Michigan High School State Wrestling Division 1 Individual Tournament Results
One of the best traditions in all of Michigan high school sports is the individual wrestling finals at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions. The weekend is packed with great matches and plenty of excitement. The MHSAA individual wrestling championships took place over the weekend at Ford Field, following the team finals last weekend in Kalamazoo, where all four favorites came out on top.
Let’s break down the results in Division 1, Michigan’s largest division.
D1-106
1st Place - Cyrus Woodberry of Cass Technical HS
2nd Place - Jameson Wood of Brighton HS
3rd Place - Jase Sensor of Hartland HS
4th Place - Hunter Sutfin of Hastings HS
5th Place - Sam Kik of Grand Rapids Union
6th Place - Michael Abbey of Hartland HS
7th Place - Nico Adamo of Romeo HS
8th Place - Jacob Busse of Livonia Franklin
D1-113
1st Place - Layne Martin of Rockford HS
2nd Place - Brice Lafleur of Saline HS
3rd Place - Gavin Lewis of Oxford HS
4th Place - Bronson Shinkonis of Brighton HS
5th Place - Gavin Culloty of Clarkston HS
6th Place - Cody Duvendack of Temperance Bedford
7th Place - Dylan Putman of Mattawan HS
8th Place - Justin Rizzo of Romeo HS
D1-120
1st Place - Wyatt Lees of Detroit Catholic Central HS
2nd Place - Ryan Totten of Detroit Catholic Central HS
3rd Place - Matthew Quigley of Traverse City West HS
4th Place - Tomas Mendez of Jenison HS
5th Place - Steve Vaughn of Davison HS
6th Place - Valentino Adamo of Romeo HS
7th Place - Keagen Elliott of Rockford HS
8th Place - John David Quinlan of Rochester Adams
D1-126
1st Place - Archer Anderson of Clarkston HS
2nd Place - Deacon Morgan of Rochester Adams
3rd Place - Aurelio Mendez of Jenison HS
4th Place - Mack Moscovic of Detroit Catholic Central HS
5th Place - Jamison Gregory of Detroit Catholic Central HS
6th Place - Carl Nihranz of Dakota HS
7th Place - Conner Haslett of Lapeer HS
8th Place - Logan Welmerink of Rockford HS
D1-132
1st Place - Bohdan Abbey of Hartland HS
2nd Place - Dominic Perez of Davison HS
3rd Place - Conor Mc Alary of Hudsonville HS
4th Place - Eben Abdo of Grand Ledge HS
5th Place - Meyer Murray of Detroit Catholic Central HS
6th Place - Nathan Walkowiak of Detroit Catholic Central HS
7th Place - Hunter Pulawski of Byron Center HS
8th Place - Beck Yurkunas of Brighton HS
D1-138
1st Place - Jace Morgan of Rochester Adams
2nd Place - Preston Lefevre of Clarkston HS
3rd Place - Josh Vasquez of Grandville HS
4th Place - Easton Culver of Hartland HS
5th Place - Calvin Martz of Davison HS
6th Place - Gabe Gibbons of Wyandotte Roosevelt
7th Place - Liam Fitzpatrick of Rockford HS
8th Place - Xzavier Rodriguez of Grand Haven HS
D1-144
1st Place - Grayson Fuchs of Detroit Catholic Central HS
2nd Place - Tanner Mc Dunnah of Davison HS
3rd Place - Ian Cook of Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
4th Place - Xander Courneya of Brighton HS
5th Place - Noah Benore of Temperance Bedford
6th Place - Tobias Pacheco of Davison HS
7th Place - Owen Perry of Romeo HS
8th Place - Abdullah Yafai of Fordson HS
D1-150
1st Place - Dallas Korponic of Hartland HS
2nd Place - Julius Pacheco of Davison HS
3rd Place - Wyatt Hepner of Grosse Pointe South HS
4th Place - Nathaniel Carter of Clarkston HS
5th Place - Franklin Hernandez of John Glenn HS (Westland)
6th Place - Kaden Tindall of Brighton HS
7th Place - Timmy Hubert of Grand Ledge HS
8th Place - Alexander Buskirk of Detroit Catholic Central HS
D1-157
1st Place - Braylenn Aulbach of Rockford HS
2nd Place - Kyle Jelinek of Davison HS
3rd Place - Grady Rousse of Traverse City Central HS
4th Place - Anthony Madafferi of Novi HS
5th Place - Braxten Roche of Detroit Catholic Central HS
6th Place - Keegan Sutfin of Hastings HS
7th Place - Dominic Beccari of Rochester Adams
8th Place - Jacob Kennedy of John Glenn HS (Westland)
D1-165
1st Place - Jay`Den Williams of Roseville HS
2nd Place - Zach Miracle of Temperance Bedford
3rd Place - James Dunne of Northville HS
4th Place - Dominic Nauss of Brighton HS
5th Place - Xavier Stermer of Portage Central HS
6th Place - Caiden Walker of Flushing HS
7th Place - Trey Setter of Clarkston HS
8th Place - Logan Craft of Lakeview HS (St Clair Shores)
D1-175
1st Place - Michael Baldwin of Saginaw United HS
2nd Place - Luke Johnson of Oxford HS
3rd Place - Caden Krueger of Detroit Catholic Central HS
4th Place - Ashton Delaney of Grand Ledge HS
5th Place - Edward Barkham of Stoney Creek HS
6th Place - Darnel Boyd of Roseville HS
7th Place - James Moore of Walled Lake Northern HS
8th Place - Nate Stark of Brighton HS
D1-190
1st Place - Lee Krueger of Detroit Catholic Central HS
2nd Place - Thomas Jaynes of Romeo HS
3rd Place - Draven Mc Allister of Fraser HS
4th Place - Connor Brintnall of Hudsonville HS
5th Place - Logan Hammingh of Rockford HS
6th Place - Ben Grenesko of Midland HS
7th Place - Lex Willson of Grosse Pointe South HS
8th Place - Dylan Perkins of Howell HS
D1-215
1st Place - Connor Bercume of Detroit Catholic Central HS
2nd Place - Sean O'keefe of Brighton HS
3rd Place - Logan Criteser of Dakota HS
4th Place - Brandon Glisson of Davison HS
5th Place - Artero Wilson of North Farmington HS
6th Place - Tyler Meeuwsen of East Kentwood HS
7th Place - Jack Lower of Rochester HS
8th Place - Sage Secrest of Muskegon Reeths-Puffer
D1-285
1st Place - Logan Tollison of Grand Ledge HS
2nd Place - Anton Barynas of Jenison HS
3rd Place - Camden Neumann of Clarkston HS
4th Place - Brady Hamby of Dakota HS
5th Place - Ammar Alrobaie of Fordson HS
6th Place - Andre Neumann of White Lake Lakeland
7th Place - Matthias Granderson of East Kentwood HS
8th Place - Isaac Furlong of Saline HS
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Conner has been covering high school football and basketball recruiting for over five years. In college, he started his own blog covering high school recruiting. Right now, Conner is the Site Expert at All for Tennessee, covering Tennessee Volunteers athletics. He has also been covering college and professional sports on various FanSided sites since 2020. After graduating from Wayne State University in 2024, he decided that his passion for collegiate and professional athletics had driven him to pursue a career in sports media. Conner has been to over half of the Major League Baseball stadiums with his father and plans to hit every single ballpark in the majors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.