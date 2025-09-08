Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
With the first three weeks of scheduled games in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Arrowhead maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot following a dominant 29-6 home-field victory over No. 21 Waukesha West in the Classic 8 Conference opener on Sept. 5. The reigning league co-champion Warhawks, 3-0 overall, have combined to outscore their first three opponents by a 98-41 margin.
Sixteen teams in the rankings are undefeated on the season.
High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 Rankings - September 8, 2025
1. Arrowhead (3-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 21 Waukesha West 29-6
Next up: vs. Pewaukee, Sept. 12
2. Waunakee (3-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Monona Grove 14-13
Next up: at Sun Prairie West, Sept. 12
3. West De Pere (3-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Green Bay Southwest 49-6
Next up: vs. Green Bay Preble, Sept. 11
4. Franklin (3-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Racine Case 35-7
Next up: at Racine Park, Sept. 12
5. Badger (3-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Westosha Central 43-10
Next up: vs. Beloit Memorial, Sept. 12
6. Homestead (3-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Nicolet 49-13
Next up: vs. Cedarburg, Sept. 12
7. Oconomowoc (3-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Kettle Moraine 47-7
Next up: vs. Mukwonago, Sept. 12
8. New Richmond (3-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Chippewa Falls 42-14
Next up: at No. 13 Hudson, Sept. 12
9. Brookfield East (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. No. 6 Sussex Hamilton 21-13
Next up: at Germantown, Sept. 12
10. Neenah (2-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Appleton East 51-21
Next up: vs. Kaukauna, Sept. 12
11. Notre Dame (3-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Sheboygan North 49-14
Next up: at Green Bay East, Sept. 11
12. Rice Lake (3-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Marshfield 30-16
Next up: vs. Menomonie, Sept. 12
13. Hudson (3-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. No. 20 Menomonie 26-8
Next up: vs. No. 8 New Richmond, Sept. 12
14. Darlington (3-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Mineral Point 56-0
Next up: at Southwestern, Sept. 12
15. Lake Mills (3-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Def. Horicon/Hustisford 68-0
Next up: at Belleville, Sept. 12
16. Kimberly (2-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Oshkosh West 44-0
Next up: vs. Fond du Lac, Sept. 12
17. Muskego (2-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Pewaukee 48-7
Next up: vs. Waukesha West, Sept. 12
18. Mukwonago (2-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Menomonee Falls 49-7
Next up: at No. 7 Oconomowoc, Sept. 12
19. Bay Port (2-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Green Bay Preble 56-6
Next up: at Appleton West, Sept. 11
20. Sussex Hamilton (2-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to Brookfield East 21-13
Next up: at West Allis Hale, Sept. 12
21. New Berlin West (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. West Allis Central 35-6
Next up: vs. Waukesha North, Sept. 11
22. Kenosha Bradford (3-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Kenosha Tremper 27-7
Next up: vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, Sept. 12
23. Appleton North (2-1)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Fond du Lac 15-8
Next up: vs. Oshkosh West, Sept. 12
24. Slinger (2-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. Hartford 28-21
Next up: at West Bend West, Sept. 12
25. Catholic Memorial (2-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Waukesha North 37-0
Next up: vs. West Allis Central, Sept. 12
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com