2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025
As the clock winds down on 2025, there is one last slate of high school wrestling tournaments being held across the country with most getting underway on Monday (December 29th) and concluding on Tuesday. There are exceptions, but the majority are under that structure.
PowerAde and Brecksville Headline the National Stage
The two big ones are the PowerAde Tournament hosted by Canon-McMillan High School in Pennsylvania and the Brecksville Holiday Tournament in Ohio. Both are loaded with squads that appear in our latest National Team Rankings.
Blair Academy vs. Lake Highland Prep: Round Three
PowerAde will give us Round Three for No. 3 Blair Academy of New Jersey and No. 4 Lake Highland Prep out of Florida. Blair has outpaced Lake Highland at the Ironman and Beast of the East. The gap was nine at Ironman and just three at the Beast.
PowerAde’s 13-Weight Format Forces Lineup Changes
As PowerAde is hosted by a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association school, there will only be 13 weight classes instead of the traditional 14. The crunch forces those coming in to alter their lineup in the upper weights. Most of the lower weights are similar but up top, one weight class is lost. The NFHS weights are 150, 157, 165, 175, 190. Teams at Powerade operate with a 152-pound class, then 160, 172 and 189.
Loaded Field of Nationally Ranked Teams at PowerAde
Other nationally ranked squads at PowerAde are No. 6 Malvern Prep (PA), No. 8 Bishop McCort (PA), No. 9 Wyoming Seminary (PA), No. 10 Christian Brothers Academy (NJ), No. 16 St. Edward of Ohio, No. 18 Bishop McDevitt (PA), No. 19 Notre Dame-Green Pond (PA), and New Jersey’s No. 20 St. Joseph Regional.
Jax Forrest Returns for One Final PowerAde Run
When the seeds were released, Bishop McCort’s Jax Forrest was listed as No. 1 at 139 pounds. A few weeks ago, it was confirmed that Forrest would indeed be graduating early and heading off to Oklahoma State.
The intention to wrestle a couple of duals and one final tournament was stated. The Beast of the East came and went with no Forrest and now we know that the senior was saving it for one final throwdown in his home state, where he and teammate, Bo Bassett, can become four-time PowerAde champs.
Brecksville Brings California Power to Ohio
The Brecksville affair will feature the nation’s number two team from California in Buchanan. It’s a shame there are restrictions that keep the California teams from competing at Ironman. Travel is not the issue, it’s how some of the private schools on hand go about their business that keeps Buchanan and others away from Ironman.
Joining Buchanan are No. 29 Dundee from Michigan. The 32nd ranked hosts are one of four nationally rated Ohio teams in the field along with No. 15 Massillon Perry, No. 17 Perrysburg, and No. 27 Dublin Coffman.
Holiday Schedule Impacts Rankings Coverage
Time constraints due to the holidays have wreaked havoc on our normal update schedule. This update factors in the six biggest tournaments prior to the Christmas Break (Beast of the East, Carnahan, Fab 50 Duals, KC Stampede, Reno, and Zinkin) as well as others we could fit in.
We spent some time looking at other results but may have missed some dual meets or any tournaments that were run on non-traditional days. If you see something that seems off it’s likely because we didn’t know about the result.
January Growth Allowance Looms
We are close to the new year when the two-pound growth allowance goes into effect. At that time, anyone who is still wrestling up from where we have them ranked will be moved to the higher weight class. It is probable that most of these wrestlers are up one weight until the cut gets easier in January. But if they have grown then we will make the needed adjustments.
Current Top Ranked Wrestlers
- 106: Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
- 113: Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
- 120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
- 132: Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 138: Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 144: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 150: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 157: Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
- 165: Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
- 175: Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
- 190: Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
- 215: William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Please send any information that will help improve the rankings to billybwrestling@yahoo.com.
106-Pounds
1-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
2-Diego Robertty (Iowa City, West, IA) FR
3-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
4-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
5-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
6-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
7-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
8-Cache Williams (Choctaw, OK) SO
9-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
10-Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
11-Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) 8th
12-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
13-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
14-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
15-Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
16-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
17-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
18-Jonas Lusker (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
19-Blake Klipp (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
20-Quinn Bagnell (Council Rock South, PA) FR
21-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
22-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
23-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
24-Louie Keneson (Crown Point, IN) FR
25-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
26-Onofre Gonzalez (Ponderosa, CO) FR
27-Andrew Mlynarczyk (St. Edward, OH)
28-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
29-Ian Maize (Waco, Wayland, IA) SO
30-Garrett Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) FR
HM:
Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
Santino Edgar (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
Jack Thrush (Sunnyside, AZ) FR
Alex Hall (St. Pius X, MO) FR
113-Pounds
1-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
2-Ariah Mills (Buford, GA) FR
3-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
4-Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
5-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
6-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
7-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR
8-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
9-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
10-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
11-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
12-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
13-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
14-Cason Craft (Coweta, OK) SO
15-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
16-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
17-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
18-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
19-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
20-Tee Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
21-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) SR
22-Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
23-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
24-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
25-Lazarus McEwen (Capital, WA) SO
26-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
27-Cooper Sandoval (McQueen, NV) JR
28-Chance Wuhr (Lake Catholic, OH)
29-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
30-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
HM:
Cael Muller (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA)
Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) SO
Erik Klichurov (Lombard Montini, IL) SO
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
Phillip Hernandez (Clovis North, CA) FR
Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
Jack Wallukait (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR
Jett Kline (Stillwater, OK) FR
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR
Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
Jon Tutku (Massapequa, NY) FR
Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO
Ryan Hirchert (Nampa, ID) SR
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
4-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
5-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
6-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
7-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
8-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
9-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
10-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
11-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
12-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
13-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
14-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
15-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
16-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
17-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
18-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
19-Roman Lutrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
20-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
21-Aiden Garcia (Palma, CA) JR
22-Zack Samano (Chino, CA) JR
23-Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR
24-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
25-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
26-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SR
27-Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
28-Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
29-Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
30-Scotty Fuller (Genoa Area, OH) SR
HM:
Joel Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
Bradley Bauman (St. Edward, OH) FR
Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO
Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) JR
David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR
Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
William Soto (Newburgh, NY) JR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SR
3-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
4-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
5-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
6-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SR
7-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
8-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
9-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
10-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
11-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
12-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
13-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
14-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
15-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
16-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
17-Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
18-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
19-Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls, MT) JR
20-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
21-Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
22-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
23-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
24-Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR
25-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
26-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR
27-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
28-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
29-Blake Getz (Roncalli, IN) SR
30-Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
HM:
Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
Jamison Gregory (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
Deklan Barr (Altoona, PA) SO
Max Tancini (Perkiomen Valley, PA SR
Abramm Schaffer (Wilson, PA) SR
Zane Crouse (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR
Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
132-Pounds
1-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
3-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
4-Antonio Rodríguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR
5-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
6-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
7-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
8-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
9-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
10-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
11-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
12-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
13-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
14-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
15-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
16-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
17-Deven Lopez (Pueblo East, CO) JR
18-Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
19-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
20-Evan Sanati (Brentsville, VA) SR
21-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
22-Eric Casula (Stillwater, OK) SR
23-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR
24-Curtis “Zion” Borge (Bixby, OK) SR
25-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
26-Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
27-Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
28-Jason Hampton (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
29-Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
30-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
HM:
Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) JR
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Mikey Bautista (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Royce Malone (Center Grove, IN) JR
Max Cumbee (IC Catholic Prep, IL) JR
Tanner Telford (Corner Canyon, UT) JR
Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
Mason Katschor (Dundee, MI) JR
Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
138-Pounds
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
3-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
5-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
6-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
7-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
8-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
9-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
10-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
11-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
12-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
13-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
14-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
15-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
16-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
17-Brody Kell (North Point, MO) JR
18-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
19-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
20-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
21-Griff Powell (Lyons, IL) SR
22-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
23-Cael Humphrey (Sultana, CA) JR
24-Urijah Lopez (Perrysburg, OH) SO
25-Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
26-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
27-Mason Goelz (Avon, IN) SR
28-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
29-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
30-Brian Little III (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) JR
HM:
Elijah Brown (Monroe Woodbury, NY) SO
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) JR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
William “Billy” Hamilton (McCallie School, TN) JR
Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO
Blake Boyer (Kennett, PA) SR
Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
144-Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
3-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
4-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
5-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
6-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
7-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
8-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
9-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
10-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
11-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
12-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
13-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
14-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
15-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
16-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
17-Justin Williamson (Mt. Carmel, IL) JR
18-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR
19-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
20-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
21-Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
22-James Ruiz (Esperanza, CA) JR
23-Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
24-Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR
25-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
26-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
27-Sully Karmon (Perrysburg, OH)
28-Vince Jasinski (Grant, IL) SR
29-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
30-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
HM:
Owen Proper (Marana, AZ) SR
Toby Shipman (Coweta, OK) SR
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
Reece Movahed (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
Nick Strand (Bemidji, MN) SR
Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
Grayson Davis (Cape Henlopen, DE) FR
Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR
150-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
4-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
6-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
7-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
8-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
9-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
10-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
11-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
12-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
13-Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
14-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
15-Garrison Sartain (Edmond North, OK) JR
16-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
17-Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) JR
18-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
19-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
20-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
21-Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
22-Xavier Chavez (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
23-Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
24-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
25-Nick Schwartz (Delbarton, NJ) SO
26-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
27-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
28-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
29-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
30-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
HM:
Donovan Rosauer (Yorkville, IL) JR
Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
Carter Price (Point Pleasant, WV) JR
Preston Crone (Carolina Forest, SC) SR
Kayson White (Highlands, KY) SO
Rhett Washleski (Hunderton Central, NJ) SR
Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
Maverick Beckwith (Norwich, NY) JR
157-Pounds
1-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
2-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
3-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
4-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
6-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
7-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
8-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
9-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
10-Austin Paris (Layton, UT) SR
11-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
12-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
13-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
14-Marcus Killgore (Sahuarita, AZ) SO
15-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
16-Thunder Page (Rose Hill, KS) SO
17-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
18-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
19-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
20-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
21-Joe Monticello (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
22-Jordan Thompson (Bradford, PA) SR
23-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
24-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
25-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
26-Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
27-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
28-Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) JR
29-Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH) SO
30-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
HM:
Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SR
Rex Bryson (Centralia, NE) SR
Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
Cade Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR
Drew Moro (Brecksville, OH) SO
Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
165-Pounds
1-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
2-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
3-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
4-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
5-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
6-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
7-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
8-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
9-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
10-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
11-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
12-Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR
13-Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
14-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
15-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
16-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
17-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
18-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
19-Royce Lopez (Warren Township, IL) SR
20-Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
21-Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
22-Joel Welch (St. Frances DeSales, OH)
23-Samuel Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
24-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) SR
25-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
26-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
27-Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
28-Jordan Fincher (Hickman, MO) SR
29-Augustus Smith (Central Arkansas Christian, AR) JR
30-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
HM:
Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Julius Pacheo (Davison, MI) JR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
Gunner Lopez (Grandview, CO) SR
Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
Brock Weaver (Camden County, GA) SR
Boden White (Denver, IA) SR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Brody Kehler (University, WV) SO
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
JD Minder-Broeckaert (Hudson, WI) SR
175-Pounds
1-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
2-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
3-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
4-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
5-Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) SR
6-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
7-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
8-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
9-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
10-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
11-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
12-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
13-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
14-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
15-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
16-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
17-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
18-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
19-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
20-Luke Hamiti (Stillwater, OK) SR
21-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
22-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
23-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
24-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
25-CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
26-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
27-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
28-Nate Moore (Grassfield, VA) SR
29-Brock Frable (Southern Lehigh, PA) JR
30-Tyler Whitford (St. Joseph Metuchen, NJ) SR
HM:
Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Brodie Melzoni (Nolensville, TN) SR
Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Sean Perez (Humble, TX) JR
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
190-Pounds
1-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
2-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
3-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
4-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
5-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
6-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
7-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
8-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
9-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
10-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
11-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
12-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
13-Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
14-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
15-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
16-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
17-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
18-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
19-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
20-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
21-Frankie Pieffer (St. Edward, OH) JR
22-Dominic Dotson (Poway, CA) SR
23-Mason Savidan (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
24-Michael Spielman (Strath Haven, PA) SR
25-Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
26-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
27-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR
28-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
29-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
30-Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
HM:
Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
Hunter Snyder (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
215-Pounds
1-William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
2-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
3-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
4-Maximus Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
5-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
6-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
7-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
8-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
9-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
10-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
11-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
12-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) JR
13-Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
14-Decker Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts, PA) SO
15-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
16-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
17-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
18-Kade Splinter (Edgerton, WI) FR
19-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
20-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
21-Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
22-Rocco Salerno (Seton Hall Prep, NJ) SR
23-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
24-Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
25-Daniel Hoke (St. Paris Graham, OH) JR
26-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
27-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
28-Cael Dunn (Avery County, NC) SR
29-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
30-Evan Perez (Windsor, CO) SR
HM:
Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Colton Tupper (Reynolds, PA) SR
EJ German (Brecksville, OH) SR
Zach Caldwell (St. Francis, NY) SR
Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) JR
Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
Matt Harrold (Haverhill, MA) SR
Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
David Calkins (Liberty-Brentwood, CA) SR
Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
Brian Haran (Gilroy, CA) JR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
5-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
6-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
12-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
13-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
14-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
15-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
16-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
17-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
18-Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
19-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) SR
20-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
21-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
22-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
23-Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
24-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
25-Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
26-Redmond Lindsey (Bixby, OK) JR
27-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
28-Tony Brooks (Crown Point, IN) JR
29-Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
30-Caleb Patton (Pine View, UT) SR
HM:
Caden Young (Uintah, UT) SR
Kaden Stitt (Choctaw, OK) SR
James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
Preston Krueger (New London, WI) JR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Chris Belmonte (New Hartford, NY) SR
Colton Tucker (Lincoln East, NE) JR
Philup Rearick (Armstrong, PA) SR
Jack Peters (Selinsgrove, PA) SR
Blake Elder (Jensen Beach, FL) SR
Bradyn McConneha (North Allegheny, PA) SR
Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR