2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Feb. 27, 2026
This update comes in the middle of state tournament action all across the country.
The Final Phase of the Wrestling Season Is Upon Us
The final weeks of the 2025-2026 High School Wrestling Season are upon us. Over the next three weeks, mostly two, although there are a few stragglers going into the second week of March, the final phases of this period of rankings will conclude.
Once the final whistle blows, we will deliver a final report the following week that closes the door on the high school season. Part of that process is tightening up the rankings. Only wrestlers that completed the season will be included in that final report.
Non-Returning Injured Wrestlers Are Being Removed
We have been removing wrestlers who did not return from injuries or other issues in time for the postseason. The door will be open to all in the spring and summer so as they reappear, they’ll be reinserted.
California Offers This Weekend's Biggest Event
The biggest state festival this weekend, we feel, is California’s. That one will go a long way towards deciding the number one team in the land. Buchanan is unscathed and been steady all year. Lake Highland Prep has had some ups and downs, but the squad that ended the year was different than the one the journey began with.
If Buchanan pulls it out, we’ll have to do some serious analyzing and comparing ahead of next week’s team rankings update since the two have not met and only have Faith Christian and Delbarton as common opponents in the upper part of the rankings.
St. John’s Bosco or another squad would make our job a lot easier of they could topple the Bears.
Current Top-Ranked Wrestlers
- 106: Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
- 113: Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
- 120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
- 132: Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 138: Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
- 144: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 150: Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
- 157: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 165: Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
- 175: Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
- 190: Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
- 215: Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
106-Pounds
1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
2-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
3-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
5-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
6-Aiden Talavera (Reedley, CA) SO
7-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
8-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
9-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
10-Kingston Cruzat (Folsom, CA) SR
11-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
12-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
13-Amir Winfrey-Newman (Southeast Polk, IA) FR
14-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
15-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
16-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
17-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
18-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
19-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
20-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
21-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
22-Jacob Carr (Sun Valley, PA) SO
23-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
24-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
25-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
26-Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO
27-Brandon Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO
28-Lee Dreshman (Canon-McMillan, PA) FR
29-Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR
30-Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR
HM:
Giovani Suarez (Esperanza, CA)
Jaxon Moralez (Rio Rancho, NM) FR
Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR
Nathan Hoopman (Saint Thomas Academy, MN) FR
D’anthony Garcia Reyes (Selah, WA) JR
Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
113-Pounds
1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
2-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR
3-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
4-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
5-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
6-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
7-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
8-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
9-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
10-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
11-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
12-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
13-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
14-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
15-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
16-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
17-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
18-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO
19-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
20-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO
21-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR
22-Gabe Benyo (Hazelton Area, PA) SO
23-Chance Wuhr (Lake Catholic, OH)
24-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
25-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
26-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
27-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
28-Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO
29-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
30-Dom Powell (Upper Dublin, PA) JR
HM:
John Segata (Council Rock South, PA) JR
Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
Cruz Little (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO
Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR
Izaya Shickley (Halifax Area, PA) JR
Camron Smith (Trinty (Camp Hill), PA) SO
Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA)
Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) JR
Carew Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) JR
Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
4-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
6-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
7-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
8-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
9-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
10-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
11-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
12-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
13-Gabe Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
14-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
15-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
16-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
17-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
18-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
19-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
20-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
21-Roman Luttrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
22-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
23-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
24-Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
25-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) JR
26-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
27-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
28-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
29-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
30-Tommy Gretz (Connellsville, PA) JR
HM:
Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
Bradley Bauman (St. Edward, OH) FR
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
Zahn Beal (Arrowhead, WI) SO
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
4-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
5-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
6-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
7-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
8-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
9-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
10-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
11-Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
12-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
13-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
14-Cam Baker (Burrell, PA) SR
15-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
16-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
17-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR
18-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
19-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
20-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
21-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
22-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR
23-Thunder Lewis (Del Norte, CA) SR
24-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
25-Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, JR
26-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
27-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
28-Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
29-Anthony LaGala Ryan (Longwood, NY) JR
30-CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
HM:
Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA SR
Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
Conner Whitely (St. Edward, OH) SO
Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR
Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
Jax Fuhrman (Delone Catholic, PA) FR
Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO
Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
132-Pounds
1-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
4-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
5-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
6-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
7-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
8-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
9-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
10-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR
11-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
12-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
13-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
14-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
15-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
16-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
17-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
18-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
19-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
20-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
21-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
22-Salvatore Borrometi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
23-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR
24-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
25-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
26-Corey Brown (Chesapeake-AA, MD) SO
27-Arno Vardanyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
28-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR
29-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR
30-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
HM:
Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR
Richard DeLorenzo II (Toms River East, NJ) JR
Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR
Mason Whitney (Abington Heights, PA) JR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM! Academy, NV) JR
138-Pounds
1-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
3-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
4-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
6-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
8-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
9-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
10-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
1-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
12-Justyce Zuniga (Toppenish, WA) SR
13-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
14-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
15-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
16-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
17-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
18-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO
19-Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) JR
20-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
21-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR
22-JoJo Gigliotti (South Carroll, MD) SR
23-Ryan Rios (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
24-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
25-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
26-Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
27-Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR
28-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
29-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
30-Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcano Vista, NM) SR
HM:
Blake Boyer (Kennett, PA) SR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Connor Peterson (Maple Grove, MN) SR
Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
Bryar Hooks (Stillwater, OK) SO
DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR
Aiden Hahn (Farmington, MO) SR
Brody Kell (North Point, MO) JR
Justin Torres (Brawley, CA) SR
Ray Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR
144-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
3-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
5-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
6-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
7-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
8-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
9-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
10-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
11-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
12-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
13-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
14-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR
15-Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
16-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
17-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
18-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
19-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
20-Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR
21-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
22-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
23-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
24-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
25-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
26-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
27-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
28-Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO
29-Chris Arreola (Clovis North, CA) SO
30-Laudan Henry (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
HM:
Kavi Garvey (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) JR
Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
Diego Valdiviezo (Poway, CA)
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR
Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
Anthony DePaul (Delsea, NJ) SR
Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR
Wil Oberbroeckling (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Josh Kerr (Maize South, KS) JR
Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR
Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Demetrios Carrera (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR
Quincey Crawford (Hickman, MO) SO
150-Pounds
1-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
2-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
3-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
4-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
5-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
6-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
7-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
9-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
10-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
11-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
12-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
13-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
14-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
15-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
16-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
17-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
18-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
19-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
20-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
21-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR
22-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
23-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
24-Tommy Holguin (Bellarmine Prep, CA) SR
25-Xavier Chavez (Sunnyside, AZ) JR
26-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
27-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
28-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
29-Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
30-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
HM:
Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Michael Ruane (Franklin Regional, PA) JR
Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
Mikel David Uyemura (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
Van Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR
John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
Carter Price (Ripley, WV) JR
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Kayson White (Highlands, KY) SO
Rhett Washleski (Immaculata, NJ) SR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Aiden Arnett (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SO
Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) JR
157-Pounds
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
3-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
6-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR
7-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
8-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
9-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
10-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO
11-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
12-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
13-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
14-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
15-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
16-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
17-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
18-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
19-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
20-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
21-Jacob Perez (Everett Alvarez, CA) SR
22-James Whitbred (State College, PA) JR
23-Ethan Sonne (Marist, IL) JR
24-Daniel Acosta (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
25-Gavin Ciampoli (Altoona, PA) JR
26-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
27-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR
28-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO
29-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO
30-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
HM:
Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY)
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR
Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO
James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
Wyatt Lewis (Del Norte, CA) JR
Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
165-Pounds
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
2-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
3-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
4-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
5-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
6-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
7-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
8-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR
9-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
10-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
11-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
12-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
13-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
14-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
15-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
16-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
17-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
18-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
19-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
20-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
21-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
22-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
23-James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
24-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH)
25-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
26-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
27-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
28-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
29-Brian Denamen (West Geauga, OH) SR
30-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR
HM:
Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR
Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO
Julius Pacheo (Davison, MI) JR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
Jake Maddox (Newtown, CT)
Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Emmitt Munson (Pomona, CO) SR
Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR
Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
Boden White (Denver, IA) SR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
JD Minder-Broeckaert (Hudson, WI) SR
175-Pounds
1-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
2-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
3-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
4-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
5-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
6-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
7-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
8-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
9-Jaxon Miller (Carlisle, IA) SR
10-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
11-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
12-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
13-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
14-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
15-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
16-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
17-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
18-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
19-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
20-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
21-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
22-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
24-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
25-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
26-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
27-Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR
28-Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR
29-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR
30-Sawyer Jones (Woodgrove, VA) SR
HM:
Brock Oizerowitz (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
Ryan Meier (Blair Aademy, NJ) SR
Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
Sean Breedlove (Center Grove, IN) JR
Rex Bryson (Centralia, MO) SR
190-Pounds
1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
2-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
3-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
4-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
6-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
7-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
8-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
9-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
10-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
11-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
12-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
13-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
14-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
15-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
16-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
17-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
18-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
19-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
20-Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
21-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
22-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
23-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR
24-Franco Latorre (Interboro, PA) JR
25-Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR
26-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
27-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
28-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR
29-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR
30-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
HM:
Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Jaden Simpson (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Tavio Hoose (St. Francis, NY)
Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA)
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
215-Pounds
1-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
3-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
5-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
6-David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR
7-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
8-Nicolas Gonzalez (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR
9-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
10-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
11-Mick Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
12-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
13-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
14-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
15-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO
16-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
17-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
18-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
19-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
20-Kade Splinter (Stoughton, WI) FR
21-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
22-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
23-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
24-Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
25-Theron Davis (Mustang, OK) SO
26-Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR
27-Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
28-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
29-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
30-Sal Marchese (Delsea, NJ) SR
HM:
Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR
Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
Evan Gillespie (Pleasant Valley, PA) SR
Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
Cael Dunn (South Davidson, NC) SR
Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR
Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SR
5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
12-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
13-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
14-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
15-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
16-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
17-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
18-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
19-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
20-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
21-Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR
22-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
23-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
24-Sammy Seja (Buchanan, CA) SO
25-Andrew Arroyo (Clovis, CA)
26-Alex Rose (Legend, CO) SR
27-Leland Day (Grandview, CO) JR
28-Destry Lujan (Yukon, OK) SR
29-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR
30-Matthew Cooley (Oakdale, CA) JR
HM:
Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Kaz Morosetti (North Kingston, RI) SR
Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR
Blake Elder (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR