a 20-8 overall record.

Ashlyn Hunt, Catholic Memorial, sophomore

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to the Greater Metro Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 26-4 overall record. She transferred to Catholic Memorial prior to the 2025-26 school year.

Kyleigh Mathe, Neenah, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Neenah to second place in the Fox Valley Association, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and a 19-10 overall record.

Amelia Martini, Pacelli, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Pacelli to the Central Wisconsin Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game, and a 28-2 overall record.

Piper Olson, Grantsburg, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Grantsburg to the Lakeland Conference (West Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals, and a 20-5 overall record.

Bitsy Palicka, Sussex Hamilton, sophomore

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to the Greater Metro Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and a 26-4 overall record.

Kaegann Paulson, Monroe, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Monroe to a share of the Rock Valley Conference (Valley Division), a berth in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals, and a 20-8 overall record.

Kyleigh Sadler, Muskego, junior

The WFSCA all-state honorable mention and All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Muskego to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 21-6 overall record.

Anna Wall, Tomah, senior

The WFSCA second-team all-state selection helped lead Tomah to the Mississippi Valley Conference title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinals, and a 22-5 overall record.

Kennedy Weisensel, Marshall, senior

The WFSCA first-team all-state selection helped lead Marshall to the Capitol Conference (South Division) title, a berth in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, and a 17-11 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com