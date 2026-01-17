2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Jan. 17, 2026
Much like we did with the girls, we brought out our comb and wrestling magnifying glass and went to work on some tournament results going back to the Christmas Break. We handled many of the main events in our last update, but a lot happens outside of those events, and this update provides the proof.
Weight Class Movement Comes Into Focus
The biggest thing we noticed was weight class shifts. As we have been harping, we were giving folks the benefit of the doubt in regards to some wrestling up a weight from where we have seen them the most, or were told they would be at.
Why We Waited on This Update
That patience paid off for Doc Buchanan. We were considering a quick update ahead of that gauntlet but when going over the seeds, we only had a handful of wrestlers in the wrong weight class. Certainly not enough to justify an update.
What’s Included — and What’s Not
So, the long belated update, our first of 2026 for the boys, lands to you this morning. This update was completed on Friday, January 16th. So, no results from this weekend are factored into these.
Now that we are all caught up on everything, we will be dropping weekly updates as we were before the Christmas Break wreaked havoc on my schedule. The holidays were great, and I love them, but man, did they set me back!
Current Top Ranked Wrestlers
- 106: Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
- 113: Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
- 120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
- 132: Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 138: Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
- 144: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 150: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 157: Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
- 165: Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
- 175: Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
- 190: Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
- 215: William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Help Us Keep It Accurate
We went over a lot, but I’m sure there were still some things we missed. If you see that or have other information, please reach out to us at billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
106-Pounds
1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
2-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
3-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
5-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
6-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
7-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
8-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
9-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
10-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
11-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
12-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
13-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
14-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
15-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
16-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
17-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
18-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
19-Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
20-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO
21-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR
22-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
23-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
24-Louie Keneson (Crown Point, IN) FR
25-Quinn Bagnell (Council Rock South, PA) FR
26-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
27-Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR
28-Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR
29-Bryce Thomas (Moon Area, PA) JR
30-Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR
HM:
Amir Winfrey-Newman (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SO
Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA)
Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR
113-Pounds
1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
2-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR
3-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
4-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
5-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
6-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
7-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
8-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
9-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
10-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
11-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
12-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
13-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
14-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
15-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO
16-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
17-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO
18-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR
19-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
20-Chance Wuhr (Lake Catholic, OH)
21-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
22-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
23-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
24-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
25-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
26-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
27-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
28-Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
29-Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
30-Phillip Hernandez (Clovis North, CA) FR
HM:
Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO
Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR
Cache Williams (Choctaw, OK) SO
Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR
Preston “James” Morrison (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO
Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR
Camron Smith (Trinty (Camp Hill), PA) SO
Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA)
Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) JR
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
4-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
5-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
6-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
7-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
8-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
9-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
10-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
11-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR
12-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
13-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
14-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
15-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
16-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
17-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
18-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
19-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
20-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
21-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
22-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) JR
23-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
24-Oliver Lester (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
25-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
26-Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR
27-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
28-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
29-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR
30-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SR
HM:
Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
Bradley Bauman (St. Edward, OH) FR
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) JR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA SR
Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) SO
Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) SO
Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
4-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
5-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
6-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
7-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
8-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
9-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
10-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
11-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
12-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
13-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
14-Cooper Mathews (Cherokee Trail, CO) JR
15-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
16-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
17-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
18-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
19-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
20-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR
21-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
22-Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
23-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
24-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
25-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR
26-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
27-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
28-Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR
29-Blake Getz (Roncalli, IN) SR
30-Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
HM:
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, JR
Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Finn O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
Abraham Coronado (McQueen, NV) JR
Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR
Jack Cole (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) FR
Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO
Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
132-Pounds
1-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Antonio Rodríguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR
4-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
5-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
6-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
8-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
9-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
10-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
11-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
12-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
13-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
14-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
15-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
16-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR
17-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
18-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
19-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
20-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
21-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
22-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR
23-Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
24-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR
25-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
26-Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
27-Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR
28-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
29-Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) JR
30-Erik Carlile (Penns Valley, PA) JR
HM:
Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR
Curtis “Zion” Borge (Bixby, OK) SR
Mason Whitney (Abington Heights, PA) JR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
138-Pounds
1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
4-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
6-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
7-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
8-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
9-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
10-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
11-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
12-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
13-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
14-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR
15-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
16-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
17-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
18-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
19-Brody Kell (North Point, MO) JR
20-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
21-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
22-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO
23-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
24-Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR
25-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
26-Mathius Garza (Etiwanda, CA)
27-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
28-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR
29-JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) SR
30-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
HM:
Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR
Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR
Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) SR
Blake Boyer (Kennett, PA) SR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
144-Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
4-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
5-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
6-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
7-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
8-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
9-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
10-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
11-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
12-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
13-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
14-Justin Williamson (Mt. Carmel, IL) JR
15-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR
16-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
17-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
18-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
19-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR
20-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
21-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO
22-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
23-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR
24-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
25-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
26-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
27-Laudan Henry (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
28-James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) JR
29-Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
30-Owen Proper (Marana, AZ) SR
HM:
Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA)
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR
Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Connor Peterson (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Jake Kos (Simley, MN) JR
Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR
150-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
4-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
6-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
7-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
9-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
10-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
11-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
12-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
13-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
14-Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR
15-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
16-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
17-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
18-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
19-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
20-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
21-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR
22-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
23-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
24-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
25-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
26-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
27-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR
28-Xavier Chavez (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
29-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
30-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
HM:
Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR
Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
Carter Price (Point Pleasant, WV) JR
Preston Crone (Carolina Forest, SC) SR
Kayson White (Highlands, KY) SO
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central, NJ) SR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) JR
157-Pounds
1-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
2-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
3-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
6-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
7-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
8-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR
9-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
10-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
11-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO
12-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
13-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
14-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
15-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
16-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
17-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
18-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR
19-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR
20-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
21-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
22-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
23-Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
24-Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) JR
25-James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR
26-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
27-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO
28-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO
29-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
30-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
HM:
Daniel Costa (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR
Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO
Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
Linkin Carter (Eastside, IN) SR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Matthew Arndt (Battlefield, VA) SR
Josiah Sykes (Skyline, VA) SR
165-Pounds
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
3-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
4-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
5-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
6-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
7-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
8-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
9-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR
10-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
11-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
12-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
13-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
14-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
15-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
16-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
17-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
18-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
19-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH)
20-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR
21-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
22-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
23-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
24-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
25-Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR
26-Nicky Negron (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
27-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
28-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) SR
29-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
30-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
HM:
Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Samuel Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Julius Pacheo (Davison, MI) JR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
Jake Maddox (Newtown, CT)
Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR
Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) JR
Boden White (Denver, IA) SR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
JD Minder-Broeckaert (Hudson, WI) SR
175-Pounds
1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
2-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
3-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
4-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
5-Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) SR
6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
7-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
8-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
9-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
10-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
11-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
12-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
13-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
14-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
15-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
16-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
17-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
18-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
19-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
20-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
21-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
22-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR
23-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
24-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
25-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
26-Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR
27-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
28-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
29-Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR
30-Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR
HM:
Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR
Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Ibrahim Dheel (Mountain View, VA) FR
Elijah Ornelas (Clovis North) SO
Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
190-Pounds
1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
3-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
6-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
7-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
8-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
9-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
10-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
11-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
12-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
13-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
14-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
15-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
16-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
17-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
18-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
19-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
20-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
21-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
22-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
23-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR
24-Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR
25-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
26-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR
27-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
28-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
29-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR
30-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
HM:
Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
Tavio Hoose (St. Francis, NY)
Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
215-Pounds
1-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
3-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
5-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
6-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
7-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR
8-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
9-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
10-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
11-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
12-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
13-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
14-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO
15-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
16-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
17-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
18-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
19-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR
20-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
21-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
22-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR
23-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
24-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
25-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR
26-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
27-Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
28-Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR
29-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
30-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
HM:
Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
Cael Dunn (Avery County, NC) SR
Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
Foley Calcagno (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR
Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
Colton Tupper (Reynolds, PA) SR
EJ German (Brecksville, OH) SR
Zach Caldwell (St. Francis, NY) SR
Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) JR
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
Matt Harrold (Haverhill, MA) SR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
6-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
7-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
8-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
9-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
10-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
11-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
12-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
13-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
14-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
16-Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR
17-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
18-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
19-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
20-Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
21-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
22-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
23-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
24-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
25-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA)
26-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR
27-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
28-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO
29-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA)
30-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
HM:
Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) JR
Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Kaz Morosetti (North Kingston, RI) SR
Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR
Blake Elder (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR