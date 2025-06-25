Wisconsin Girls State Soccer Champions Crowned During Thrilling WIAA Tournament
claim prestigious team titles
Four traditional powerhouse high school programs were fittingly crowned champions at the conclusion of the 2025 WIAA Girls State Soccer Championships at Uihlein Soccer Park on June 21.
Muskego (Division 1), Brookfield Central (Division 2), Catholic Memorial (Division 3), and Xavier (Division 4) showcased strength, toughness, and determination by working through the extreme 90-degree heat, high humidity, and gusty winds to claim prestigious team titles.
Division 1
Top-seeded Muskego played to a spirited 1-1 tie with third-seeded Madison West at the end of 80 minutes of regulation and two hard-fought 10-minute overtime periods but prevailed in a shootout (3-0) in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
It was the fourth consecutive state championship and fifth overall in 10 state tournament appearances for Muskego, which became only the third program in state history to accomplish the impressive feat.
Klara Muench, Jess Fernau, and Savannah Mittelstaedt each converted a pressure-packed penalty kick during the decisive shootout for the Warriors, who finished the season with a 21-0-2 overall record.
Mittelstaedt was a stabilizing force at goalkeeper, registering four saves during regulation and three during the shootout to help preserve a victory.
Following a hard-fought scoreless first half, Muskego answered with the opening goal of the game as Muench finished on an unassisted shot in the 45th minute.
Elsie Watson tied the contest on an unassisted goal in the 75th minute for Madison West, which was making its 13th tournament appearance and finished the season 16-3-3 overall.
Division 2
Second-seeded Brookfield Central upset top-seeded Pewaukee 2-1 in the tension-filled WIAA Division 2 championship game.
Alexandra Rossi scored what proved to be the game-winning unassisted 12-yard goal in the 69th minute for the Lancers, who captured their seventh title in 15 tournament appearances and finished the memorable season 14-5 overall.
Following a scoreless opening half, Central answered as Dylan Romero scored off an assist from Megan Rauch in the 47th minute
Pewaukee tied the game as Hannah Sorkness scored on an assist from Peyton Stading in the 65th minute, ultimately setting the stage for Rossi's heroics.
It was the first state tournament appearance for the Pirates, who ended the memorable season 13-9 overall.
Division 3
Top-seeded Catholic Memorial defeated second-seeded Edgewood 4-2 in the WIAA Division 3 title game.
It was an exhilarating, history-making accomplishment for Catholic Memorial, which claimed its state-best 12th title in making its 17th tournament appearance and finished the season with a 20-2-1 overall record.
The game remained tied 1-1 at halftime but Memorial answered the challenge by outscoring Edgewood 3-1 over the course of the final 40 minutes.
The Crusaders scored three times within the first six minutes of the second half, generating goals in the 41st, 43rd, and 46th minute.
Julia Rothermel contributed two goals for Memorial, which maintained a 9-5 shot-on-goal advantage. Margaret Sisk and Claire Weber each added a goal for the Crusaders. Weber also collected a team-high three assists.
Jenna Welsch was a stabilizer at goalkeeper, registering three critical saves in playing the entire 80 minutes to help preserve a victory.
Lauryn Matenaer scored two goals for Edgewood, which was making its eighth tournament appearance and ended the season 15-4-2 overall.
Division 4
Top-seeded Xavier defeated the third-seeded Ozaukee/Random Lake co-op 2-0 in the WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
It was the first D4 state title and fourth overall in program history for Xavier, which was making its 12th tournament appearance and finished the season 20-3-1 overall.
Sydney Neilitz scored off an assist from Kate Jannette in the fourth minute for the Hawks, who maintained a critical 9-0 shot-on-goal advantage in the contest. Helayna Krueger followed with an unassisted goal in the 55th minute.
It was the first tournament appearance for Ozaukee/Random Lake, which ended the season13-7-4 overall.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com