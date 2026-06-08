Vote: Who Is Wisconsin High School Softball's Top Catcher of 2026?

With the highly anticipated WIAA State Tournament set to begin at the University of Wisconsin's Goodman Diamond on Wednesday, it is time to take a look at some of the top high school softball players in the state of Wisconsin and let you vote on who you think is the best of the best at their position.

We've looked at the pitchers, shortstops, and outfielders so now it's time to take a closer view of the talented catchers from throughout the state.

There are hundreds of outstanding players in Wisconsin, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive!

Voting remains open until June 14 at 11:59 PM (PST).

(Players are listed in alphabetical order and referenced all-conference accolades are from 2026; the poll is below the list of players)

Emma Baumann, Waterloo, senior

The All-Capitol Conference (South Division) first-team selection helped lead Waterloo to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 regional finals, and an 11-11 overall record.

Andi Beck, Blair-Taylor, senior

The All-Dairyland Conference first-team selection helped lead Blair-Taylor to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 5 state tournament, and a 21-5 overall record.

Kennedy Bennett, Germantown, junior

The All-Greater Metro Conference first-team selection helped lead Germantown to a third-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and a 15-10 overall record.

Drew Brown, Appleton North, freshman

The All-Fox Valley Association first-team selection helped lead Appleton North to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and a 19-7 overall record.

Taylor Buglass, Johnson Creek, senior

The All-Trailways Conference (South Division) first-team selection helped lead Johnson Creek to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament, and a 26-4 overall record.

Lily Doerr, Lake Mills, senior

The All-Capitol (North Division) first-team selection helped lead Lake Mills to a sixth-place league finish, and a berth in the WIAA Division 3 regionals.

Taylor Federwitz, Kaukauna, senior

The All-Fox Valley Association second-team selection helped league Kaukauna to a fifth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional championship game, and a 12-12 overall record.

Lillian Griesbach, Marshfield, junior

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference honorable mention selection helped lead Marshfield to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and an 18-8 overall record.

Payton Hisel, Waukesha West, senior

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection helped lead Waukesha West to a fourth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals, and an 18-10 overall record.

Libby Kreil, Muskego, freshman

The All-Classic 8 Conference standout helped lead Muskego to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament for the first time since 1996, and a 26-2 overall record.

Zayleah Leonhardt, Medford, senior

The All-Great Northern Conference first-team selection helped lead Medford to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, and a 27-1 overall record.

Addi Peskie, Stevens Point, senior

The All-Wisconsin Valley Conference first-team selection helped lead Stevens Point to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and a 25-4 overall record.

Aubrie Peterson, Sussex Hamilton, junior

The All-Greater Metro Conference second-team selection helped lead Sussex Hamilton to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and a 27-1 overall record.

Claire Pfrang, Fox Valley Lutheran, senior

The All-Bay Conference first-team selection helped lead Fox Valley Lutheran to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament, and a 24-3 overall record.

Ruby Rengo, Grantsburg, senior

The All-Lakeland Conference (West Division) first-team selection helped lead Grantsburg to a league title, a berth in the WIAA Division 4 state tournament, and a 25-0 overall record.

Lexi Riechers, Belmont, junior

The All-Six Rivers Conference first-team selection helped lead Belmont to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 5 state tournament, and a 23-6 overall record.

Bella Robinett, De Pere, junior

The All-Fox River Classic Conference first-team selection helped lead De Pere to a fifth-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional championship game, and a 15-13 overall record.

Emma Santarelli, Union Grove, junior

The All-Southern Lakes Conference first-team selection helped lead Union Grove to a second-place league finish, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and a 23-6 overall record.

About Our Player Poll Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com