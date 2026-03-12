Michigan High School State Wrestling Division 1 Individual Tournament Results

One of the best traditions in all of Michigan high school sports is the individual wrestling finals at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. The weekend is packed with great matches and plenty of excitement. The MHSAA individual wrestling championships took place over the weekend at Ford Field, following the team finals last weekend in Kalamazoo, where all four favorites came out on top.

Let’s break down the results in Division 1, Michigan’s largest division.

D1-106

1st Place - Cyrus Woodberry of Cass Technical HS

2nd Place - Jameson Wood of Brighton HS

3rd Place - Jase Sensor of Hartland HS

4th Place - Hunter Sutfin of Hastings HS

5th Place - Sam Kik of Grand Rapids Union

6th Place - Michael Abbey of Hartland HS

7th Place - Nico Adamo of Romeo HS

8th Place - Jacob Busse of Livonia Franklin

D1-113

1st Place - Layne Martin of Rockford HS

2nd Place - Brice Lafleur of Saline HS

3rd Place - Gavin Lewis of Oxford HS

4th Place - Bronson Shinkonis of Brighton HS

5th Place - Gavin Culloty of Clarkston HS

6th Place - Cody Duvendack of Temperance Bedford

7th Place - Dylan Putman of Mattawan HS

8th Place - Justin Rizzo of Romeo HS

D1-120

1st Place - Wyatt Lees of Detroit Catholic Central HS

2nd Place - Ryan Totten of Detroit Catholic Central HS

3rd Place - Matthew Quigley of Traverse City West HS

4th Place - Tomas Mendez of Jenison HS

5th Place - Steve Vaughn of Davison HS

6th Place - Valentino Adamo of Romeo HS

7th Place - Keagen Elliott of Rockford HS

8th Place - John David Quinlan of Rochester Adams

D1-126

1st Place - Archer Anderson of Clarkston HS

2nd Place - Deacon Morgan of Rochester Adams

3rd Place - Aurelio Mendez of Jenison HS

4th Place - Mack Moscovic of Detroit Catholic Central HS

5th Place - Jamison Gregory of Detroit Catholic Central HS

6th Place - Carl Nihranz of Dakota HS

7th Place - Conner Haslett of Lapeer HS

8th Place - Logan Welmerink of Rockford HS

D1-132

1st Place - Bohdan Abbey of Hartland HS

2nd Place - Dominic Perez of Davison HS

3rd Place - Conor Mc Alary of Hudsonville HS

4th Place - Eben Abdo of Grand Ledge HS

5th Place - Meyer Murray of Detroit Catholic Central HS

6th Place - Nathan Walkowiak of Detroit Catholic Central HS

7th Place - Hunter Pulawski of Byron Center HS

8th Place - Beck Yurkunas of Brighton HS

D1-138

1st Place - Jace Morgan of Rochester Adams

2nd Place - Preston Lefevre of Clarkston HS

3rd Place - Josh Vasquez of Grandville HS

4th Place - Easton Culver of Hartland HS

5th Place - Calvin Martz of Davison HS

6th Place - Gabe Gibbons of Wyandotte Roosevelt

7th Place - Liam Fitzpatrick of Rockford HS

8th Place - Xzavier Rodriguez of Grand Haven HS

D1-144

1st Place - Grayson Fuchs of Detroit Catholic Central HS

2nd Place - Tanner Mc Dunnah of Davison HS

3rd Place - Ian Cook of Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

4th Place - Xander Courneya of Brighton HS

5th Place - Noah Benore of Temperance Bedford

6th Place - Tobias Pacheco of Davison HS

7th Place - Owen Perry of Romeo HS

8th Place - Abdullah Yafai of Fordson HS

D1-150

1st Place - Dallas Korponic of Hartland HS

2nd Place - Julius Pacheco of Davison HS

3rd Place - Wyatt Hepner of Grosse Pointe South HS

4th Place - Nathaniel Carter of Clarkston HS

5th Place - Franklin Hernandez of John Glenn HS (Westland)

6th Place - Kaden Tindall of Brighton HS

7th Place - Timmy Hubert of Grand Ledge HS

8th Place - Alexander Buskirk of Detroit Catholic Central HS

D1-157



1st Place - Braylenn Aulbach of Rockford HS

2nd Place - Kyle Jelinek of Davison HS

3rd Place - Grady Rousse of Traverse City Central HS

4th Place - Anthony Madafferi of Novi HS

5th Place - Braxten Roche of Detroit Catholic Central HS

6th Place - Keegan Sutfin of Hastings HS

7th Place - Dominic Beccari of Rochester Adams

8th Place - Jacob Kennedy of John Glenn HS (Westland)

D1-165

1st Place - Jay`Den Williams of Roseville HS

2nd Place - Zach Miracle of Temperance Bedford

3rd Place - James Dunne of Northville HS

4th Place - Dominic Nauss of Brighton HS

5th Place - Xavier Stermer of Portage Central HS

6th Place - Caiden Walker of Flushing HS

7th Place - Trey Setter of Clarkston HS

8th Place - Logan Craft of Lakeview HS (St Clair Shores)

D1-175

1st Place - Michael Baldwin of Saginaw United HS

2nd Place - Luke Johnson of Oxford HS

3rd Place - Caden Krueger of Detroit Catholic Central HS

4th Place - Ashton Delaney of Grand Ledge HS

5th Place - Edward Barkham of Stoney Creek HS

6th Place - Darnel Boyd of Roseville HS

7th Place - James Moore of Walled Lake Northern HS

8th Place - Nate Stark of Brighton HS

D1-190

1st Place - Lee Krueger of Detroit Catholic Central HS

2nd Place - Thomas Jaynes of Romeo HS

3rd Place - Draven Mc Allister of Fraser HS

4th Place - Connor Brintnall of Hudsonville HS

5th Place - Logan Hammingh of Rockford HS

6th Place - Ben Grenesko of Midland HS

7th Place - Lex Willson of Grosse Pointe South HS

8th Place - Dylan Perkins of Howell HS

D1-215

1st Place - Connor Bercume of Detroit Catholic Central HS

2nd Place - Sean O'keefe of Brighton HS

3rd Place - Logan Criteser of Dakota HS

4th Place - Brandon Glisson of Davison HS

5th Place - Artero Wilson of North Farmington HS

6th Place - Tyler Meeuwsen of East Kentwood HS

7th Place - Jack Lower of Rochester HS

8th Place - Sage Secrest of Muskegon Reeths-Puffer

D1-285

1st Place - Logan Tollison of Grand Ledge HS

2nd Place - Anton Barynas of Jenison HS

3rd Place - Camden Neumann of Clarkston HS

4th Place - Brady Hamby of Dakota HS

5th Place - Ammar Alrobaie of Fordson HS

6th Place - Andre Neumann of White Lake Lakeland

7th Place - Matthias Granderson of East Kentwood HS

8th Place - Isaac Furlong of Saline HS