Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 4, 2025
With the hard-hitting, nine-game regular-season schedule and first two rounds of the WIAA playoffs now completed, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Classic 8 Conference champion Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, claims the No. 1 spot for a seventh consecutive week following a dominant 34-6 home-field victory over fourth-seeded No. 19-ranked Racine Case in the second round of the playoffs.
The Warriors, who improved to 10-1 overall, have combined to outscore the opposition by a 406-129 margin.
Top-seeded Muskego is scheduled to host second-seeded No. 5-ranked Badger, 11-0, in a third-round playoff game Friday at 7 p.m.
Seventeen No. 1-seeded teams in this week's Top 25 advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
1. Muskego (10-1 overall)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded No. 19-ranked Racine Case 34-6 in second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Up next: vs. second-seeded No. 5-ranked Badger (third round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 7
2. Waunakee (11-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded No. 18-ranked Mukwonago 20-0 in second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. seventh-seeded No. 13-ranked De Pere (third round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 7
3. West De Pere (11-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded Pulaski 42-21 in second round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. third-seeded Union Grove (third round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 7
4. Franklin (11-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded Verona 42-20 in second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. third-seeded No. 11-ranked Bay Port (third round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs), Nov. 7
5. Badger (11-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. third-seeded No. 22-ranked Middleton 31-7 in second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 1-ranked Muskego (third round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 7
6. Homestead (11-0 overall)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded Elkhorn 36-0 in second round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded No. 19-ranked Monona Grove (third round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 7
7. Arrowhead (10-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded No. 15-ranked Brookfield East 31-29 in second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded No. 12-ranked Sussex Hamilton (third round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 7
8. Notre Dame (11-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded No. 24-ranked Slinger 56-42 in second round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded No. 10-ranked Rice Lake (third round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 7
9. River Falls (10-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded La Crosse Central 50-24 in second round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: vs. third-seeded No. 18-ranked Oshkosh North (third round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 7
10. Rice Lake (10-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. sixth-seeded Wauwatosa East 51-34 in second round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 8-ranked Notre Dame (third round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 7
11. Bay Port (9-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. second-seeded Milwaukee Reagan 49-8 in second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 4-ranked Franklin (third round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 7
12. Sussex Hamilton (9-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. third-seeded No. 13-ranked Kimberly 35-10 in second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 7-ranked Arrowhead (third round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 7
13. De Pere (7-4)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. third-seeded No. 14-ranked Hudson 17-14 in second round of WIAA Division 1 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 2-ranked Waunakee (third round of WIAA D1 playoffs), Nov. 7
14. Catholic Memorial (10-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded La Crosse Logan 31-22 in second round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded Mount Horeb-Barneveld (third round of WIAA D3 playoffs), Nov. 7
15. Darlington (11-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded Fennimore 35-6 in second round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: vs. seventh-seeded Belleville (third round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Nov. 7
16. Edgar (11-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded Poynette 42-0 in second round of WIAA Division 6 playoffs
Next up: vs. third-seeded Bonduel (third round of WIAA D6 playoffs), Nov. 7
17. Winneconne (11-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded Altoona 28-6 in second round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded Freedom (third round of WIAA D4 playoffs), Nov. 7
18. Oshkosh North (10-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. second-seeded New Richmond 42-36 in second round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 9-ranked River Falls (third round of WIAA D2 playoffs), Nov. 7
19. Monona Grove (10-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. third-seeded Germantown 28-14 in second round of WIAA Division 2 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded No. 6-ranked Homestead (third round of WIAA D2 playoffs)
20. Racine St. Catherine's (10-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded Lake Mills 12-6 in second round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded Little Chute (third round of WIAA D4 playoffs), Nov. 7
21. Columbus (10-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded Delavan-Darien 56-21 in second round of WIAA Division 4 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded Mosinee (third round of WIAA D4 playoffs), Nov. 7
22. Stratford (9-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. third-seeded Prairie du Chien 28-21 in second round of WIAA Division 5 playoffs
Next up: at top-seeded Tomahawk (third round of WIAA D5 playoffs), Nov. 7
23. Lake Country Lutheran (10-1)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded Wittenberg-Birnamwood 35-14 in second round of WIAA Division 5 playoffs
Next up: vs. third-seeded New Glarus (third round of WIAA D5 playoffs), Nov. 7
24. Grafton (11-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. fourth-seeded Merrill 59-0 in second round of WIAA Division 3 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded Plymouth (third round of WIAA D3 playoffs), Nov. 7
25. Cochrane-Fountain City (11-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. fifth-seeded Glenwood City 27-0 in second round of WIAA Division 7 playoffs
Next up: vs. second-seeded Boyceville (third round of WIAA D7 playoffs), Nov. 7
