2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings: Pre-Fargo Update
Fargo Nationals Begin: Schedule Breakdown and Roster Notes
Fargo is here. The Girls’ 16U and Junior Divisions begin on Saturday (July 12th) and conclude on Sunday. Boys’ Freestyle takes center stage on Monday, the 14th, through Wednesday, with both age groups being held concurrently. The Greco Roman portion of the U.S. Marine Corps Nationals ends the affair at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota on Saturday July 19th.
Roster Watch: Oklahoma Missing, Weigh-In Details Emerge
USA Wrestling started releasing state rosters on July 1st and did so until July 10th, but it appears Oklahoma did not release their roster in time to be included because as of press time, that roster has not surfaced online anywhere. Weigh-ins for Freestyle are on Sunday, and from what we understand, wrestlers may change weight classes at the weigh-in if they choose to do so.
We have gone over all the entries and placed everyone at the weight that are registered to compete at Fargo. We do recall several changes last year. We have already seen some discrepancies with a few of the roster releases.
Weight Class Adjustments: What You Need to Know
There are four wrestlers that stand out as possibly being in the wrong weights with the roster releases.
- Chase Karenbauer (PA) – Listed at 113
- Bo Gibbs (OH) – Listed at 113
- Kaleb Pratt (IL) – remains at 113 in our report (listed at 120 on the roster)
- Evan Gosz (IL) – remains at 144 in our report (list at 150 pounds on the roster)
All four of those wrestlers were at the lower weight not even a month ago at the National Duals. We find it hard to believe they would suddenly move up in weight for the biggest tournament of the year. Furthermore, it’s not like these guys were down at the lower weights only for the duals, these wrestlers have competed at the lower weights more frequently than not.
Our Process and Accuracy
Since the Freestyle Brackets won’t be released until Sunday evening, we do not have the luxury of confirming the weight classes until that time. We keep very detailed records on each wrestler, so most of the entries are in a weight class they’ve resided in for most of the year and therefore, we are confident that the majority of the wrestlers are listed at their proper weights.
If you see a discrepancy, it’s not because we didn’t do our due diligence, it’s simply because of one of two things happened – a wrestler was not slotted at the correct weight on the roster, or they changed weight classes as the scale. We are releasing this update later than we wanted because we tried to wait for Oklahoma.
Rankings Note: Class of 2025 Seniors Still Included
We will release one final update after Fargo for the 2024-2025 rankings period. In this update and that one, outgoing seniors are still included, and the wrestlers are still listed at the grade they were for this rankings period. Freshmen technically don’t become sophomores until they start the next school year. Etcetera for the other grade levels.
The only weight class with middle school wrestlers listed is 106 pounds. We needed them to fill the weight out with so many going up in weight. Incoming ninth graders will start appearing in our rankings in August when we begin the 2025-2026 rankings cycle. At that point, graduating seniors will be removed as well, and current juniors will become seniors, etc.
Current Wrestlers Ranked No. 1 in the Nation
- 106 - Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
- 113 - Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
- 120 - Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
- 126 - Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
- 132 - Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 138 - Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
- 144 - Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 150 - Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
- 157 - PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
- 165 - Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
- 175 - William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
- 190 - Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
- 215 - Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
- 285 - Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
Questions? Reach Out
Feel free to reach out with any questions. I respond to all valid inquiries. billybwrestling@yahoo.com
2024-25 National High School Wrestling Rankings: Pre-Fargo Update
106
1-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) 8th
2-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) SO
3-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) FR
4-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) SO
5-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) FR
6-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
7-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
8-Thiago Silva (CA)
9-Bo Gibbs (Columbia, OH) FR
10-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) FR
11-Chase Williams (Central Bucks East, PA) FR
12-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) SO
13-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) SO
14-Wyatt Stauffer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
15-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) FR
16-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) SO
17-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA)
18-Shiloh Joyce (NJ)
19-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) FR
20-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) FR
21-Anthony Curlo (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
22-John Woodall (Franklin, MA) FR
23-Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) FR
24-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN)
25-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) SO
26-Luke Johnston (Howell, NJ) SO
113
1-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
2-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) FR
3-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) SR
4-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) SO
5-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) JR
6-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) JR
7-Cole Welte (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
8-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
9-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) SO
10-Julian Rios (Phillips Academy, MA) JR
11-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ)
12-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) JR
13-Cooper Foster (Avery County, NC) SR
14-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) SO
15-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) JR
16-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
17-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
18-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
19-Cody Clarke (GA)
20-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) FR
21-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) SO
22-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) JR
23-Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
24-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
25-Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) SO
26-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) FR
27-Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
28-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) SO
29-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) SO
30-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) FR
HM:
Caden Correll (Normal, IL) SR
Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) SO
Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) SO
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) JR
3-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) SO
4-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) SO
5-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) JR
6-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) SO
7-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) JR
8-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
9-Evin Gursoy (Midwood, NY) SR
10-Ethan Timar (St. Edward, OH) SR
11-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) JR
12-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) JR
13-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) JR
14-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
15-Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) JR
16-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) SO
17-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) JR
18-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
19-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) FR
20-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) FR
21-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) SO
22-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) SO
23-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) SO
24-Curtis Nelson (Ridley, PA) SR
25-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) JR
26-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) FR
27-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) FR
28-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) JR
29-Cooper Merli (Newburgh, NY) JR
30-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) SO
HM:
Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) JR
Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) JR
Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) FR
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West) JR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) SR
JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) FR
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) SO
PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) SO
Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) FR
Leo Joseph (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) SR
Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) SO
Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) JR
126
1-Anthony Knox (Saint John Vianney, NJ) SR
2-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) SO
3-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) SR
4-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
5-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
6-Christian Castillo (Ames, IA) SR
7-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
8-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) JR
9-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) JR
10-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) JR
11-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
12-Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) SR
13-Carson Dupill (Brookings, SD) SR
14-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) JR
15-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
16-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
17-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
18-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) JR
19-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
20-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) FR
21-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) SR
22-Musa Tamaradze (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
23-Colin Martin (Staunton River, VA) SR
24-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
25-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) FR
26-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) JR
27-Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) JR
28-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA)
29-Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
30-Evan Sanati (Brentsville District, VA) JR
HM:
Antonio Boni (Central Valley, PA) JR
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) SO
Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) FR
David Kennedy (Montoursville, PA) SR
Gavin Jendreas (Crown Point, IN) SR
Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) JR
Tanner Halling (Boonsboro, MD) SR
Liam Hickey (Cardinal Gibbons, NC) SR
Paulo Valdez (Hesperia, CA) SR
Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA) JR
Eric Casula (Westmoore, OK) JR
Van Smith (Mustang, OK) SO
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) JR
Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) JR
132
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) SR
3-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
4-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
5-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) SR
6-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
7-Billy Townson (Poway, CA) SR
8-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) JR
9-Manuel Saldate (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
10-Paris Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SR
11-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
12-Antonio Rodriguez (Los Gatos, CA) JR
13-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) SR
14-Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) SR
15-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) SR
16-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) SR
17-Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City, IA) SR
18-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
19-Ethan Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain) SR
20-Leo Maestas (Clovis North, CA) SR
21-Luke Satriano (Valley Central, NY) SR
22-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
23-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
24-Nico Fanella (Indiana, PA) SR
25-Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) SR
26-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
27-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) JR
28-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) JR
29-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) JR
30-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
HM:
Will Detar (Trinity, PA) JR
Tate Hisey (St. Mary’s Memorial, OH) SR
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Westlake, UT) JR
Khimari Manns (St. Edward, OH) SR
Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) SO
Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) JR
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) SO
Devon Miller (Edmond North, OK) SR
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) JR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
Vincent Paino (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Patrick O’Keefe (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
138
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) SR
2-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
3-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) JR
4-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) SR
5-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
6-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) JR
7-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) JR
8-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) SR
9-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) SO
10-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) JR
11-Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
12-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) JR
13-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
14-Tyler DeKraker (Chantilly, VA) JR
15-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
16-Chase Quenault (Delbarton, NJ) SR
17-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) JR
18-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) SO
19-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) SO
20-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
21-Anthony Lucchiani (Sherando, VA) SR
22-Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) SR
23-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) SO
24-Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) SR
25-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) SO
26-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
27-Deven Casey (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
28-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) SO
29-Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) JR
30-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) JR
HM:
Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) JR
Yandel Morales (Andover, MA) JR
Sidney Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Casen Roark (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Blue Stiffler (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Jovani Solis (Somerset, FL) FR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) SO
Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) JR
Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) JR
Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) JR
Landen Davis (Eddyville, IA) JR
Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) JR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Bennett Kujawa (Becker, MN) SO
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) SR
3-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
5-Dorian Alvarez (Spring, TX) SR
6-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) SR
7-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) SR
8-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) SR
9-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
10-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) SR
11-Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
12-Ryan Kennedy (Spire Academy, OH) SR
13-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
14-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) JR
15-Mitchell Younger (Watterson, OH) SR
16-Elvis Solis (South Dade, FL) SR
17-Nate Askew (Lawrenceville, GA)
18-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) JR
19-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) SO
20-Charles Vanier (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
21-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) JR
22-Ryan Espiritu (Vacaville, CA) SR
23-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) SO
24-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) JR
25-George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) JR
26-TJ Meyer (Walton Verona, KY) SR
27-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) SO
28-Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ)
29-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) JR
30-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) JR
HM:
28-Maximus Brady (Mariner, FL) SR
29-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
30-Austin Collins (Wray, CO) SO
Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) SO
Collin McDowell (Arrowhead, WI) SR
Evan Gosz (Fremd, IL) SR
Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) SO
Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) SO
Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Joseph Sanderfer (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) JR
Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) SO
Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) FR
Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) FR
Logan Crowther (Layton, UT) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) SO
150
1-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
2-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) SR
3-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) SR
4-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) JR
5-Blasé Mele (Princeton, NJ) SR
6-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) SO
7-Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
8-Michael Turi (West Scranton, PA) JR
9-Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
10-Max Stein (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
11-Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) SR
12-Carlos Stanton (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
13-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) JR
14-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
15-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA)
16-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) JR
17-Jason Worthley (Westfield, UT) SR
18-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) SO
19-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) JR
20-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
21-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) JR
22-Corbin Reisz (Logan-Magnolia, IA) SR
23-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
24-Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
25-Holden Huhn (La Salle, OH) SR
26-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
27-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) JR
28-Michael Ortega (Portage, IN) SR
29-Easton Doster (New Haven, IN) SR
30-Seth Syra (Avon, IN) SR
HM:
Marlone Kirksy (Merrillville, IN) SR
Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Nicholas Zamora (Arlington Martin, TX) SR
Logan Milsaps (The Woodlands, TX) JR
Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) FR
Jimmie Bailes (Woodrow Wilson, WV) SR
Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) JR
Carlos Valdiviezo (Poway, CA) JR
Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) JR
Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) JR
Conlan Carlson (Willmar, MN) SR
Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) JR
Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) JR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
157
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
3-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
4-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) SR
5-Jacob Herm (Neenah, WI) SR
6-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
7-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) SR
8-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) JR
9-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) SR
10-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
11-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
12-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) JR
13-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) JR
14-Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) SR
15-Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) SR
16-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) JR
17-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) SR
18-Beau Priest (Bakersfield, CA) SR
19-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) JR
20-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) SR
21-Gabriel Delgado (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
22-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) FR
23-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) JR
24-Silas Stits (Center Grove, IN) SR
25-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) FR
26-Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) SR
27-Carson Weber (Joliet West, IL) SR
28-Bas Diaz (Waverly-Shell Rock, IA) SR
29-Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) JR
30-Shane Hanford (West Marshall, IA) SR
HM:
Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) JR
David Gleason (Staley, MO) SR
Kaden MacKenzie (Fruitland, ID) SR
Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) SO
Ian Fritz (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
Beau Lewis (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Brian Chamberlian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) JR
Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) SR
Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) SR
Wyatt Stout (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
Gavin Hawk (Phillipsburg, NJ) SR
Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Charlie Scanlan (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
165
1-Ladarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) SR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) JR
3-Will Denny (Marist, IL) SR
4-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
5-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) SR
6-Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) SR
7-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) SR
8-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) SR
9-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
10-Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) SR
11-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
12-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) JR
13-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) JR
14-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) SR
15-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
16-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) JR
17-Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) JR
18-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) JR
19-Liam Carlin (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
20-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) SO
21-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SO
22-Sullivan Ramos (Kenosha Indian Trail, WI) SR
23-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) SR
24-Maximus Fortier (Fairmont Senior, WV) SO
25-Bradlee Farrer (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
26-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) JR
27-Braxton Quaintance (Lakota, OH) SR
28-Ayden King (Barnesville, OH) SR
29-Shane McFillin (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
30-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) JR
HM:
Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) JR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) SR
Logan Glynn (Millard South, NE) SR
AJ Falcone (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) JR
Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) SO
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) JR
Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) SO
Adrian Pellot (Merrillville, IN) SR
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) SO
Colton Loween (Mounds View, MN) SR
Owen Segorski (Lowell, MI) SR
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Landen Johnson (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) JR
175
1-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
2-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
3-Tyler Eise (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) SR
5-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) SR
6-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) JR
7-Salah Tsarni (Bullis, MD) SO
8-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
9-Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
10-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) SR
11-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) JR
12-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) SO
13-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) JR
14-Maximus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
15-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) JR
16-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) SR
17-Adrien Reyes (Clovis, CA) SR
18-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
19-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) JR
20-Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) SR
21-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) JR
22-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) SO
23-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) SO
24-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
25-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
26-Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
27-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) JR
28-Brady Collins (Clearfield, PA) SR
29-Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton, IA) SR
30-Ben Smith (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
HM:
Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy, PA) SR
Colt Campbell (Hickory Ridge, NC) SR
Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA) SR
Anthony Vargas (Central, CA)
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) SO
Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) SR
Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) JR
Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) JR
Ethan Teague (Stillwater, OK) SR
Jacob Helgeson (Johnston, IA) SR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Jadyn Johnson (Melissa, TX) SR
Tristan Steldt (Fennimore, WI) SR
Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) SR
Cody Kirk (Pike Road School, AL) SR
190
1-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) SR
4-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) SR
5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) JR
6-De’Alcapon Veazy (Ponderosa, CO) SR
7-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) SO
8-Gunner Henry (Brownsburg, IN) SR
9-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) JR
10-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
11-Vincenzo Lavalle (Hanover Park, NJ) SR
12-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
13-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) JR
14-Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) SR
15-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) JR
16-Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
17-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) SO
18-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) SO
19-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
20-Reese Spiro (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
21-Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, NY) SR
22-Peter Snyder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
23-Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (Bullis, MD) SR
24-Ty Morrison (West Perry, PA) SR
25-Isael Perez (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
26-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) SR
27-Chris Mance III (Lovett School, GA) SR
28-Kaleb Jackson (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
29-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) JR
30-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) JR
HM:
Brayden Zeurcher (Nazareth, PA) JR
Elijah Josey (Saint Frances Academy, MD) SR
Anthony Bruscino (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Lincoln Carlson (East Lyme/Norwich Tech, CT) SR
Brandon Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SR
Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) JR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) JR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) SO
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) SR
Adonis Bonar (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) FR
Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) SO
Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
Deacon Moran (Fort Zumwalt North, MO) JR
Delton Kaufmann (Mountain View, AZ) JR
215
1-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) SR
3-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
4-Anthony Harris (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
5-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) SR
6-Levi Bussey (Granite Bay, CA) SR
7-Evan McGuire (Mahtomedi, MN) SR
8-Landon Jobber-Spence (Staunton River, VA) SR
9-Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) SR
10-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) SR
11-Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) SR
12-Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
13-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) JR
14-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) JR
15-Aidan Ysaguirre (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) SR
16-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) JR
17-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) JR
18-Wes Burford (Oakdale) JR
19-Kayden Cartee (Mayfair, CA)
20-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) JR
21-Charles Walker (Joliet Central, IL) SR
22-Will Adkins (Moeller, OH) SR
23-Riley McPherson (Brecksville, OH) SR
24-Myron Mendez (Southwest Miami, FL) SR
25-Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, WI) SR
26-Kingston Daniels Silva (Green Farms Academy, CT)
27-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) JR
28-Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
29-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) JR
30-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
HM:
Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) JR
Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) SO
Jake Conroy (Ringgold, PA) SR
Connor Delaney (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) SR
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) SO
Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) SO
Cason Howle (Greenwood, SC) SR
Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ)
Connor McCloskey (Buford, GA) SR
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) SR
Caden Brewer (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) SO
William Ward (Moorhead, MN) JR
285
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) JR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) JR
4-Rocco Dellagatta (St. John Vianney, NJ) SR
5-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) JR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) JR
7-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) SR
8-Jacob Levy (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
9-Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) SR
10-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
11-Brock Kehler (University, WV) SR
12-Lucas Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
13-Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
14-Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) SR
15-Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) SR
16-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
17-Mark Marin (Clovis, CA) SR
18-Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) SR
19-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) JR
20-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
21-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
22-Jesse Mains (Emerald Ridge, WA) SR
23-Anthony Nava (Toppenish, WA) SR
24-Maxwell Roy (St. Joseph’s Prep, PA) SR
25-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) JR
26-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) JR
27-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
28-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) JR
29-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) JR
30-Benjamin Shue (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
HM:
Tyson Russell (Cleveland, TN) SR
Hunter Vander Heiden (Freedom, WI) SR
Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) JR
Shepherd Turk (Thomas Jefferson, PA) SR
Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) JR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) JR
Mike Millin (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) FR
Lucas Szymborski (Crown Point, IN) SR
Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) JR
Maximus Forrester (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Gunner Wilson (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) JR
Tanner Gormanson (Wisconsin Rapids, WI) SR
Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) SR