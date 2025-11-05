Wisconsin High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 5, 2025

High School

Spencer Swaim

Bay Port High School's Brady Moon (33) breaks a tackle by De Pere High School's Cayden Cavanaugh (18) on his way to scoring a touchdown on Friday, October 3, 2025, at Bay Port High School in Suamico, Wis. Bay Port won the game, 56-7. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with 28 games in the third round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school football playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 20 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 7, 2025

Division 7 Bracket

Third round

No. 1 Cochrane-Fountain City vs. No. 2 Boyceville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

No. 1 Lourdes vs. No. 2 Hilbert - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

No. 3 Potosi vs. No. 5 Cashton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

No. 1 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 Coleman - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Division 6 Bracket

Third round

No. 1 Regis vs. No. 2 Mondovi - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

No. 1 Edgar vs. No. 3 Bonduel - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

No. 1 Darlington vs. No. 7 Belleville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

No. 1 Manitowoc Lutheran vs. No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Division 5 Bracket

Third round

No. 1 Grantsburg vs. No. 2 Northwestern - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

No. 1 Tomahawk vs. No. 2 Stratford - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

No. 1 Mayville vs. No. 2 Amherst - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran vs. No. 3 New Glarus / Monticello - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m. CST

Division 4 Bracket

Third round

No. 1 Aquinas vs. No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 Winneconne vs. No. 2 Freedom - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 Columbus vs. No. 2 Mosinee - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 St. Catherine's vs. No. 2 Little Chute - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 3 Bracket

Third round

No. 1 Grafton vs. No. 2 Plymouth - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 2 Mount Horeb / Barneveld - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 4 Reedsburg vs. No. 6 Pewaukee - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 3 Martin Luther vs. No. 8 Whitefish Bay - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 2 Bracket

Third round

No. 1 River Falls vs. No. 3 Oshkosh North - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 2 Rice Lake - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 West De Pere vs. No. 3 Union Grove - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 Homestead vs. No. 2 Monona Grove - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 1 Bracket

Second round

No. 1 Waunakee vs. No. 7 De Pere - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 Arrowhead vs. No. 2 Hamilton - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 Muskego vs. No. 2 Badger - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

No. 1 Franklin vs. No. 3 Bay Port - 11/07 at 7:00 p.m.

