2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings: Post-season Update No. 3
National Duals Results Spark Subtle Shakeups
With the 16U and Junior National Duals in the books, the last big thing for this wrestling rankings cycle is Fargo on July 14th for the boys. The National Duals provoked some mild shakeups overall, in some weights the shifts were more pronounced, in others the changes were subtle.
Why Tracking Records Still Matters Most
Track record is an especially important thing we consider when compiling our rankings. One big win can’t negate lots of losses to unranked wrestlers that are also on your resume. And likewise, one loss to an unranked wrestler will not negate a long history of success.
Breaking Down the Ranking Process
Yes, these results are factored in, it’s how new guys emerge. But before we add a wrestler to our rankings, we do our due diligence and research said wrestler and create a sheet for him with all the relevant results we can find. After this research, one of two things comes to light – the recent wins based on past results seem legit as this wrestler has just not had a chance to shine on the national stage yet, or a look under the hood reveals a series of losses that have kept him off our radar until now and will keep him out of the rankings.
So, it’s not as simple as Leroy beat Todd, so why is Todd still ranked, and Leroy isn’t? Basically, it comes down to this, all of your results matter, you can’t cherry pick which results are used for the rankings, and which aren’t.
Folkstyle Is Still King
That being said, if you pay close attention as our rankings evolve, you will notice we tend to favor Folkstyle over the Olympic Styles.
Most of the wrestling that takes place in this country, and therefore shapes the rankings, is Folkstyle. Probably 80%. The Olympic Styles (Freestyle and Greco Roman) take center stage for a few months every Spring and Summer. If you watch enough of the Olympic Styles, you will see they lend themselves to fluky results with the way points can be accumulated so quickly.
Sometimes, those results need to be taken with a grain of salt. We do use them, but in any questionable decision to determine a rankings order, we will use Folkstyle results over the others. Obviously, some of these guys have never met in Folkstyle, so then the Olympic Style results will be their determining factor.
Why Some Weights Have Fewer Ranked Wrestlers
As for why some weights have more Honorable Mention wrestlers than others (as well as only 25 at 106), we will not rank anyone unless we can do it and provide a solid explanation. There are so many chains that emerge when you keep detailed records. They allow us to explain any rankings order, it’s really amazing how it is so interconnected.
If we can’t give a solid answer as to why someone is ranked, we don’t rank them. Digging into the past sometimes reveals losses that don’t allow you to honor a recent win. Sometimes when a new wrestler pops on our radar, our research reveals other wrestlers who should be added as well.
Final Rankings Update Coming Ahead of Fargo
We will put out one last set of updated rankings ahead of Fargo. There is sure to be weight movement. We have everyone where we have most recently seen them. Some World Team members have been wrestling up in weight but will obviously be coming back down, so we are leaving those guys at lower weights.
Eighth Graders and Seniors: Eligibility Explained
Graduating seniors will be removed from the rankings at the start of the new rankings period in August. Following Fargo, there will be one last set of rankings with the seniors in them. We feel if they are eligible to compete, they should remain in the rankings.
Our exception to eligibility comes with current eighth graders. Since they are not in high school yet, they will not appear in the rankings until August unless their state association or entity allows eighth graders to compete (i.e. Ariah Mills). The only exception to this is at 106 pounds where we used a few eighth-grade kids to fill that weight out as it reshapes from others moving up in weight.
106
1-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
2-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
3-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
4-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
5-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
6-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
7-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
8-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
9-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
10-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
11-Cody Clarke (GA)
12-Thiago Silva (CA)
13-Bo Gibbs (Columbia, OH) FR
14-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
15-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) FR
16-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
17-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
18-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) FR
19-Nathaniel Granados (Merced, CA) SR
20-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
21-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA)
22-Shiloh Joyce (NJ)
23-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, AZ) SO
24-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) FR
25-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) FR
113
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
3-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
4-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
5-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
6-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
7-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
8-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
9-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
10-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
11-Julian Rios (Phillips Academy, MA) JR
12-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
13-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) JR
14-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
15-Cooper Foster (Avery County, NC) SR
16-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
17-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) JR
18-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
19-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
20-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
21-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
22-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
23-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
24-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SO
25-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) JR
26-Austin Brown (Hannibal, MO) JR
27-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
28-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) SO
29-Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SO
30-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
HM:
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
Oliver Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) FR
Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
Caden Correll (Normal, IL) SR
Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SO
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
3-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
5-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
6-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
7-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
8-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
9-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
10-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
11-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
12-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
13-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
14-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
15-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
16-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
17-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
18-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
19-Curtis Nelson (Ridley, PA) SR
20-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
21-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
22-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
23-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
24-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
25-Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
26-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) FR
27-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
28-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
29-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West) JR
30-Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
HM:
Leo Joseph (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) SR
Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Cole Welte (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Zach Samano (Chino, CA) SO
126
1-Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
3-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
4-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
5-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
7-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
8-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
9-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
10-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
11-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
12-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
13-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
14-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
15-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
16-Carson Dupill (Brookings, SD) SR
17-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
18-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) FR
19-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
20-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
21-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
22-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
23-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
24-Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
25-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
26-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
27-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
28-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) FR
29-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
30-Evan Sanati (Brentsville District, VA) JR
HM:
Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
Antonio Boni (Central Valley, PA) JR
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SO
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
David Kennedy (Montoursville, PA) SR
Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
Tanner Halling (Boonsboro, MD) SR
Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
Eric Casula (Westmoore, OK) JR
Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SO
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) JR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
4-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
5-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
6-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
7-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
8-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
9-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
10-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
11-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
12-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
13-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
14-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
15-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
16-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
17-Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain) SR
18-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
19-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
20-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
21-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
22-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
23-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
24-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
25-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
26-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
27-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
28-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
29-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) JR
30-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) JR
HM:
Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
Tate Hisey (St. Mary’s Memorial, OH) SR
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Westlake, UT) JR
Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) JR
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
Vincent Paino (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
138
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
4-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
5-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
6-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
8-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
9-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
10-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
11-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
13-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
14-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
15-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
16-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
17-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
18-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
19-Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
20-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
21-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
22-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
23-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
24-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
25-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
26-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
27-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
28-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
29-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
30-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
HM:
Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SO
Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) JR
Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) SO
Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) JR
Landen Davis (Eddyville, IA) JR
Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) JR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SO
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
3-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
5-Dorian Alvarez (Spring, TX) SR
6-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
7-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
8-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
9-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
10-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
11-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
12-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
13-Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
14-Nate Askew (Lawrenceville, GA)
15-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
16-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
17-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
18-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
19-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
20-Ryan Espiritu (Vacaville, CA) SR
21-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
22-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
23-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
24-George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
25-TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
26-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
27-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
28-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
29-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
30-Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
HM:
Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SO
Collin McDowell (Arrowhead, WI) SR
Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SO
Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SO
Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) FR
Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) FR
Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
150
1-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
2-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
3-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
5-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
6-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
7-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
8-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
9-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
10-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
11-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
12-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
13-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
14-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
15-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
16-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
17-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
18-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
19-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SO
20-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
21-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
22-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
23-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
24-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) JR
25-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ)
26-Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
27-Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
28-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
29-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SO
30-Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
HM:
Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) JR
Michael Ortega (Portage, IN) SR
Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
Seth Syra (Avon, IN) SR
Marlone Kirksy (Merrillville, IN) SR
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Nicholas Zamora (Arlington Martin, TX) SR
Logan Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
Londen Murphy (Moeller, OH) SR
Jimmie Bailes (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) JR
Carlos Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) JR
157
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
3-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
6-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
7-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
8-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
9-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
10-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
11-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
12-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
13-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
14-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
15-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
16-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
17-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
18-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
19-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
20-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
21-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
22-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
23-Maximus Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
24-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
25-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
26-Silas Stits (Center Grove, IN) SR
27-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
28-Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SR
29-Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
30-Shane Hanford (West Marshall, IA) SR
HM:
Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SO
Conlan Carlson (Willmar, MN) SR
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Brian Chamberlian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) JR
Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
Bruno Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) SO
Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg, NJ) SR
165
1-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
4-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
6-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
7-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
8-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
10-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
11-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
12-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) JR
13-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
14-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
15-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
16-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
17-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
18-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
19-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
20-Sullivan Ramos (Kenosha Indian Trail, WI) SR
21-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
22-Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
23-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
24-Braxton Quaintance (Lakota, OH) SR
25-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
26-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
27-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) JR
28-Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
29-Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
30-Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) SO
HM:
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) SO
Adrian Pellot (Merrillville, IN) SR
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
Colton Loween (Mounds View, MN) SR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Michael Major (Carmel, IN) SR
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Anthony Gutierrez (St. Charles East, IL) SR
Taye Wilson (Pratt, KS) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Landen Johnson (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
175
1-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
6-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
7-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
8-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
9-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
10-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
11-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
12-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
13-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
14-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
15-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
16-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
17-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
18-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
19-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
20-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
21-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) JR
22-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SO
23-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SO
24-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
25-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
26-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
27-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
28-Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
29-Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
30-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
HM:
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Colt Campbell (Hickory Ridge, NC) SR
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) FR
Anthony Vargas (Central, CA)
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) JR
Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) JR
Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) SR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) JR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
4-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
6-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
7-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
8-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
9-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
10-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
11-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
12-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
13-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
14-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
15-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
16-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
17-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
18-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
19-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
20-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
21-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
22-Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) SR
23-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
24-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
25-Cody Kirk (Pike Road School, AL) SR
26-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
27-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
28-Chris Mance (Lovett School, GA) SR
29-Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
30-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
HM:
Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
Brayden Zeurcher (Nazareth, PA) JR
Elijah Josey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
Anthony Bruscino (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
Brandon Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SR
Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) JR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) JR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
Adonis Bonair (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) SO
Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
5-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
6-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
7-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
8-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
9-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
10-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
11-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
12-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
13-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
14-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
15-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
16-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
17-Wes Burford (Oakdale) JR
18-Kayden Cartee (Mayfair, CA)
19-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
20-Charles Walker (Joliet Central, IL) SR
21-Will Adkins (Moeller, OH) SR
22-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
23-Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
24-Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, WI) SR
25-Kingston Daniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
26-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
27-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
28-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
29-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
30-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
HM:
Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) SO
Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
Connor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SO
Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO
William Ward (Moorhead, MN) JR
285
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
4-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
5-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
7-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
8-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
12-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
13-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
14-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
15-Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR
16-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
17-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
18-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
19-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
20-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
21-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
22-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
23-Anthony Nava (Toppenish, WA) SR
24-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
25-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
26-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
27-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
28-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
29-Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
30-Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
HM:
Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) JR
Shepherd Turk (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) JR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) FR
Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR
Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) JR
Maximus Forrester (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) JR
Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) SR
Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR