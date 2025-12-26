Vote: Who was the Wisconsin High School Football Special Teams Player of the Year?
Each week there were many brilliant, stand-out individual performances on the gridiron throughout the state.
With that said, it is time to take a final look back at some of the best football players from Wisconsinand let you vote on who you think was High School on SI's Special Teams Player of the Year from the action-packed 2025 season.
There were hundreds of outstanding players, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
Voting remains open until December 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and the final 2025 nominees were compiled using information provided by Bound.com,WFCA, and WIAA; the poll is below the list of players)
Note: (K) = kicker; (RS) = return specialist; (P) = punter; (DL) = defensive lineman
Yasser Andino-Andino, Darlington, junior (K)
Jackson BeBow, Burlington, senior (RS)
Mason Bratonia, De Pere, senior (K)
Simonique Carter, Milwaukee King, senior (RS)
Adler Clark, Waukesha North, senior (DL)
Lane Copsey, River Ridge, sophomore (RS)
Cam DeBoer, Arrowhead, senior (K)
Andrew Dorn, Winneconne, sophomore (K)
Maddux Hermus, Kimberly, junior (K)
Brock Hiley, Beaver Dam, junior (RS)
Christopher Kenesie, Kenosha St. Joseph, junior (RS)
Logan Lessmiller, D.C. Everest, senior (DL)
Maverick Lor, West De Pere, junior (K)
Jacob Maxon, Amery, senior (P)
Brady Melum, Sun Prairie East, senior (K)
Landon Michlig, West Salem, senior (P)
Tye Popp, Cochrane-Fountain City, senior (RS)
Hunter Sears, Lakeland, junior (P)
Jack Tschudy, Muskego, senior (K)
Beau Veit, Waterford, senior (P)
Devin Viola, Mukwonago, senior (RS)
Benji Weis, Pewaukee, sophomore (P)
Michael Witczak, Notre Dame Academy, junior (K)
Evan Wozniak, Arrowhead, junior (P)
Mat Yaggie, Lourdes Academy, senior (K)
About Our Player of the Year Voting High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
