Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025

Arrowhead maintains hold on No. 1 spot for third consecutive week following 29-6 home-field victory over No. 21 Waukesha West in Classic 8 Conference opener

Jeff Hagenau

Arrowhead wide receiver Harper Hughes (15) runs for a touchdown in a WIAA Level 1 playoff game against Sussex Hamilton on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the first three weeks of scheduled games in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.

Arrowhead maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot following a dominant 29-6 home-field victory over No. 21 Waukesha West in the Classic 8 Conference opener on Sept. 5. The reigning league co-champion Warhawks, 3-0 overall, have combined to outscore their first three opponents by a 98-41 margin.

Sixteen teams in the rankings are undefeated on the season.

High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 Rankings - September 8, 2025

1. Arrowhead (3-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. No. 21 Waukesha West 29-6

Next up: vs. Pewaukee, Sept. 12

2. Waunakee (3-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Monona Grove 14-13

Next up: at Sun Prairie West, Sept. 12

3. West De Pere (3-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Green Bay Southwest 49-6

Next up: vs. Green Bay Preble, Sept. 11

4. Franklin (3-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Racine Case 35-7

Next up: at Racine Park, Sept. 12

5. Badger (3-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Westosha Central 43-10

Next up: vs. Beloit Memorial, Sept. 12

6. Homestead (3-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Nicolet 49-13

Next up: vs. Cedarburg, Sept. 12

7. Oconomowoc (3-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Kettle Moraine 47-7

Next up: vs. Mukwonago, Sept. 12

8. New Richmond (3-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Chippewa Falls 42-14

Next up: at No. 13 Hudson, Sept. 12

9. Brookfield East (3-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. No. 6 Sussex Hamilton 21-13

Next up: at Germantown, Sept. 12

10. Neenah (2-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Appleton East 51-21

Next up: vs. Kaukauna, Sept. 12

11. Notre Dame (3-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Sheboygan North 49-14

Next up: at Green Bay East, Sept. 11

12. Rice Lake (3-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Marshfield 30-16

Next up: vs. Menomonie, Sept. 12

13. Hudson (3-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. No. 20 Menomonie 26-8

Next up: vs. No. 8 New Richmond, Sept. 12

14. Darlington (3-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Mineral Point 56-0

Next up: at Southwestern, Sept. 12

15. Lake Mills (3-0)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. Horicon/Hustisford 68-0

Next up: at Belleville, Sept. 12

16. Kimberly (2-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Oshkosh West 44-0

Next up: vs. Fond du Lac, Sept. 12

17. Muskego (2-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Pewaukee 48-7

Next up: vs. Waukesha West, Sept. 12

18. Mukwonago (2-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Menomonee Falls 49-7

Next up: at No. 7 Oconomowoc, Sept. 12

19. Bay Port (2-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Green Bay Preble 56-6

Next up: at Appleton West, Sept. 11

20. Sussex Hamilton (2-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Lost to Brookfield East 21-13

Next up: at West Allis Hale, Sept. 12

21. New Berlin West (3-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. West Allis Central 35-6

Next up: vs. Waukesha North, Sept. 11

22. Kenosha Bradford (3-0)

Previous ranking: NR

Last week: Def. Kenosha Tremper 27-7

Next up: vs. Kenosha Indian Trail, Sept. 12

23. Appleton North (2-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Fond du Lac 15-8

Next up: vs. Oshkosh West, Sept. 12

24. Slinger (2-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. Hartford 28-21

Next up: at West Bend West, Sept. 12

25. Catholic Memorial (2-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. Waukesha North 37-0

Next up: vs. West Allis Central, Sept. 12

