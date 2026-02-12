It's National Prep Qualifier Weekend as Team Titles Are on the Line And Chaos Is Brewing at 126 Pounds
And just like that, we are in the last two weeks of the National Prep Season.
Last Call Before Nationals
Texas had their qualifier last weekend, for everyone else, it’s do or die weekend. Automatic births are allotted per conference. With the National Prep Tournament, it doesn’t fluctuate year-to-year as it does in college. There have been a few adjustments over time, but it’s generally been around the same numbers for all regions since my involvement.
Pennsylvania Team Race Could Go Nuclear
There could be a big team race in Pennsylvania with No. 7 Malvern Prep and No. 11 Wyoming Seminary not having a lot of outside influences making things difficult on their big guns. With no other nationally ranked teams in their qualifier, those two will likely put up eye-popping point totals.
Favorites Poised to Roll
No. 2 Lake Highland Prep, No. 3 Blair Academy, and No. 24 Greens Farms Academy should have little trouble winning their tournaments.
The rankings are really getting dialed in, and obviously the qualifiers with give us farther clearance (we hope). This is the last set of rankings. On Sunday Night, I will submit pre-seeds to the board in advance of Monday’s Video Seeding Meeting.
On Monday, seeds will be set and a one-day appeal period is allotted before seeds are finalized. Once the seeds are officially final, we will publish them along with a National Prep Tournament preview.
The 126-Pound Domino Effect
When emailing the board these rankings, I included an explanation on the pecking order at 126 pounds, which I’d like to share here as a glimpse into how tricky compiling rankings can be. Seldomly is it cut and dry.
The scenario laid out here has Wyoming Seminary’s Alex Marchetti as the cause of chaos. Marchetti beat Finn O'Brien in the Blair Dual. Usually, it's easy to honor a head-to-head result or at least move Marchetti up a few spots as a balancing act with his losses.
When that was attempted, there was too much saying he should stay where he was despite the win. In tricky situations like this, someone's win(s) are going to be ignored. It's impossible for it not to happen in any way you arrange them.
When a Big Win Isn’t Enough
Marchetti has losses to Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy), Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA), and Johnny Green (New York Military Academy).
O'Brien beat Heslin and Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA). Heslin beat Green and Baron and Baron beat Novod giving us a nice clean chain of O’Brien>Heslin>Baron.
Green traded wins with Novod and won their last meeting. So that gives us Green>Novod, which begins after Baron. Since Novod has a win over Green he is sort of handcuffed to him. In addition, Novod lost to Baron this year but beat him last year on the way to a runner-up showing at preps.
So, we have – O’Brien>Heslin>Baron>Green>Novod.
If Marchetti had just one of those losses, some jostling would be possible. But with three, and a chain that puts everyone in a line, Marchetti's win over O'Brien is the outlier here. It cannot allow him to outmaneuver three losses. Given that O'Brien is at the top of the chain coupled with all his other results, in this instance, the ignored win is Marchetti's.
Marchetti has been having a strong freshman season but flashing the inconsistency expected of a new jack hitting the middle weights. Marchetti has wins over two nationally ranked Ohioans going back to Super 32, Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg) and Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry).
The loss to Helsin and one to Nolan Rice (Connellsville, PA) at PowerAde pulled Marchetti off the national list that he was once included in, being ranked as high as No. 20 heading into the Christmas Break. He will see Baron at the Pennsylvania qualifier, a win there would allow Marchetti to at least move ahead of Baron on the list, and possibly higher depending on what madness may unfold elsewhere.
National Prep Tournament Rankings as of Feb. 12, 2026
106-Pounds
1-Lucas Forman (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
2-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
3-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
4-Charles Cooper (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) FR
5-Damian DuChez (Bullis School, MD) SO
6-Carter Lirgg (Cardinal Newman, SC) FR
7-Colten Calvin (Father Ryan, TN) SO
8-Will Hughes (Athens Christian, GA)
9-Braidyn Taby (McDonogh School, MD) FR
10-Dylan Deck (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
11-Lane Gowl (Archbishop Spalding, MD) FR
12-Braxton Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) FR
13-Zane Messiter (S. John’s College, D.C.) SO
14-Colt Brewer (Benedictine Prep, VA) FR
15-Cooper Combs (Christian Brothers, TN) FR
16-Dominic Simpson (Montgomery Bell, TN) 8th
17-Jonathan Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
18-Tristan Mouton (Baylor School, TN) JR
19-Cooper Combs (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) FR
20-Jovanni Escobar (St. John’s School, TX) FR
113-Pounds
1-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
2-Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
3-Royce Wetzler (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
4-Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
5-Liam McGettigan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
6-Eric Bocanegra (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
7-Riley Alcantar (Baylor School, TN) FR
7-Charlie Mutschler (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
9-Jacob Naylor (McDonogh School, MD) SO
10-Knox Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) FR
11-Nolan Hardeman (Boyd Buchanan, TN) SR
12-Jaxson Sgurletta (Greens Farms Academy, CT) FR
13-Aiden Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) SO
14-Cade Riddle (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) FR
15-Miles Molina (Gilman School, MD) JR
16-James Wright (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
17-Ferris Gottlich (St. Mark’s School, TX) SO
18-Jonathan Toriello (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) FR
19-Kane Preskitt (Bishop Lynch, TX) SO
120-Pounds
1-Mikey Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
3-Christopher Swann (Baylor School, TN) SR
4-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
5-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) SR
6-Kole Davidheiser (Hill School, PA) JR
7-Max Berman (Germantown Academy, PA) SO
8-Rocco Lombardo (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
9-Wyatt Spencer (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
10-Max Lu (Haverford School, PA) FR
11-Chase Kastner (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
12-Tyler Verceles (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SO
13-Nathan Matthis (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) FR
14-Eli Chesla (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
15-Nate Manos (Athens Christian, GA)
16-Christian Wirts (Gilman School, MD) SO
17-Henry Evans (Kinkaid School, TX) SO
18-Pierce Ritchey (St. Thomas, TX) SO
19-Luke Kibelbek (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) JR
20-Brody Sayers (Belmont Hill, MA) SO
126-Pounds
1-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
2-Finnegan O’Brien (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
3-Jackson Heslin (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
4-Jack Baron (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
5-Johnny Green (New York Military Academy, NY)
6-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) JR
7-Alex Marchetti (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
8-Peter Rincan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
9-Eli Gabrielson (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
10-Jayden Jackson (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
11-Preston White (Ben Lippen, SC) SR
12-Samuel Comes (Lakeway Christian Academy, TN) SR
13-Alex Choo (St. John’s, TX) SO
14-Axel Ritchie (McCallie School, TN) SR
15-Chris Phillips (Baylor School, TN) JR
16-Brady Haskell (Phillips Andover, MA) SO
17-Bradley Ament (St. Christopher’s, VA) SO
18-Ethan Reilly (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
19-Desmond Brown (Mount de Sales, GA) SR
20-Ryan Horner (Peddie School, NJ)
132-Pounds
1-Shamus Regan (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
2-Vince Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
3-Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
5-Jake Tamia (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SR
6-Jaxsen Bailey (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
7-Drew Roggie (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
8-Brendan Kelly (Malvern Prep, PA)
9-Shai Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) JR
10-AJ Stover (Peddie School, NJ) SO
11-Josh White (Athens Christian, GA) JR
12-Garrett Clark (Kinkaid, TX) SR
13-Landon Herdic (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
14-Clayton Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA)
15-Braedon Goes (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
16-Isaac Cicchetti (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SO
17-Wes Baumgartner (McDonogh School, MD) SO
18-Braxton Eason (Father Ryan, TN) JR
19-Leo Badolato (Paul VI, VA) SR
20-Scotty Moreau (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
138-Pounds
1-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
2-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
3-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Jack Dragoumanos (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
5-Brighton Karvoski (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
6-Noah Rankin (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
7-Malachi Puckett (Baylor School, TN) JR
8-Robert Douangmala (Mount Saint Charles Academy, RI) SO
9-Gavin Ulrich (Metrolina Christian Academy, NC) SR
10-Landon Lill (Peddie School, NJ) FR
11-Adam Seidman (Germantown Academy, PA)
12-Matt Mercado (New York Military Academy, NY)
13-Quentin Bailey (Archbishop Spalding, MD) JR
14-Luke Galipeau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
15-George Mamakos (Linsly School, WV) SO
16-Ben Scheiner (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
17-Mason Comegys (McDonogh, MD) FR
18-Matteo DeFilippo (Norfolk Academy, VA)
19-Daniel Bautista (Montgomery Bell Academy, TN) JR
20-Xavier Trigo (Cornerstone Christian School, TX) SR
144-Pounds
1-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
3-Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
4-Matthew Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
5-George Emendorfer (Baylor School, TN) SR
6-William Hamilton (McCallie School, TN) JR
7-Tyler Stephens (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
8-Noah Meulen (Hill School, PA)
9-Joseph Mahoney (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
10-Gabe Burns (Athens Christian, GA)
11-Josh Hale (Loyola-Blakefield, MD) SR
12-Nate Foldes (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
13-Nicholas Arado (Charlotte Country Day School, NC)
14-Braden Lane (St. John’s, TX) JR
15-Gavriel Sabag (Germantown Academy, PA) SR
16-Carter Cox (First Baptist Academy, TX) JR
17-Beau Bacon (St. Mark’s, TX) SR
18-Lance Bordeleau (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
19-Wilson Jamison (Christian Brothers, TN) SR
20-Jax Crolley (Father Ryan, TN) JR
150-Pounds
1-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
4-Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
5-Andrew McCarthy (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
6-Spear Gorelick (Charlotte Latin, NC) SR
7-Dylan Villers (McCallie School, TN) SO
8-Niko Colavecchio (Paul VI, VA) JR
9-Kimoni Giles (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
10-Ben Koch (Blair Academy, NJ)
11-Elliott Crews (Benedictine Prep, VA) SO
12-Henry Haufrect (St. John’s School, TX) JR
13-Connor Allison (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) JR
14-Ryder Kolat (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
15-Jack Signor (Episcopal Academy, PA) SR
157-Pounds
1-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
2-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Zane Leitzel (Archbishop Spalding, MD) SR
4-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
5-Jeremy McGrath (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
6-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
7-Raymond Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
8-Shea Morris (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
9-Myles Burroughs (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
10-Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
11-William Phillips (Baylor School, TN) SR
12-Charles Lussier (St. Paul’s School, NH) SR
13-Ziko Majidov (Poly Prep, NY) SR
14-Joshua Stonebraker (Cary School, NC) JR
15-Ruger Pennington (Montgomery Bell, TN) 8th
16-Cainan Williams (McCallie School, TN) SO
17-Grant Hay (St. Thomas, TX) JR
18-Ashton Frison (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SO
165-Pounds
1-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
2-Blake Jacobson (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
3-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
4-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
5-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
6-Nate Consigli (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
7-Sammy Almedina (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
8-Stephen Smith (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
9-Xavier Stoops (Cornerstone Christian, TX) SR
10-Jet Rank (St. Thomas, TX) JR
11-Cole Wilson (Paul VI, VA) SR
12-Jack Degl (Brunswick School, CT) SR
13-Jackson Moffit (Athens Christian, GA)
14-Dominic Manna (McDonogh, MD) JR
15-Liam Kilner (Heights School, MD) SR
16-Soshiant Ahanj-Elias (Bullis School, MD) SO
17-Jon Cross (McCallie School, TN) JR
18-Morgan Tannery (Kinkaid, TX) SR
175-Pounds
1-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
2-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
4-Lucas Parietti (Wyoming Seminary, PA)
5-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
6-Brodie Bedford (All Saints, TX) SR
7-Jack Harty (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
8-Casey Liess (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
9-William Childs (Athens Christian, GA)
10-Ryan Barone (Fishburne Military School, VA) SR
11-Arthur Konschak (Gilman School, MD) JR
12-Findley Smout (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SR
13-Gunner Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SO
14-Oliver Loehr (St. Mark’s School, TX) JR
15-Zaydan Morgan (McCallie School, TN) JR
190-Pounds
1-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Mason Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
3-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Lucas Alvan (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
5-Bojan Sulc (Gonzaga, D.C.) SR
6-Braeden Simoneaux (New York Military Academy, NY) JR
7-Kaleb Jackson (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
8-Dylan Reel (Baylor School, TN) SR
9-George Tate (Good Counsel, MD) SR
10-Townsend Winans (Cape Henry Collegiate, VA) JR
11-Brody Belville (Brentwood Academy, TN) SR
12-Jackson Laws (Cannon School, NC) JR
13-JJ DiMonte (McDonogh School, MD) SR
14-Hayden Myers (St. Paul’s, MD) SR
15-John Bramlett (Christian Brothers Academy, TN) SO
16-Jordan Crouch (Pope Saint John Paul II, TN) SR
17-Cooper Ledbetter (McCallie School, TN) SO
18-TC Wills (All Saints, TX) SR
215-Pounds
1-Max Konopka (Greens Farms Academy, CT)
2-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
3-Gabriel Smith (Hill School, PA)
4-Colton Bell (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
5-Bradley DiMiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
6-TJ Kellas (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
7-Rock Shurette (Baylor School, TN) SO
8-Cooper Gentle (McCallie School, TN) SR
9-Ty Brown (Chattanooga Christian School, TN)
10-Evan Gavin (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD) SR
11-Konrad Kutt (Philips Exeter, NH) JR
12-Nolan Addeo (Hammond School, SC)
13-Brock Shrable (Southland, GA) SR
14-Madden Morgan (Episcopal, TX) SR
15-Tyler Rebick (Avon Old Farms, CT)
16-Jackson Barnhisel (Liberty Christian, TX) JR
17-Tate Daugherty (Nashville Christian School, TN) SR
18-Kai Slater (Father Ryan, TN) SR
285-Pounds
1-Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
2-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
3-James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA)
4-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
5-Ryan Schneider (Greens Farms Academy, CT) JR
6-Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
7-Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
8-Grant Silverfield (Lake Highland Prep, FL)
9-Preston Broadway (Metrolina Christian, NC)
10-Lance Clelland (St. Christopher’s, VA) JR
11-Sean Boyd (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
12-Bryton Brown (Good Counsel, MD) SR
13-Cameron Black (DeMatha, MD) SR
14-Asher Wheatley (Bishop Lynch, TX) SR
15-Kayden Bennett (Suffield Academy, CT) SR
16-Deacon Moran (Episcopal, TX) JR
17-Cannon Voiles (McCallie School, TN) JR
18-Grant Goodman (Bethlehem Christian Academy, GA) JR
19-Deantowan Malone (Father Ryan, TN) SR
20-Maddox McClure (Baylor School, TN) JR