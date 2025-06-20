Wisconsin's Best Teams Sparkle On Diamond at WIAA State Softball Championships
The 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) High School State Softball Tournament produced champions in five respective divisions at the University of Wisconsin's Goodman Diamond on June 14.
Kaukauna (Division 1), Denmark (Division 2), Poynette (Division 3), Mishicot (Division 4), and Belmont (Division 5), earned esteemed team titles.
Division 1
Second-seeded Kaukauna defeated top-seeded defending state champion Kenosha Bradford 1-0 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game. The pressure-packed victory capped a magical undefeated season for the Galloping Ghosts, who finished with a 27-0 overall record, claiming a state title for the fourth time in the past five years and sixth time in program history. Kaukauna has won 135 of its last 136 games.
Sophomore left fielder Lily Boyle drove in what became the winning run on a double in the fourth inning. Karly Meredith, a senior, scored the decisive run after being hit by a pitch and advancing to second on a stolen base.
Meredith, a hard-throwing right-hander, was also the winning pitcher by scattering five hits with four strikeouts and one walk in going the distance.
Brooklyn Danielson, a senior right-hander, fired a one-hitter and registered 18 strikeouts (equaling a D1 state title game record) in taking the loss for Kenosha Bradford, which ended the season 29-2 overall. Her combined 35 strikeouts in the tournament tied for second in D1 history.
Division 2
Second-seeded Denmark defeated top-seeded Jefferson 4-1 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.
The victory took on added meaning as it was the fifth state title in nine appearances for the Vikings, who finished the season 25-7 overall.
Denmark senior third baseman Macy Mleziva drove in the first run of the contest on an RBI double to left field in the top of the first inning. The Vikings scored two unearned runs in the second and added their final run in the seventh on an RBI groundout by senior second baseman Audrey Baugnet.
Sophomore starting first baseman Shaelyn Kraschnewski went 3-for-4, including a triple and a run scored to power a five-hit offensive attack for the Vikings.
Maggie Frank, a junior, earned the pitching victory by allowing one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks through five complete innings. Kraschnewski followed with two innings of scoreless relief to pickup a save.
Senior third baseman Aeryn Messmann collected two hits and scored as the result of a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth for Jefferson, which ended the season 25-6 overall.
Division 3
Second-seeded Poynette upset top-seeded (and defending D4 state champion) Fall Creek 11-5 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game.
It was the seventh state title in program history for Poynette, which was making its 13th tournament appearance and finished the season 26-2 overall.
The Pumas led 5-4 heading into the top of the fifth and responded with two runs in each of the final three innings to ensure a victory.
Kassidy McCaffery, a senior, was the winning pitcher, allowing five earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and one walk in going the distance.
Senior catcher Emma Gavinski, junior second baseman Addison Mackey, and freshman center fielder Tinsley Nelson each contributed three hits to power an explosive 20-hit offensive attack.
Senior catcher Emma Westrate and senior pitcher Grace Herrem each went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs to propel a nine-hit attack for Fall Creek, which ended the season 25-6 overall.
Division 4
Second-seeded Mishicot upset top-seeded Pacelli (the two-time reigning Division 5 champion) 1-0 in the nine-inning WIAA Division 4 state title game.
It was the second state championship in program history for Mishicot, which was making its seventh tournament appearance and finished the season 26-3 overall.
Junior center fielder Sierra Skarda went 2-for-4 and drove in the decisive run on a clutch single to center field in the top of the ninth inning. Ella Gnadt, a junior courtesy runner, scored from third with the game-winner.
Senior Kiran Sanford pitched a complete-game shutout for the Indians, allowing just one hit with 20 strikeouts, establishing a D4 state record for a single game in the process. Sanford's combined 31 strikeouts in two tournament games also set a division record.
Senior Peyton Mancl scattered six hits with 13 strikeouts in taking a complete-game loss for Pacelli, which ended the season 28-2 overall.
Division 5
Top-seeded Belmont defeated second-seeded Almond-Bancroft 8-3 in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game.
It was the third state title in program history for Belmont, which was making its eighth tournament appearance and finished the season 26-3 overall.
Senior center fielder Morgan Freeman, sophomore starting pitcher Carsyn Ramaker, and sophomore second baseman Jaelyn Leitzinger each had two hits to help power a 10-hit offensive attack for the Braves. Sophomore catcher Lexi Riechers had a team-high three RBIs.
Belmont scored three unanswered runs in the bottom of the first inning and followed with four runs in the third to break the game wide open.
Ramaker yielded two hits with six strikeouts and one walk through 6 1/3 innings to earn a victory.
Senior right fielder Kerstyn Clark, junior center fielder Mya Dernbach, junior shortstop Aaliyah Newby, and freshman third baseman Tia Dernbach each had a single for Almond-Bancroft, which ended the season 25-7 overall.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com