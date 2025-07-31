2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings: Final Post-Season Update; Seniors Set to Exit, Stars Rise
On this final day of July in 2025, we put forth our Final Postseason Update to the 2024-25 High School on SI National Wrestling Rankings. This is the last time seniors from the Class of 2025 will appear in our reports. The August rankings update will be the first with everyone up at the grades they will be competing in during the 2025-26 season and incoming ninth graders will be eligible for their first appearance.
Ushering in New Faces at 106
The exception to the incoming ninth graders being listed is at 106 pounds, where we needed the middle schoolers now to fill out the rankings as so many who were at 106 for the high school portion of this period are now up in weight. We view the report before the postseason started to be more of a “Final” ranking than this one, as at that time, we only had one rep per team at each weight, and everyone was participating.
Speaking of competing, a wrestler did not fall out of the rankings if he was idle during the spring and summer. His ranking may have been altered positively or negatively by others around him, but no one was removed. We ranked everyone at the weight we last saw them compete at. For those who were at kilogram weights, we slotted them at the closest pound weight class.
Weight Class Shakeups After Fargo
As is typically the case, Fargo provided a slate of surprises and therefore, a shake-up to some of the weight classes. We honored the Fargo results as much as possible. There were a lot of one-off type wins when looking at someone’s prior resume, and in some instances, a known ranked wrestler beat a higher ranked foe, only to turn around and follow that up with a loss to an unranked or lesser heralded opponent.
Folkstyle Reigns Supreme in Rankings Criteria
We have always maintained the base of our rankings comes from the Folkstyle realm. These wrestlers participate in that discipline 80% of the time, if not more, so it makes sense that Folkstyle would take precedence, especially over some of the flukier Fargo results.
We were able to find a home in the rankings for all the Junior Freestyle placers from 113 pounds on up. In years past, there have been a few guys each year whose Fargo performance came out of nowhere, not because of being overlooked, but due to a checkered past. Some of the guys who did that this year have found inclusion but maybe not as high as one would think based on their Fargo showing.
A lot of the 16U stars will have to wait until August to see their work reflected in our rankings as the young blood is still being kept out by the old guard. Once the ones who are finished with high school are removed, those sitting behind them will slide into the rankings.
As we have stated before, all your matches dictate your ranking. We balance out the wins and losses with some of the more high-profile guys who are at almost every major event. When you are out there like that (looking at you, Lake Highland Prep), you’re more susceptible to strange outcomes, especially in the Freestyle and Greco Roman waters.
We keep very detailed, handwritten sheets and will sit them side by side to compare their bodies of work. A lot of times there are very clear chains that emerge, especially since we combine all styles into one ranking, and then other times you must weigh the wins and losses to place a wrestler fairly. We look at all the matches and factor everything in when it comes to tricky rankings choices.
The Fargo Factor: Who Moved Up and Who Fell
Stillwater, Oklahoma’s Ignacio Villasenor’s Fargo came with losses at 126 pounds to New Jersey’s Paul Kenny and Illinois’ Junior Freestyle runner-up Nicholas Garcia at 126 pounds. Villasenor slipped down to the fourth spot from right behind No. 1 Anthony Knox of New Jersey, whom he won a match against at the U20 World Team Trials in their best of three battle, and beat Antonio Mills there as well.
Despite the win over Villasenor, Garcia sits at No. 14 because he has previous losses to Carson Dupill (South Dakota), Mikey Ruiz (Texas), and Czar Quintanilla (Washington), who are all ranked behind him, so we balanced his losses with all their Fargo performances and came to what we feel was a fair order given all the intricacies.
Another one like this we will note is Michigan’s Blake Cosby at 150 pounds. Cosby came into Fargo ranked second in the country and failed to reach the podium, losing to North Carolina’s Bentley Sly and the eventual silver medalist, Georgia’s Dallas Russell. Cosby, now down to fifth in the ratings, was second at Super 32 with wins over Oklahoma’s Beau Hickman, Texas’ Dorian Olivarez, and Pennsylvania’s Devon Magro. Sly also failed to medal, falling to Montana’s Chris Acuna and No. 19 Michael Turi (Pennsylvania). The loss to Acuna coupled with a Southeast Regional final second-place finish to Florida’s unranked Armand Williams, keeps Sly down in the rankings at number 25.
There are many examples like these, not just from Fargo, but throughout the year. It’s why sometimes taking a big picture point of view provides the needed clarity to sort through the madness that occurs between the top dogs in the nation.
Why One Big Win Doesn’t Guarantee a High Rank
Losses, they very much do count. You can’t pick up one big win (as quite a few did at Fargo) and have that outweigh multiple losses to unranked guys that are on your track record. Believe this, we do our research on every wrestler that emerges. Nothing gives us greater pleasure than adding a new name to the rankings. But sometimes when we dig into the past, it reveals that a wrestler should not be ranked.
Heavyweight Outlook for 2025-26 Season
The 285-pound weight class will look a lot like it does this year at the top of the hierarchy for the 2025-26 season as just one of the top six, New Jersey’s No. 4 Rocco Dellagatta (Saint John Vianney) departs the prep ranks. If none of them choose to skip their senior season to train at the Olympic Training Center, No. 1 Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, Iowa), No. 2 Coby Merrill (JW North, California), No. 3 Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, Florida), No. 5 Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, Pennsylvania), and No. 6 Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, Ohio), will be joined by No. 9 Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, Pennsylvania) to create a fierce top six.
State-by-State Breakdown: Pennsylvania Leads the Pack
Pennsylvania leads the way with five number ones and a whopping 104 ranked wrestlers. Outdistancing California’s next best tally of 60 by almost double. The Keystone State’s top dogs include two from Bishop McCort – Jax Forrest (132 pounds) and Bo Bassett (144), Faith Christian Academy’s Freddy Bachmann (113 pounds), Thomas Jefferson’s Maddox Shaw (150), and Jude Correa (215), who competed for Wyoming Seminary, but is from New Hampshire.
While California had zero at the top of their weights, they had three number twos, Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, 113 pounds), Angelo Posada (Poway, 215), and Merrill at heavyweight. Four Californians come in ranked third in their weights, including three from Gilroy – Moses Mendoza (132 pounds), Daniel Zepeda (144), and Tyler Eise (175), joined by Rocklin Zinkin of Buchanan at 120 pounds. Mendoza won his Fargo crown, on tie breaker criteria, 6-6, over his high school teammate, Isaiah Cortez, who was ranked ahead of Mendoza at the time of their final.
New Jersey was second to Pennsylvania, or tied, depending on how you view Correa, with four champions. Like Pennsylvania, two come from the same program as Blair Academy’s Leo DeLuca (120 pounds) and William Henckel (175) finish atop their foes. Four-time state champ, Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, 126 pounds) and Brick Memorial’s Harvey Ludington (190) are the other two. In all, 51 Garden State Grapplers litter our list, the third highest total.
Ohio is fourth with 40 in the rankings, but just one rated the best, Perrysburg’s Marcus Blaze (138 pounds). Ross paces Iowa’s 29 included in the latest report, which equals Illinois, who had no one atop the heap. Indiana has 27 in the rankings, one ahead of Wisconsin’s 26. New York holds the ninth highest number of guys with 19 and Minisink Valley’s PJ Duke as their number one at 157 pounds.
Oklahoma had 17 wrestlers populate the list with their sole number one being Stillwater’s Ladarion Lockett (165 pounds). Georgia had the final top ranked competitor, Athens Christian’s Ariah Mills at 106 pounds. Mills was joined by 15 other Georgians in the report. Of Florida’s 16 in the rankings, nine come from Lake Highland Prep.
The Highlanders nine in the rankings equaled other national powers Bishop McCort, Faith Christian, and Wyoming Seminary. Buchanan (California) and St. Joseph’s Regional from New Jersey put eight each on the list. Putting seven amongst the ranked were California’s St. John Bosco and Massillon Perry of Ohio.
This rankings period saw a very rare occurrence happen twice as two wrestlers cracked the Senior World Team while still enrolled in high school. PJ Duke’s came first as he did his deed at Final X in May when he shocked 2022 World Silver Medalist and four-time NCAA Champion, Yianni Diakomihalis, by winning the final two bouts in the best of three showdown with the final one coming by fall. Diakomihalis had an easy win in the opener, but the tide shifted in Duke’s favor midway through the second match.
Jax Forrest had his match with Vito Arujau originally scheduled for Final X alongside Duke, rescheduled upon request by Arujau to be held on the Monday of Freestyle competition at the U.S. Marine Corps Junior National at Fargo. The delay did not aid Arujau, who was a 2023 World Champion, as the junior (soon to be senior), took two straight, with a late takedown for the win in the first one and taking the second in commanding fashion, 7-2.
Final 2024-25 Postseason Update: No. 1 Ranked Wrestlers
- 106: Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
- 113: Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
- 120: Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
- 126: Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
- 132: Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 138: Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
- 144: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 150: Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
- 157: PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
- 165: Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
- 175: William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
- 190: Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
- 215: Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
Want to Know More? We’re Listening
If there are any questions about the rankings, please contact us at billybwrestling@yahoo.com. Every ranking decision can be explained. As we finalized this list and went over it a final time, we gave everything a very close inspection in hopes of not overlooking anything. We believe that to be the case, but if we did miss something, please let us know. It may be clerical, or it may be a results-based omission.
2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings: Final Post-Season Update
106 Pounds
1-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
2-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
3-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
4-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
5-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
6-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
7-Thiago Silva (CA)
8-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) FR
9-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
10-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
11-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
12-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) FR
13-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA)
14-Arav Pandey (PA)
15-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
16-Miro Parr-Coffin (WA)
17-Carter Smith (Perrysburg, OH)
18-John Ross (NJ)
19-Jack Stonebraker (PA)
20-Luke Loren (CA)
21-Cohen Reer (OH)
22-Ausome Guillermo (CA)
23-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI)
24-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ)
25-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN)
26-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) SO
27-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) FR
28-Diego Robertty (IA)
29-Michael Bernabe (CA)
30-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) FR
HM:
Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) FR
Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
Evan Cies (PA)
Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) SO
Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
Will Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) SO
Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) FR
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) FR
John Woodall (Franklin, MA) FR
Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) FR
Xavier Seabury (North Babylon, NY) FR
Ian Maize (Waco, Wayland, IA) FR
Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) FR
113 Pounds
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
3-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
4-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
5-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
6-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
7-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
8-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
9-Julian Rios (Phillips Academy, MA) JR
10-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
11-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
12-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
13-Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SO
14-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
15-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
16-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) JR
17-Cooper Foster (Avery County, NC) SR
18-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
19-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) JR
20-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SO
21-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SO
22-Cole Welte (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
23-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
24-Cody Clarke (GA)
25-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
26-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) JR
27-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
28-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) JR
29-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
30-Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SO
HM:
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) SO
Max Murillo (Canyon Springs, CA) SO
120 Pounds
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
3-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
4-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
6-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
7-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
8-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
9-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
10-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
11-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
12-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
13-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
14-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
15-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
16-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
17-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
18-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
19-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) FR
20-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
21-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
22-Curtis Nelson (Ridley, PA) SR
23-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
24-Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
25-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
26-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
27-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
28-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois) FR
29-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
30-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
HM:
Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
Zaiyahn Ornelas (Wilber-Clatonia, NE) JR
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West) JR
Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SO
Zack Samano (Chino, CA) SO
Aaron Meza (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) SR
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) SO
126 Pounds
1-Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
3-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
5-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
6-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
7-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
8-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
9-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
10-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
11-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
12-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
13-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
14-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
15-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
16-Carson Dupill (Brookings, SD) SR
17-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
18-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
19-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
20-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) FR
21-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
22-Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
23-Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) JR
24-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) JR
25-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
26-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
27-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
28-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
29-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
30-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
HM:
Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA)
Evan Sanati (Brentsville District, VA) JR
Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) JR
Tanner Halling (Boonsboro, MD) SR
Eric Casula (Westmoore, OK) JR
Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) JR
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) FR
Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
Antonio Boni (Central Valley, PA) JR
132 Pounds
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
4-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
5-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
6-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
7-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
8-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
9-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
10-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
11-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
12-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
13-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
14-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
15-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
16-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
17-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
18-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
19-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
20-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
21-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
22-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
23-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
24-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
25-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls, NY) JR
26-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
27-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
28-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
29-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
30-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
HM:
Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) JR
Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
Tate Hisey (St. Mary’s Memorial, OH) SR
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Westlake, UT) JR
Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) JR
Vince Jaskinski (Fox Lake (Grant), IL) JR
DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) JR
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
Vincent Paino (St. Joseph’s Regional, NJ) SR
138 Pounds
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
4-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
5-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
6-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
7-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
8-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA)(now PA) JR
9-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
10-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
13-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
14-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
15-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
16-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
17-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
18-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
19-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
20-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
21-Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
22-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
23-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
24-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
25-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
26-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
27-Peter Tomazevic (Freedom, WI) SR
28-Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) SR
29-Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
30-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
HM:
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) JR
Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain) SR
Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SO
Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Landen Davis (Eddyville, IA) JR
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
144 Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
3-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
5-Dorian Alvarez (Spring, TX) SR
6-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
7-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
8-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
9-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
10-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
11-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
12-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
13-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
14-Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
15-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
16-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
17-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
18-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SO
19-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
20-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
21-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
22-Ryan Espiritu (Vacaville, CA) SR
23-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
24-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
25-Nate Askew (Lawrenceville, GA)
26-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
27-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA)
28-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
29-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
30-George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
HM:
TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SO
Hunter Stevens (Iowa-Grant/Highland, WI) JR
Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SO
Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SO
Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
Collin McDowell (Arrowhead, WI) SR
Thomas Johnson (James Island Charter School, SC) SR
Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SO
Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) SO
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) FR
150 Pounds
1-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
2-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
3-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
4-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
5-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
6-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
7-Brandon Dean (Sand Creek, CO) SR
8-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ)
9-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
10-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
11-Maksim Mukhamedaliyev (Hersey, IL) SR
12-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) JR
13-Conlan Carlson (Willmar, MN) SR
14-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
15-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
16-Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
17-Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) SO
18-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
19-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
20-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) JR
21-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
22-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
23-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
24-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
25-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
26-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) FR
27-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
28-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
29-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
30-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
HM:
Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) JR
Michael Ortega (Portage, IN) SR
Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
Seth Syra (Avon, IN) SR
Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) JR
Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
Nicholas Zamora (Arlington Martin, TX) SR
Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
Jimmie Bailes (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
157 Pounds
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
4-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
6-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
7-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
8-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
9-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
10-David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
13-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
14-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
15-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
16-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
17-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
18-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
19-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
20-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
21-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
22-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SO
23-Caleb Cady (Pewaukee, WI) SR
24-Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
25-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) JR
26-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
27-Silas Stits (Center Grove, IN) SR
28-Cole Dummer (Union Grove, WI) SR
29-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
30-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
HM:
Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
Shane Hanford (West Marshall, IA) SR
Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SO
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
Brian Chamberlian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) JR
Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
165 Pounds
1-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
2-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
3-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
6-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
7-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
9-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
10-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
11-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
12-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) JR
13-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
14-Sullivan Ramos (Kenosha Indian Trail, WI) SR
15-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
16-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
17-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
18-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
19-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) JR
20-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
21-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
22-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
23-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
24-Maximus Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
25-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
26-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
27-Taye Wilson (Pratt, KS) SR
28-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
29-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
30-Braxton Quaintance (Lakota, OH) SR
HM:
Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) SO
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) SO
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Landen Johnson (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) JR
175 Pounds
1-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
6-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
7-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
8-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
9-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
10-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
11-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
12-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
13-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
14-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
15-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
16-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
17-Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
18-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SO
19-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) JR
20-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
21-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
22-Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) SR
23-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
24-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
25-Keenan Sheridan (O’Gorman, SD) SR
26-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
27-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
28-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
29-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
30-Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
HM:
Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) JR
Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SO
Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Colt Campbell (Hickory Ridge, NC) SR
Aidan Costello (Hobart, IN) SR
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Anthony Vargas (Central, CA)
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) JR
Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
Jackson Angelo (Frazier, PA) SR
Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
Cody Kirk (Pike Road School, AL) SR
190 Pounds
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
4-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
6-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
7-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) JR
8-Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
9-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
10-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
11-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
12-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
13-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) JR
14-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
15-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
16-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
17-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
18-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
19-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
20-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) JR
21-Adonis Bonar II (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
22-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
23-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
24-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
25-Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
26-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
27-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
28-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
29-Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) SR
30-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
HM:
Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
Chris Mance III (Lovett School, GA) SR
Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
Brandon Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SR
Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) JR
Anthony Bruscino (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) FR
Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SO
Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Gavin Craner (Whitehall, MI) SR
215 Pounds
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
5-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
6-Michael Boyle (Watterson, OH) SO
7-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
8-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
9-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
10-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
11-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
12-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
13-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
14-Charles Walker (Joliet Central, IL) SR
15-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
16-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
17-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
18-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
19-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
20-Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
21-Connor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
22-Will Adkins (Moeller, OH) SR
23-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
24-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
25-Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
26-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
27-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) SO
28-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
29-Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
30-Kingston Daniells Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
HM:
Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SO
Wes Burford (Oakdale) JR
Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, WI) SR
Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) SO
Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Conor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Elijah Josey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
William Ward (Moorhead, MN) JR
285 Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
4-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
5-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
7-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
8-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
9-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
10-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
11-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
12-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
13-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
14-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
15-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
16-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
17-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
18-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
19-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
20-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
21-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
22-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
23-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
24-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
25-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
26-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
27-Anthony Nava (Toppenish, WA) SR
28-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
HM:
Shepherd Turk (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) JR
Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) JR
Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) SR
Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
Kolton Borcherding-Johnson (Norwalk, IA) SR