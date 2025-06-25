Wisconsin Girls State Soccer Champions Crowned During Thrilling WIAA Tournament

For the 4th consecutive year in a row, the Muskego Warriors are the 2025 WIAA D1 Girls Soccer State Champions!🏆



After a 1-1 tie in overtime, the Warriors win in a shootout 3-0 over Madison West🔥



Congratulations Muskego!⚽️ #wiaasoccer pic.twitter.com/pAmFwGvIjP