A large number of states concluded their wrestling seasons last week with one of the biggest being California. That created some changes but not too many ridiculous shifts as the madness was generally kept at bay in Bakersfield.

The Parade of State Tournaments Continues This Week

There are state tournaments taking place in Florida, Maryland, Michigan, and one of the big ones – Pennsylvania. There are a few other tournaments across the country that will signal the end of the campaign.

Monster Showdown Looms in Pennsylvania

The 144-pound final in Pennsylvania figures to be one of the ages as top-ranked Bo Bassett of Bishop McCort, who has 166 consecutive wins, is expected to square-off against fourth-ranked Brandt Harer of Montgomery, the winner of 164 consecutive matches.

Harer owns the top-seeding in this event and both seeking their third consecutive Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state title.

New Jersey and Ohio States Are One Week Away

New Jersey and Ohio are one step away from their state tournaments next weekend. Those two, and we believe, the New England Championships are the last on tap.

Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers

106: Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

113: Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

132: Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

138: Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

144: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

150: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

157: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

165: Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

175: Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

190: Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

215: Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

We’ve removed some more inactive wrestlers and moved people to different weights. A final ranking for the High School Season will come the week after New Jersey and Ohio wrap up business.

2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - March 6, 2026

106-Pounds

1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR

2-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR

3-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

4-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

5-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO

6-Cash McClurg (Granite Hils, CA) FR

7-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO

8-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR

9-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO

10-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO

11-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR

12-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR

13-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR

14-Amir Winfrey-Newman (Southeast Polk, IA) FR

15-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO

16-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO

17-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR

18-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO

19-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO

20-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

21-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

22-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR

23-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO

24-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO

25-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR

26-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO

27-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO

28-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR

29-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR

20-Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR

HM:

Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA)

D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR

Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR

Kaemen Orin (Seckman, MO) SO

Parker Hansen (Ozark, MO) FR

Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR

Jaxon Moralez (Rio Rancho, NM) FR

Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR

Jackson Thorn (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO

Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR

Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

113-Pounds

1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR

2-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR

3-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR

4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

5-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR

6-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO

7-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO

8-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO

9-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

10-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

11-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

12-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR

13-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR

14-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR

15-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR

16-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR

17-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR

18-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO

19-Cache Wiliams (Choctaw, OK) SO

20-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO

21-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR

22-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) SO

23-Chance Wuhr (Lake Catholic, OH)

24-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR

25-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

26-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO

27-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO

28-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR

29-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO

30-Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR

HM:

Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO

Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR

Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) JR

Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR

Camron Smith (Trinty (Camp Hill), PA) SO

Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA)

Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) JR

Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR

120-Pounds

1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR

2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR

3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR

4-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO

5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR

6-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

7-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO

8-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR

9-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

10-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO

11-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR

12-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO

13-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO

14-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR

15-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR

16-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR

17-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR

18-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR

19-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO

20-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR

21-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR

22-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR

23-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR

24-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO

25-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO

26-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR

27-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

28-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR

29-Nico Kapusta (Hempfield Area, PA) SR

30-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR

HM:

Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO

Bradley Bauman (St. Edward, OH) FR

Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO

Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR

Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR

Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR

Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) SO

Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) SO

Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR

126-Pounds

1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR

2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR

4-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO

5-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR

6-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO

7-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR

8-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

9-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO

10-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR

11-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR

12-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR

13-Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR

14-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR

15-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

16-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR

17-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR

18-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR

19-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR

20-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

21-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR

22-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO

23-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR

24-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR

25-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, JR

26-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR

27-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR

28-Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

29-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR

30-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) SR

HM:

CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO

Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR

Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR

Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR

Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO

Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR

Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR

Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

Jax Fuhrman (Delone Catholic, PA) FR

Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO

Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR

132-Pounds

1-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR

2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR

3-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR

4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR

5-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

6-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR

7-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

8-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR

9-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR

10-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

11-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

12-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR

13-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

14-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR

15-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR

16-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR

17-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR

18-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO

19-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

20-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR

21-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

22-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR

23-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

24-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR

25-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO

26-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR

27-Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Alvertville, MN) JR

28-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR

29-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR

30-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR

HM:

Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR

Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR

Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR

Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) JR

Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR

Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR

Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR

Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR

Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR

Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR

138-Pounds

1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR

2-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR

3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR

4-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR

6-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

7-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

8-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR

9-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

10-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR

11-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR

12-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR

13-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR

14-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

15-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR

16-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR

17-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR

18-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO

19-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) JR

20-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

21-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR

22-Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR

23-JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) SR

24-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

25-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR

26-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR

27-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR

28-Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR

29-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR

30-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR

HM:

Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) SR

Blake Boyer (Kennett, PA) SR

Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR

Anthony Heim (Shakopee, MN) SO

Connor Peterson (Maple Grove, MN) SR

Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR

Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO

Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) SO

DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR

Aiden Hahn (Farmington, MO) SR

Brody Kell (North Point, MO) JR

144-Pounds

1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR

3-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

4-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR

5-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

6-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR

7-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

8-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR

9-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

10-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO

11-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR

12-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR

13-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR

14-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR

15-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR

16-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR

17-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO

18-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR

19-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR

20-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO

21-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

22-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR

23-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR

24-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO

25-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO

26-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR

27-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO

28-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR

29-Laudan Henry (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

30-Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) JR

HM:

Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA)

Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR

Anthony DePaul (Delsea, NJ) SR

Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR

Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR

Wil Oberbroeckling (Southeast Polk, IA) SR

Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR

Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR

Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR

Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR

Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO

150-Pounds

1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR

2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR

3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR

4-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR

5-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR

6-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

7-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

8-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

9-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR

10-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR

11-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR

12-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR

13-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO

14-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR

15-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR

16-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

17-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR

18-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

19-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR

20-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO

21-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR

22-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR

23-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR

24-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR

25-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR

26-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR

27-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR

28-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR

29-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR

30-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR

HM:

Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR

Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR

Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR

Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR

Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR

John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR

Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR

Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR

Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR

Rhett Washleski (Immaculata, NJ) SR

Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR

Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO

Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) JR

157-Pounds

1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

2-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO

3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO

4-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR

5-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

6-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR

7-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR

8-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR

9-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR

10-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR

11-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO

12-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR

13-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR

14-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR

15-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR

16-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR

17-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR

18-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR

19-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR

20-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO

21-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR

22-James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR

23-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR

24-Daniel Acosta (Canyon Randall, TX) SR

25-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR

26-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO

27-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR

28-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO

29-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO

30-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR

HM:

Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO

Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)

Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY)

Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR

Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR

Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO

James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR

Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR

Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR

Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR

Bailey Holman (Poway, CA)

Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) JR

165-Pounds

1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR

2-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR

3-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR

4-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR

5-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR

6-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR

7-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR

8-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR

9-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR

10-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR

11-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR

12-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR

13-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO

14-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR

15-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR

16-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR

17-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR

18-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

19-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR

20-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR

21-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR

22-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO

23-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR

24-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH)

25-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR

26-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO

27-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR

28-Brian Denamen (West Geauga, OH) SR

29-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR

30-Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR

HM:

Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO

Julius Pacheo (Davison, MI) JR

Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR

Jake Maddox (Newtown, CT)

Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR

Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR

Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR

Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR

Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR

Boden White (Denver, IA) SR

Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR

Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR

Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SR

175-Pounds

1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR

2-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

3-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR

4-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR

5-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR

7-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR

8-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR

9-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR

10-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR

11-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

12-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR

13-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR

14-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR

15-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO

16-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR

17-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR

18-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR

19-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR

20-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR

21-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR

22-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR

23-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR

24-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR

25-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR

26-Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR

27-Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR

28-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR

29-Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR

30-Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR

HM:

Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR

Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR

AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR

Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR

Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR

Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR

Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO

Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR

Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR

Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR

Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR

190-Pounds

1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR

2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

3-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR

4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR

5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR

6-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR

7-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR

8-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

9-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR

10-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

11-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR

12-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR

13-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR

14-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR

15-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR

16-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR

17-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR

18-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR

19-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR

20-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR

21-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO

22-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR

23-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR

24-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) JR

25-Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR

26-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR

27-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR

29-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR

30-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR

HM:

Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR

Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO

Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR

Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR

Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR

Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR

Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR

Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR

Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR

Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR

Tavio Hoose (St. Francis, NY)

Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR

Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA)

Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR

Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR

CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR

Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR

215-Pounds

1-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR

2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR

3-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR

4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

5-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR

6-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR

7-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR

8-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR

9-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR

10-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR

11-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR

12-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO

13-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR

14-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR

15-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO

16-Aiden Bliss (Port Allegany, PA) SR

17-Paxton Hunt (Garnet Valley, PA) SR

18-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO

19-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO

20-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO

21-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO

22-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR

23-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR

24-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO

25-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR

26-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR

27-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR

28-Kai Ford (Ponderosa, CA)

29-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR

30-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR

HM:

Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO

Evan Gillespie (Pleasant Valley, PA) SR

Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR

Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR

Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR

Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR

Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR

Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR

Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR

Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR

Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR

McCoy Smith (Waunakee, WI) SR

Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR

Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR

Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR

Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR

285-Pounds

1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR

2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR

3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR

4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR

5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR

6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR

7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR

8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR

9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR

10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR

11-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR

12-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

13-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO

14-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR

15-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR

16-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO

17-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR

18-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR

19-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR

20-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR

21-Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR

22-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR

23-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR

24-Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR

25-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR

26-Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR

27-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA)

28-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR

29-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) JR

30-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO

HM:

Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR

Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR

Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR

James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR

Kaz Morosetti (North Kingston, RI) SR

Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR

Blake Elder (Jensen Beach, FL) SR

Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR