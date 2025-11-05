Wisconsin High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 5, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with 28 games in the third round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school football playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 20 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wisconsin High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 7, 2025
Division 7 Bracket
Third round
No. 1 Cochrane-Fountain City vs. No. 2 Boyceville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
No. 1 Lourdes vs. No. 2 Hilbert - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
No. 3 Potosi vs. No. 5 Cashton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
No. 1 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 Coleman - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Division 6 Bracket
Third round
No. 1 Regis vs. No. 2 Mondovi - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
No. 1 Edgar vs. No. 3 Bonduel - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
No. 1 Darlington vs. No. 7 Belleville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
No. 1 Manitowoc Lutheran vs. No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Division 5 Bracket
Third round
No. 1 Grantsburg vs. No. 2 Northwestern - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
No. 1 Tomahawk vs. No. 2 Stratford - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
No. 1 Mayville vs. No. 2 Amherst - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran vs. No. 3 New Glarus / Monticello - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST
Division 4 Bracket
Third round
No. 1 Aquinas vs. No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 Winneconne vs. No. 2 Freedom - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 Columbus vs. No. 2 Mosinee - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 St. Catherine's vs. No. 2 Little Chute - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Division 3 Bracket
Third round
No. 1 Grafton vs. No. 2 Plymouth - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 2 Mount Horeb / Barneveld - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 4 Reedsburg vs. No. 6 Pewaukee - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 3 Martin Luther vs. No. 8 Whitefish Bay - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Division 2 Bracket
Third round
No. 1 River Falls vs. No. 3 Oshkosh North - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 2 Rice Lake - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 West De Pere vs. No. 3 Union Grove - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 Homestead vs. No. 2 Monona Grove - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
Division 1 Bracket
Second round
No. 1 Waunakee vs. No. 7 De Pere - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 Arrowhead vs. No. 2 Hamilton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 Muskego vs. No. 2 Badger - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
No. 1 Franklin vs. No. 3 Bay Port - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.
