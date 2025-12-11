Wisconsin Soccer Community Mourning Tragic Loss of Former Brookfield Academy Star Claire Tracy
The Wisconsin high school soccer community is mourning the loss of former Brookfield Academy star Claire Tracy.
Tracy, a sophomore undergraduate student at Rice University in Houston, Texas, died Dec. 7 at age 19.
In an official message released to the Rice campus community, Bridget Gorman, Rice's Dean of Undergraduates, relayed the news of Tracy’s untimely passing.
“It is with deep sadness that I am writing to tell you that Claire Tracy, a second-year undergraduate student, passed away on Sunday," Gorman said. "She was a talented athlete who had led her high school to many championships. Claire was a finance major and had close friends and a bright spirit. Our hearts go out to Claire’s family and all who knew her and are grieving her loss.”
According to the university, Tracy died at an off-campus apartment complex two blocks from the school. No official cause of death has been released.
Tracy, from Menomonee Falls, Wis., was a member of the Rice soccer program in 2024.
The four-time Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association all-state selection (including second-team honors as a freshman in 2021), finished her high school career with 118 goals and 63 assists, finishing as a four-time Midwest Classic Conference Player of the Year.
During her standout high school career, she led the Blue Knights to three conference championships, four regional titles, the WIAA Division 4 state championship (2021) and state semifinals (2023).
Tracy is best known for her accomplishments on the soccer pitch but showcased her versatility by excelling in the sport of cross country. She qualified for the prestigious WIAA state meet in 2021, winning both a conference championship and earning first-team all-conference honors in 2022. She was an outstanding student athlete, earning a spot on the academic honor roll four consecutive years, graduating eighth in her class, and receiving an academic all-state nomination in 2024 as noted in a story by KHOU 11-TV.
Longtime Brookfield Academy head girls soccer coach Lee Rogers fondly looked back on her memorable career, praising Tracy as the ultimate team leader and competitor.
"Claire had an unparalleled determination and spirit. Her leadership on the field, her desire to win, and her passion to do whatever she could to help her teammates achieve success was what was most impressive. Great players and great people lead by example and make those around them better. Claire's legacy at Brookfield Academy will not be forgotten, and I was blessed to be able to coach and watch this magnificent athlete and admirable young lady," said Rogers, in a statement published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com