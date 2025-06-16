Waunakee Boys Lacrosse Wins First-Ever WIAA State Title in Dramatic Fashion
The Waunakee High School boys lacrosse team enjoyed the exhilarating journey to the top of the mountain.
The Warriors held on to defeat the Kettle Moraine/St. John's Northwestern Military Academy co-op team 9-8 in a spirited, hard-fought WIAA state championship showdown at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium's Ashley Field on Saturday.
Waunakee Reaches the Summit With First State Championship
It was the first WIAA state title in program history for Waunakee, which finished the season with a five-game winning streak and 18-4 overall record.
Ethan Evans Delivers Game-Winner in Final Minutes
Senior midfielder Ethan Evans scored what proved to be the decisive goal off an assist from freshman midfielder Will Dama with 3 minutes, 41 seconds remaining, capping a four-goal fourth quarter.
KM/St. John's Northwestern also generated four goals in the final quarter, scoring twice within the final two minutes to create a one-goal deficit.
Isaac Schultz's Last-Second Save Seals the Win
Waunakee junior goalie Isaac Schultz made a critical save with 21 seconds remaining to thwart the late rally, preserving a victory in the process. Schultz registered 10 critical saves in playing the entire 48 minutes.
Sawicki's Five Goals Power Warriors' Offense
Junior midfielder Justin Sawicki contributed a team-high five goals and an assist for the Badger Conference champion Warriors. Junior midfielder Adrian Millin, junior attackman Alex Mikkelson, and sophomore attackman Gabe Samuelson each followed with one goal. Mikkelson added a team-best three assists.
Revenge Secured in State Championship Rematch
The statement-making victory took on added meaning as it avenged Waunakee's 9-7 regular-season home-field loss to KM/St. John's Northwestern on April 11.
Senior midfielder Mason Huebner, senior midfielder Eli Schwartz, and junior midfielder Travis Davidowski, each scored two goals for Classic 8 Conference champion KM/St. John's Northwestern, which ended the season 17-3 overall.
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com